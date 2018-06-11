TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;16;52%;11%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;17;45%;10%;12

Alice;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;19;54%;9%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;97;66;SE;7;28%;0%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;ESE;12;32%;4%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;14;64%;8%;10

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;12;53%;33%;12

Austin;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;11;52%;27%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;99;78;SSE;16;55%;5%;12

Bay;Partly sunny;91;78;SSE;14;67%;28%;8

Beaumont;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;10;68%;8%;12

Beeville;Hot with some sun;96;76;SE;16;59%;10%;11

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;E;10;30%;4%;12

Bowie;Sunshine and warm;94;71;SE;10;59%;21%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;12;46%;14%;12

Brenham;Partial sunshine;95;77;SSE;11;59%;44%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;11;52%;35%;12

Brownsville;Hot with some sun;96;80;SE;18;59%;8%;11

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;11;52%;10%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;9;51%;4%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;NE;9;38%;4%;12

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;9;53%;29%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;11;48%;36%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;12;59%;12%;12

College Station;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;15;63%;30%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;12;53%;10%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;10;63%;11%;12

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;94;76;SSE;20;66%;9%;9

Corsicana;Some sun;96;76;S;13;55%;8%;12

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;ESE;15;49%;8%;12

Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;92;60;ENE;18;35%;4%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;97;79;SSE;14;57%;33%;12

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;SSE;14;56%;33%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;15;61%;34%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;10;49%;36%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;15;52%;4%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SE;15;50%;4%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;12;55%;37%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;102;75;SE;10;46%;2%;12

Dumas;Sunny and very warm;91;62;ENE;13;32%;3%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;99;80;SE;16;51%;11%;13

El Paso;Sunshine and hot;102;73;W;8;9%;0%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny;93;79;S;13;66%;8%;8

Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;12;52%;10%;11

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;96;77;S;15;53%;5%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;12;48%;16%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;78;SSE;15;55%;19%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;15;51%;16%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;13;53%;33%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;10;51%;7%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;74;SSE;11;63%;25%;12

Galveston;Partly sunny;91;82;S;17;73%;28%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;52%;6%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;11;53%;4%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;10;58%;30%;12

Gilmer;Partly sunny;92;74;S;8;68%;36%;7

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;8;52%;16%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;11;48%;14%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;S;12;52%;33%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny;97;77;S;11;51%;17%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;71;WNW;17;12%;0%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;12;53%;8%;12

Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;98;78;SSE;21;59%;6%;12

Hearne;Some sun;94;75;SSE;10;61%;11%;12

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;13;51%;5%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny;92;74;S;9;68%;36%;12

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;E;10;30%;3%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;13;51%;9%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny, humid;98;77;SE;13;57%;29%;12

Houston;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;8;62%;9%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;92;77;S;13;68%;9%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;95;80;S;10;58%;9%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;11;68%;9%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;77;S;13;66%;8%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;10;63%;10%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;95;79;SSE;14;58%;10%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;12;62%;29%;12

Huntsville;Some sun;95;77;SSE;9;60%;12%;12

Ingleside;Partial sunshine;92;82;SSE;20;64%;28%;9

Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;93;75;S;9;59%;15%;12

Jasper;Partial sunshine;93;73;S;7;68%;14%;12

Junction;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;12;53%;5%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;14;52%;29%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;13;52%;28%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny;96;77;S;15;53%;5%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;16;56%;5%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;20;57%;9%;9

La Grange;Some sunshine;96;77;SSE;10;63%;29%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;13;54%;27%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;11;54%;32%;12

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;SE;17;42%;11%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;9;50%;27%;12

Longview;Partial sunshine;93;75;S;10;67%;36%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SE;9;37%;5%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;73;S;10;65%;17%;12

Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;100;82;SE;21;55%;11%;13

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;98;77;SSE;17;53%;6%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;74;SSE;15;62%;36%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;12;55%;15%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny;106;76;S;10;31%;2%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;106;76;S;10;31%;2%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;13;58%;12%;12

Mineola;Some sunshine;94;75;S;9;63%;33%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;14;56%;17%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;91;73;S;8;65%;69%;12

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;74;S;9;65%;17%;12

New Braunfels;Sun and some clouds;97;76;SSE;12;54%;28%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny;102;74;SSE;10;35%;2%;12

Orange;Partial sunshine;90;77;SSE;10;66%;9%;12

Palacios;Some sun;91;82;SSE;18;72%;8%;8

Palestine;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;11;58%;12%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;ESE;11;30%;3%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;NE;11;37%;4%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;92;74;S;10;69%;55%;12

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;72;SE;7;28%;2%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;NE;13;32%;2%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;SE;9;39%;6%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;10;52%;10%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;82;SE;16;74%;45%;9

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;93;81;SE;19;63%;8%;13

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;78;SE;12;68%;28%;8

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;15;55%;28%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SSE;18;63%;9%;11

Rockport;Partial sunshine;90;82;SE;14;68%;28%;8

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;14;53%;4%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;100;74;S;13;51%;5%;12

San Antonio;Sun and some clouds;98;77;SE;12;52%;11%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;14;52%;10%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;12;54%;28%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;101;68;SSE;5;34%;1%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;SE;14;59%;25%;12

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;11;51%;6%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;13;50%;4%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;12;53%;11%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;S;11;60%;44%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSE;14;46%;7%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;18;59%;5%;12

Terrell;Partly sunny;95;76;S;13;59%;44%;12

Tyler;Partly sunny;94;76;S;12;63%;15%;12

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;11;53%;6%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;11;40%;39%;12

Victoria;Sun and some clouds;95;77;SE;15;63%;8%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny;98;78;SSE;17;51%;6%;12

Weslaco;Hot with some sun;98;79;SE;14;51%;9%;13

Wharton;Some sun;93;76;SSE;12;68%;10%;12

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;15;56%;24%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;107;75;SSW;7;27%;2%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;SE;12;50%;11%;12

