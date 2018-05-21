TX Forecast
Updated 9:02 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partial sunshine;87;68;SE;10;60%;35%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;11;49%;36%;12
Alice;Partial sunshine;94;72;ESE;11;58%;30%;12
Alpine;A t-storm around;82;64;SE;9;68%;53%;12
Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;77;60;SSE;15;69%;74%;6
Angleton;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;7;65%;28%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SE;6;56%;27%;10
Austin;Low clouds breaking;91;71;SSE;3;64%;17%;8
Austin Bergstrom;Low clouds breaking;91;71;SSE;6;67%;32%;8
Bay;Partly sunny;89;70;SE;7;69%;28%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;91;70;S;5;64%;32%;12
Beeville;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;8;63%;30%;12
Borger;Showers and t-storms;81;64;SSE;12;66%;82%;6
Bowie;Clouds and sun;86;67;SE;5;68%;30%;6
Breckenridge;Clouds breaking;89;69;SE;6;54%;36%;11
Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;SSE;4;64%;30%;8
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;SE;5;63%;30%;8
Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;76;ESE;11;62%;10%;10
Brownwood;Low clouds breaking;88;67;SE;7;57%;16%;11
Burnet;Low clouds breaking;89;69;SE;6;58%;17%;9
Canadian;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;13;58%;44%;9
Castroville;Low clouds breaking;91;71;SE;7;62%;29%;10
Childress;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SSE;11;75%;56%;8
Cleburne;Low clouds breaking;89;69;SE;5;67%;27%;9
College Station;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;6;67%;15%;12
Comanche;Clouds breaking;88;67;SE;6;59%;32%;11
Conroe;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;4;61%;14%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;12;70%;14%;8
Corsicana;Partial sunshine;89;69;SE;5;63%;27%;8
Cotulla;Low clouds breaking;95;72;ESE;10;59%;7%;11
Dalhart;A heavy thunderstorm;78;56;S;15;70%;80%;6
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;91;73;ESE;6;62%;27%;6
Dallas Redbird;Warm with some sun;89;71;SE;6;65%;27%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;89;72;SE;7;63%;27%;7
Decatur;Periods of sun, warm;88;68;SE;4;56%;30%;7
Del Rio;Low clouds breaking;93;72;SSE;13;61%;21%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Low clouds breaking;93;70;SE;14;60%;20%;7
Denton;Clouds and sun;88;69;SE;6;61%;27%;8
Dryden;A heavy thunderstorm;86;69;SE;14;69%;58%;7
Dumas;A shower or t-storm;77;59;SSE;12;69%;80%;6
Edinburg;Partial sunshine;96;75;ESE;10;56%;10%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny;92;64;WSW;6;23%;2%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;6;66%;28%;10
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;9;58%;13%;12
Fort Hood;Low clouds breaking;89;70;ESE;7;66%;15%;8
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;SE;6;52%;27%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SE;8;64%;27%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;ESE;7;61%;27%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;ESE;4;66%;27%;10
Fredericksburg;Low clouds breaking;86;66;SE;6;62%;14%;11
Gainesville;Clouds and sun, warm;87;67;ESE;5;63%;28%;4
Galveston;Partly sunny;87;78;SE;8;71%;28%;12
Gatesville;Low clouds breaking;89;69;SSE;6;59%;33%;9
Georgetown;Low clouds breaking;89;69;SSE;6;62%;33%;8
Giddings;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;4;68%;33%;8
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;86;68;SE;3;76%;68%;9
Graham;Clouds and sun;89;67;SE;5;56%;36%;10
Granbury;Clouds breaking;91;69;SE;5;54%;27%;11
Grand Prairie;Sun and some clouds;89;71;SE;6;59%;27%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny;88;69;SE;4;58%;27%;8
Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;63;ENE;16;62%;75%;12
Hamilton;Low clouds breaking;89;68;SSE;7;59%;32%;11
Harlingen;Partial sunshine;94;74;ESE;13;62%;10%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;90;68;SSE;4;64%;15%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;93;71;ESE;9;59%;8%;12
Henderson;A t-storm or two;87;67;ESE;3;72%;67%;11
Hereford;A heavy thunderstorm;76;58;SSE;16;72%;80%;9
Hillsboro;Low clouds breaking;88;69;SE;6;60%;27%;9
Hondo;Low clouds breaking;91;71;SE;9;69%;10%;11
Houston;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;5;62%;28%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;6;67%;28%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun, very warm;92;74;SSE;3;57%;28%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;3;68%;28%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;6;66%;28%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;4;64%;16%;12
Houston Hull;Warm with some sun;92;71;SSE;6;61%;29%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;5;64%;29%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;4;61%;31%;12
Ingleside;Some sun;89;77;SE;11;67%;44%;12
Jacksonville;A thunderstorm;87;70;ESE;4;65%;56%;12
Jasper;A thunderstorm;89;67;SE;3;69%;62%;11
Junction;Low clouds breaking;90;68;SE;8;59%;12%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Low clouds breaking;91;72;SE;8;65%;29%;8
Kerrville;Low clouds breaking;87;67;SE;7;62%;13%;11
Killeen;Low clouds breaking;89;70;ESE;7;66%;15%;8
Killeen/Ft Hood;Low clouds breaking;90;70;SE;7;67%;15%;8
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;12;59%;30%;12
La Grange;Some sunshine;90;70;SSE;4;72%;32%;7
Lago Vista;Low clouds breaking;89;72;SSE;5;65%;16%;9
Lancaster;Sun and some clouds;88;68;SE;5;60%;27%;11
Laredo;Warm with some sun;97;75;SE;11;53%;14%;11
Llano;Low clouds breaking;90;66;SE;5;62%;14%;11
Longview;Showers and t-storms;87;69;ESE;4;70%;66%;11
Lubbock;A heavy thunderstorm;79;63;SE;11;73%;80%;8
Lufkin;A thunderstorm;88;67;SE;4;72%;59%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny;96;77;ESE;12;58%;9%;12
Mcgregor;Low clouds breaking;90;68;E;6;66%;30%;9
Mckinney;Humid with some sun;88;69;SE;5;68%;27%;6
Mesquite;Some sun;88;69;SE;5;61%;27%;8
Midland;A heavy thunderstorm;89;70;SSE;12;62%;80%;9
Midland Airpark;A heavy thunderstorm;89;70;SSE;12;62%;80%;9
Midlothian;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;4;70%;27%;9
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;87;68;ESE;4;66%;30%;11
Mineral Wells;Some sun returning;89;68;ESE;7;65%;27%;9
Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;86;67;SE;4;66%;63%;10
Nacogdoches;Some sun, a t-storm;88;67;ENE;4;71%;59%;12
New Braunfels;Low clouds breaking;90;70;SE;7;68%;30%;8
Odessa;A heavy thunderstorm;86;68;SSE;14;69%;66%;9
Orange;A shower in the p.m.;89;70;S;4;63%;61%;12
Palacios;Partial sunshine;89;75;SE;10;70%;29%;8
Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;87;68;ESE;3;64%;55%;12
Pampa;A t-storm in spots;81;63;SSE;16;64%;74%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;S;13;62%;80%;8
Paris;Partly sunny;86;68;SE;4;64%;30%;10
Pecos;A heavy thunderstorm;87;66;SE;10;58%;66%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;85;64;SSE;14;51%;44%;10
Plainview;A t-storm in spots;75;60;SE;11;75%;73%;9
Pleasanton;Low clouds breaking;93;71;SE;6;60%;44%;8
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;85;78;SE;10;76%;30%;8
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;ESE;13;66%;44%;12
Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;88;73;SE;9;72%;30%;12
Randolph AFB;Low clouds breaking;89;69;SE;7;71%;44%;8
Robstown;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;11;65%;13%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny;87;77;SE;10;72%;30%;12
Rocksprings;Low clouds breaking;86;67;SE;10;63%;13%;11
San Angelo;Partly sunny;88;67;SE;9;61%;30%;12
San Antonio;Low clouds breaking;91;72;SE;7;63%;8%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Low clouds breaking;92;73;SE;7;65%;8%;11
San Marcos;Low clouds breaking;90;69;SE;6;66%;30%;8
Seminole;A heavy thunderstorm;83;63;SSE;10;70%;80%;9
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;5;68%;28%;5
Snyder;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;66;SE;9;73%;58%;9
Sonora;Low clouds breaking;88;68;SE;11;57%;19%;11
Stephenville;Clouds breaking;88;69;ESE;6;63%;28%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partial sunshine;87;69;SE;5;63%;28%;8
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;10;58%;35%;11
Temple;Low clouds breaking;89;69;ESE;8;69%;14%;9
Terrell;Partly sunny;88;68;ESE;5;65%;27%;9
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;88;70;ESE;5;65%;64%;11
Uvalde;Low clouds breaking;91;70;ESE;8;65%;12%;11
Vernon;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;8;53%;44%;9
Victoria;Partial sunshine;91;73;SE;8;69%;30%;8
Waco;Low clouds breaking;91;69;E;7;64%;28%;9
Weslaco;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;9;56%;10%;12
Wharton;Some sun;89;69;SE;5;71%;29%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;7;67%;44%;8
Wink;A heavy thunderstorm;86;66;E;14;64%;80%;12
Zapata;Some sun;95;74;ESE;8;60%;12%;10
_____
