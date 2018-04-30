TX Forecast
Updated 9:02 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Not as warm;74;65;SSE;20;73%;44%;5
Abilene Dyess;Not as warm;75;66;S;20;54%;44%;5
Alice;Partly sunny;84;72;SE;16;66%;38%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;84;53;S;7;35%;27%;12
Amarillo;A strong t-storm;81;59;S;23;54%;50%;11
Angleton;Clouds and sun;79;70;SE;14;66%;19%;6
Arlington;Clouds and sun;79;66;S;11;60%;35%;5
Austin;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;8;75%;36%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;77;65;SSE;13;78%;36%;5
Bay;Clouds and sun;79;69;SE;12;71%;20%;5
Beaumont;Sun and clouds;82;66;SE;10;67%;14%;10
Beeville;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;12;74%;28%;5
Borger;A strong t-storm;82;61;S;24;51%;64%;9
Bowie;Partly sunny;77;62;SSE;15;65%;27%;5
Breckenridge;Not as warm;78;67;S;15;61%;44%;5
Brenham;Partly sunny;80;66;SE;10;73%;31%;5
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;76;64;SSE;13;65%;37%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;85;75;SE;15;68%;36%;5
Brownwood;Not as warm;75;65;SSE;13;69%;28%;5
Burnet;Not as warm;75;66;SSE;9;72%;35%;5
Canadian;Windy;77;63;S;23;61%;55%;5
Castroville;Cloudy and humid;78;68;SE;8;74%;44%;3
Childress;Partly sunny;79;64;S;22;58%;55%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny;77;66;SSE;14;70%;44%;5
College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;80;67;SSE;14;65%;34%;7
Comanche;Not as warm;75;65;SSE;10;72%;37%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;8;65%;22%;6
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;82;70;SE;19;71%;25%;5
Corsicana;Clouds and sunshine;81;65;SSE;11;59%;20%;5
Cotulla;Variable cloudiness;83;70;SE;14;71%;44%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;82;49;S;22;40%;9%;10
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;15;55%;27%;5
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;80;65;S;14;58%;39%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;80;66;S;16;57%;44%;5
Decatur;Partly sunny;77;64;S;8;61%;44%;5
Del Rio;Variable cloudiness;82;69;SE;15;72%;44%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;More clouds than sun;81;68;SE;17;75%;44%;5
Denton;Clouds and sun;79;66;S;12;58%;44%;5
Dryden;Partly sunny, breezy;84;66;SE;14;58%;34%;11
Dumas;Partly sunny, windy;81;55;S;22;47%;14%;10
Edinburg;Breezy with some sun;86;75;SE;13;65%;38%;5
El Paso;Partly sunny, breezy;87;62;WSW;14;15%;0%;11
Ellington;Partly sunny;78;69;SE;12;68%;33%;6
Falfurrias;Humid with some sun;84;74;SE;11;66%;37%;5
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;15;74%;36%;5
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;80;67;SSE;11;56%;44%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;79;66;S;15;62%;44%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;80;68;S;15;59%;44%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;78;65;S;14;65%;30%;5
Fredericksburg;Cooler but humid;72;64;SSE;9;76%;44%;5
Gainesville;Partly sunny;78;64;S;13;58%;39%;7
Galveston;Clouds and sun;77;70;SE;15;74%;33%;11
Gatesville;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;10;72%;37%;5
Georgetown;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;11;68%;36%;5
Giddings;Partly sunny;76;65;SSE;7;74%;37%;5
Gilmer;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;9;58%;15%;11
Graham;Not as warm;78;65;SSE;9;62%;21%;5
Granbury;Partly sunny;79;67;SSE;9;63%;30%;5
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;80;66;S;11;58%;44%;5
Greenville;Partly sunny;82;65;S;11;52%;22%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Strong winds;80;55;WSW;24;23%;2%;12
Hamilton;Not as warm;76;65;SSE;11;73%;44%;5
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;86;73;SE;18;66%;37%;5
Hearne;Partly sunny;79;66;SSE;10;72%;37%;5
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;83;71;SE;14;67%;44%;5
Henderson;Partly sunny;81;61;S;9;60%;13%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;83;56;SSW;16;48%;34%;11
Hillsboro;Periods of sun;78;66;SSE;14;64%;29%;5
Hondo;More clouds than sun;78;68;SE;14;82%;44%;3
Houston;Partly sunny;80;69;SE;10;65%;19%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;69;SE;13;69%;19%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;79;70;SE;10;58%;21%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;79;65;SE;9;69%;21%;6
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;78;68;SE;12;69%;19%;6
Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;81;67;SE;9;64%;23%;6
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;81;68;SE;14;62%;22%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;80;65;SE;14;64%;33%;6
Huntsville;Partly sunny;82;65;SE;6;62%;25%;8
Ingleside;Clouds and sunshine;81;72;SE;17;73%;35%;5
Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;81;62;SSE;9;57%;14%;11
Jasper;Partly sunny;84;61;SSE;6;59%;13%;11
Junction;Cooler with some sun;74;64;SSE;14;76%;44%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;67;SE;12;76%;44%;3
Kerrville;Cooler with clearing;72;65;SSE;10;76%;44%;4
Killeen;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;15;74%;36%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun;77;65;SSE;16;74%;36%;5
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;84;72;SE;17;68%;36%;5
La Grange;Partly sunny;78;67;SE;6;77%;36%;5
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;76;67;SE;10;76%;44%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny;80;65;S;11;59%;38%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;84;73;SE;13;62%;44%;7
Llano;Not as warm;77;67;SSE;9;69%;42%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;82;62;S;9;58%;14%;11
Lubbock;A strong t-storm;83;62;S;15;58%;64%;11
Lufkin;Partly sunny;84;62;SSE;9;57%;18%;10
Mcallen;Breezy with some sun;88;76;SE;16;68%;44%;5
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;77;65;SSE;14;70%;36%;5
Mckinney;Breezy with some sun;80;65;S;15;58%;24%;7
Mesquite;Partly sunny;80;65;S;11;58%;25%;7
Midland;A strong t-storm;85;65;SSE;18;55%;64%;8
Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;85;65;SSE;18;55%;64%;8
Midlothian;Partly sunny;79;63;S;13;67%;38%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny;82;62;SSE;9;56%;15%;11
Mineral Wells;Periods of sun;78;65;SSE;15;63%;30%;5
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;81;60;SSE;9;54%;15%;10
Nacogdoches;Some sun;83;61;SSE;7;59%;12%;11
New Braunfels;Decreasing clouds;77;67;SE;10;78%;44%;4
Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;84;64;SSE;18;50%;36%;10
Orange;Clouds and sun;81;66;SE;9;63%;12%;10
Palacios;Clouds and sun;78;72;SE;16;77%;33%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny;81;63;SSE;9;61%;16%;11
Pampa;A strong t-storm;78;61;S;23;58%;64%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;80;60;S;24;50%;64%;6
Paris;Partly sunny;81;62;SSE;12;53%;29%;10
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;90;54;SE;6;40%;14%;11
Perryton;A strong t-storm;81;61;S;26;54%;64%;10
Plainview;A strong t-storm;80;58;S;19;60%;64%;11
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;80;68;SE;8;71%;42%;5
Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;78;73;SE;15;78%;34%;5
Port Isabel;Clouds and sunshine;82;75;SE;15;70%;36%;5
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;78;71;SE;14;75%;34%;5
Randolph AFB;Sun and clouds;76;65;SE;12;80%;42%;5
Robstown;Breezy with some sun;83;72;SE;18;68%;28%;5
Rockport;Variable clouds;79;73;SE;15;75%;35%;11
Rocksprings;Not as warm;72;64;SSE;14;83%;39%;7
San Angelo;Not as warm;75;64;SSE;17;69%;36%;6
San Antonio;Sun and clouds;77;68;SE;9;74%;42%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;79;68;SE;11;74%;42%;5
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;67;SSE;11;73%;44%;4
Seminole;Partly sunny, breezy;85;57;SSE;17;46%;44%;11
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;79;61;S;16;54%;24%;7
Snyder;Breezy with some sun;77;65;S;18;63%;55%;7
Sonora;Not as warm;75;66;SSE;18;72%;44%;5
Stephenville;Partly sunny;75;64;SSE;14;65%;31%;5
Sulphur Springs;Partial sunshine;82;64;SSE;11;54%;19%;10
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;77;66;S;18;64%;36%;7
Temple;Partly sunny;76;65;SSE;16;76%;35%;5
Terrell;Partly sunny;82;65;S;11;57%;22%;9
Tyler;Partly sunny;83;63;SSE;11;53%;15%;11
Uvalde;Variable cloudiness;76;67;SE;9;80%;44%;5
Vernon;Not as warm;79;67;SSE;19;50%;28%;5
Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;SE;13;74%;36%;5
Waco;Clouds and sun;79;63;SSE;16;65%;36%;7
Weslaco;Clouds and sun;85;74;SE;11;65%;37%;5
Wharton;Sun and clouds;79;68;SE;8;73%;33%;5
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;78;65;SSE;17;59%;33%;5
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;SE;11;44%;35%;11
Zapata;Partly sunny;86;73;SE;10;64%;36%;5
