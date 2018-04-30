TX Forecast
Updated 1:04 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Windy;85;67;SSE;23;67%;35%;5
Abilene Dyess;Windy;87;67;SSE;21;49%;35%;5
Alice;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;72;SE;17;72%;44%;3
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;87;56;SSE;9;22%;6%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;86;56;SSW;20;30%;14%;11
Angleton;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;14;70%;33%;5
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;82;69;SSE;17;70%;44%;3
Austin;Mostly cloudy;83;71;SSE;17;74%;55%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;85;69;SE;17;77%;55%;3
Bay;Mostly cloudy;82;70;SE;17;75%;34%;3
Beaumont;Humid with some sun;82;70;SE;11;71%;30%;4
Beeville;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;72;SE;16;86%;44%;3
Borger;Partly sunny, breezy;88;60;SSW;18;31%;11%;10
Bowie;Mainly cloudy;81;67;SSE;19;71%;42%;3
Breckenridge;Windy;87;72;SSE;17;55%;37%;5
Brenham;Mostly cloudy, windy;83;71;SE;17;76%;44%;3
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;82;65;SSE;17;68%;44%;3
Brownsville;Humid;87;77;SE;15;74%;30%;5
Brownwood;Breezy with some sun;83;69;SSE;18;69%;44%;5
Burnet;Rather cloudy;81;70;SSE;16;77%;55%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;90;64;S;19;39%;32%;10
Castroville;Partly sunny;83;71;SE;16;78%;55%;5
Childress;Windy;92;68;SSE;21;50%;44%;10
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;81;70;SSE;17;79%;55%;3
College Station;Mostly cloudy;84;70;SE;15;69%;44%;3
Comanche;Partly sunny, breezy;82;69;SSE;17;70%;55%;5
Conroe;Clouds and sun;82;69;SE;9;68%;34%;5
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;72;SE;21;78%;44%;3
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;82;69;SSE;14;72%;35%;3
Cotulla;Warmer;90;72;SE;14;76%;55%;3
Dalhart;Increasingly windy;83;50;SW;22;26%;13%;10
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;84;71;SSE;19;65%;44%;3
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;83;70;SSE;19;66%;44%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Rather cloudy;82;69;SSE;21;67%;44%;3
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;80;68;SSE;19;69%;44%;3
Del Rio;Warmer with some sun;90;72;ESE;14;68%;44%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer with some sun;89;71;ESE;15;68%;44%;5
Denton;Mostly cloudy;82;69;SSE;19;70%;44%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SE;8;55%;23%;11
Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;83;51;SW;18;28%;12%;10
Edinburg;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SE;14;69%;30%;5
El Paso;Partly sunny, breezy;84;62;W;14;13%;0%;11
Ellington;Partly sunny;81;72;SE;14;71%;33%;5
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;76;SE;12;73%;44%;3
Fort Hood;Mainly cloudy;84;69;SSE;19;74%;55%;3
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;70;SSE;19;62%;44%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;83;70;SSE;20;69%;44%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;85;72;SSE;20;63%;44%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;83;69;SSE;18;69%;55%;3
Fredericksburg;Breezy with some sun;78;69;SSE;16;81%;55%;5
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;80;68;SSE;19;69%;44%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny;79;70;SE;16;81%;15%;11
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;82;70;SSE;17;77%;55%;3
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;81;70;SSE;18;75%;55%;3
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;81;69;SSE;16;78%;55%;3
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;80;65;SSE;7;73%;31%;4
Graham;Windy with some sun;85;70;SSE;17;57%;39%;5
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;85;71;SSE;17;64%;55%;3
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;82;70;SSE;17;68%;44%;3
Greenville;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;69;SSE;11;64%;44%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;80;57;W;27;16%;3%;12
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;81;69;SSE;16;76%;55%;3
Harlingen;Windy and humid;88;73;SE;20;76%;30%;5
Hearne;Rather cloudy;82;70;SSE;16;70%;55%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;SE;13;74%;44%;4
Henderson;Periods of sun;82;65;SSE;8;71%;30%;5
Hereford;Partly sunny, breezy;85;52;SW;18;31%;14%;11
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;82;70;SSE;16;70%;55%;3
Hondo;Warmer;84;71;ESE;16;87%;44%;5
Houston;Partly sunny;82;72;SE;10;71%;33%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;82;71;SE;14;73%;33%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;83;73;SE;14;62%;33%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun and clouds;82;68;SE;11;72%;33%;5
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;82;71;SE;14;72%;33%;5
Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;84;69;SE;11;67%;35%;5
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;84;72;SE;14;66%;34%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun;83;69;SE;15;69%;33%;5
Huntsville;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;7;68%;37%;5
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;73;SE;22;78%;31%;3
Jacksonville;Periods of sun;81;66;SSE;8;70%;31%;5
Jasper;Partly sunny;84;67;SSE;6;67%;16%;4
Junction;Partly sunny, warmer;84;70;SE;17;70%;44%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;70;SE;16;83%;55%;3
Kerrville;Sun and clouds;80;69;SSE;16;76%;44%;5
Killeen;Mainly cloudy;84;69;SSE;19;74%;55%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Rather cloudy;84;69;SSE;19;75%;55%;3
Kingsville Nas;Windy and humid;86;72;SE;18;74%;37%;3
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;82;71;SE;16;75%;55%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;82;71;SE;17;77%;55%;3
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;82;68;SSE;18;70%;44%;3
Laredo;Warmer with some sun;94;75;SE;12;66%;32%;7
Llano;Partly sunny;83;71;SSE;16;73%;55%;5
Longview;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;8;70%;23%;5
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;S;19;37%;29%;11
Lufkin;Periods of sun;83;66;SSE;10;68%;24%;5
Mcallen;Humid;92;76;SE;17;74%;30%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;84;69;SSE;18;71%;55%;3
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;82;68;SSE;17;70%;44%;3
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;69;SSE;12;69%;44%;3
Midland;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;SSE;13;36%;33%;11
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;SSE;13;36%;33%;11
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SSE;17;73%;44%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;7;73%;32%;5
Mineral Wells;Rather cloudy;85;69;SSE;19;66%;44%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;80;65;S;8;67%;31%;5
Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;82;65;SSE;8;71%;18%;5
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;81;70;SE;16;83%;55%;3
Odessa;Breezy with some sun;91;68;SSE;14;36%;33%;11
Orange;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;SE;10;68%;12%;5
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;81;72;SE;20;79%;26%;3
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;81;67;SSE;8;73%;25%;5
Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;88;60;SSW;20;34%;13%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;88;58;S;21;36%;12%;10
Paris;Periods of sun;80;65;SSE;13;69%;32%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;93;53;SSE;7;27%;17%;11
Perryton;Partly sunny, breezy;90;58;SSW;21;32%;11%;10
Plainview;Partly sunny, breezy;85;58;SSW;18;44%;25%;11
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;84;72;SE;17;82%;55%;3
Port Aransas;Mainly cloudy, humid;79;74;SE;19;88%;31%;3
Port Isabel;Humid;83;76;SE;16;78%;30%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;80;74;SE;19;79%;39%;3
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;81;69;SE;16;86%;55%;3
Robstown;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;72;SE;18;75%;44%;3
Rockport;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;75;SE;18;82%;31%;3
Rocksprings;Warmer;80;68;SSE;14;76%;44%;5
San Angelo;Windy;87;69;SSE;18;59%;35%;5
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;82;72;SE;16;83%;55%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;85;72;SE;16;81%;55%;3
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;82;70;SSE;17;75%;55%;3
Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;S;11;39%;34%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, windy;79;67;SSE;19;71%;44%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;14;54%;27%;9
Sonora;Warmer;85;70;SSE;14;65%;44%;5
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SSE;18;66%;55%;3
Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun;80;67;SSE;9;71%;33%;5
Sweetwater;Windy and warmer;89;70;S;21;56%;22%;7
Temple;Mostly cloudy;82;69;SSE;20;77%;55%;3
Terrell;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;68;SSE;11;72%;34%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;82;67;SSE;10;66%;31%;5
Uvalde;Humid with some sun;83;70;SE;9;78%;44%;5
Vernon;Windy;90;72;SSE;20;48%;44%;5
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;82;73;SE;18;80%;44%;3
Waco;Mostly cloudy;86;67;SSE;19;67%;55%;5
Weslaco;Humid;87;76;SE;14;72%;30%;5
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;82;71;SE;16;76%;35%;3
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy, windy;85;70;SSE;21;66%;44%;3
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;93;59;SSE;11;29%;24%;11
Zapata;Humid with some sun;93;75;SE;10;68%;31%;7
