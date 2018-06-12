TX Forecast
Updated 9:03 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;13;54%;12%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;14;45%;12%;12
Alice;Lots of sun, breezy;97;76;SE;17;54%;30%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;97;64;SE;8;29%;0%;13
Amarillo;A severe t-storm;98;70;SSE;10;42%;70%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;12;62%;14%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;S;10;57%;23%;12
Austin;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;8;54%;27%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;99;74;SSE;13;56%;4%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny;92;76;SSE;12;65%;14%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;94;75;S;9;64%;15%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;14;57%;15%;12
Borger;A severe t-storm;98;70;SSE;7;44%;84%;12
Bowie;Sunshine and warm;94;73;SSE;7;60%;30%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;10;49%;18%;12
Brenham;Partial sunshine;97;75;SSE;9;57%;10%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;8;51%;30%;12
Brownsville;Clouds and sun, hot;95;79;SE;15;60%;44%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;10;52%;18%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;8;53%;10%;12
Canadian;A severe t-storm;97;69;SSE;8;55%;84%;12
Castroville;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;9;54%;27%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;11;50%;32%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;S;11;61%;24%;12
College Station;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;13;60%;10%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;11;54%;20%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;8;60%;12%;12
Corpus Christi;Sunshine and breezy;93;77;SE;17;67%;15%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;S;10;61%;13%;9
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;14;52%;8%;12
Dalhart;A severe t-storm;96;64;SE;10;50%;84%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;11;59%;24%;11
Dallas Redbird;Hot with some sun;96;76;SSE;11;57%;33%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SE;12;60%;26%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;S;8;54%;30%;12
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;14;54%;8%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;15;51%;27%;12
Denton;Warm with some sun;95;74;S;10;60%;31%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;74;SE;14;53%;3%;12
Dumas;A severe t-storm;95;66;SSE;9;45%;84%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;ESE;14;54%;29%;13
El Paso;Mostly sunny;106;79;SE;5;6%;3%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny;94;78;SSE;11;63%;14%;12
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, breezy;98;75;ESE;13;54%;14%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;13;53%;11%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;10;51%;28%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;12;56%;30%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;11;51%;29%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;72;S;10;55%;24%;9
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;9;53%;30%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;65%;30%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny;90;82;SSE;14;72%;17%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;9;54%;14%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;55%;6%;12
Giddings;Sun and some clouds;96;72;SSE;8;59%;9%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;S;7;68%;37%;6
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;7;51%;23%;12
Granbury;Sunshine and warm;99;74;SSE;10;47%;26%;12
Grand Prairie;Hot with some sun;96;76;S;10;55%;23%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny;96;76;S;9;56%;35%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;70;ESE;16;11%;0%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;10;53%;17%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;18;60%;54%;13
Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;S;9;60%;12%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;97;74;ESE;13;54%;27%;12
Henderson;Warm with some sun;94;72;S;8;64%;32%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;S;10;37%;30%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;11;55%;17%;12
Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;97;76;SE;13;60%;27%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;7;60%;13%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;11;66%;14%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sun and some clouds;95;78;SSE;8;56%;13%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;9;66%;13%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;93;76;SSE;11;64%;14%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;9;60%;12%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;12;56%;12%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;10;60%;13%;12
Huntsville;Sun and some clouds;96;75;SSE;7;60%;14%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;81;SE;16;63%;29%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;94;73;S;8;64%;23%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;S;6;66%;35%;12
Junction;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;10;58%;33%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;13;53%;44%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;11;56%;44%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;13;53%;11%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;13;57%;10%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SE;17;57%;43%;12
La Grange;Sun and some clouds;97;74;SSE;8;58%;8%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;55%;29%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;S;9;58%;33%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;16;46%;6%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny;98;71;SSE;8;51%;33%;12
Longview;Partial sunshine;94;74;S;8;64%;36%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;11;41%;28%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;72;S;8;61%;31%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;17;57%;29%;13
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;S;14;54%;12%;12
Mckinney;Humid with some sun;93;75;SSE;11;64%;31%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;S;10;58%;23%;10
Midland;Mostly sunny;103;75;SSE;13;36%;7%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;103;75;SSE;13;36%;7%;12
Midlothian;Warm with some sun;96;71;S;10;61%;33%;9
Mineola;Partial sunshine;94;74;S;7;67%;37%;9
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;11;55%;28%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;S;7;66%;42%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;95;72;S;7;64%;32%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;98;74;SSE;10;54%;44%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;73;SSE;15;39%;5%;12
Orange;Clouds and sun;92;75;S;8;66%;17%;12
Palacios;Sunshine and breezy;91;80;SSE;15;70%;14%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;S;9;58%;15%;12
Pampa;A severe t-storm;96;68;SSE;9;46%;84%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A severe t-storm;97;67;SSE;7;48%;84%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;9;67%;41%;9
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;72;SE;10;27%;3%;12
Perryton;A severe t-storm;96;68;SSE;9;44%;84%;12
Plainview;Sunshine and warm;96;67;SSE;11;44%;34%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SE;9;51%;27%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;81;SE;13;73%;15%;10
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;80;SE;16;63%;57%;13
Port Lavaca;Sunshine and breezy;91;76;SE;13;68%;14%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;13;56%;5%;12
Robstown;Sunshine and breezy;93;77;SE;15;63%;29%;12
Rockport;Sunshine and breezy;91;81;SE;13;68%;15%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;12;57%;31%;13
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;98;73;SSE;11;55%;11%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny;99;77;SE;10;52%;5%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;12;52%;5%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;11;51%;27%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;99;69;SSE;10;35%;8%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;SSE;10;60%;32%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;11;48%;19%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;12;48%;10%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;S;10;54%;23%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;94;76;S;9;62%;39%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;98;73;SSE;12;44%;14%;12
Temple;Partly sunny, breezy;96;72;SSE;15;60%;9%;12
Terrell;Warm with some sun;95;74;S;10;63%;34%;9
Tyler;Warm with some sun;95;75;S;10;63%;27%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny;97;73;SE;11;55%;44%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;10;42%;16%;12
Victoria;Sunshine and breezy;96;75;SE;14;62%;12%;12
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;S;15;51%;13%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;ESE;13;54%;53%;13
Wharton;Partial sunshine;94;73;SE;10;66%;13%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;10;55%;17%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;104;72;SE;16;36%;4%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny;99;77;SE;11;53%;27%;13
