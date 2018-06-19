TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Spotty showers;84;69;SE;11;75%;61%;5

Abilene Dyess;Spotty showers;87;68;SE;14;58%;62%;3

Alice;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;ESE;9;86%;95%;3

Alpine;Partly sunny;91;66;ESE;7;49%;0%;13

Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;91;67;SSE;13;57%;62%;12

Angleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;SE;14;91%;96%;3

Arlington;Couple of t-storms;85;74;SSE;10;73%;78%;3

Austin;Rain and a t-storm;81;71;E;7;87%;90%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Rain and a t-storm;82;71;E;11;86%;90%;2

Bay;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;74;ESE;13;95%;95%;2

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SE;12;85%;89%;4

Beeville;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;SE;8;88%;91%;4

Borger;A t-storm in spots;92;69;SSE;11;58%;71%;12

Bowie;Clouds and humid;84;69;SSE;9;72%;55%;3

Breckenridge;A shower;88;73;SSE;8;63%;74%;5

Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;ESE;9;91%;96%;3

Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;86;72;SE;10;75%;74%;5

Brownsville;Thunderstorms;90;79;SE;10;80%;96%;4

Brownwood;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SE;8;72%;76%;6

Burnet;Rain and a t-storm;81;72;ESE;6;84%;89%;3

Canadian;Partly sunny;93;69;S;11;62%;56%;12

Castroville;Showers and t-storms;85;73;E;7;82%;88%;3

Childress;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SE;11;78%;48%;12

Cleburne;A shower or t-storm;83;73;SE;11;81%;75%;5

College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;75;SE;14;92%;93%;3

Comanche;Showers and t-storms;83;71;SE;9;79%;76%;4

Conroe;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;74;ESE;8;85%;95%;3

Corpus Christi;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;SSE;10;86%;95%;4

Corsicana;A shower or t-storm;83;74;SE;10;81%;80%;5

Cotulla;Thunderstorms;89;74;E;8;85%;88%;3

Dalhart;A t-storm in spots;91;60;SSE;14;59%;64%;12

Dallas Love;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;SE;15;75%;74%;3

Dallas Redbird;Humid with a t-storm;85;72;SE;14;74%;74%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower or t-storm;86;74;SE;14;75%;74%;3

Decatur;A shower or t-storm;84;73;SSE;9;70%;74%;6

Del Rio;Showers and t-storms;95;76;ESE;7;75%;76%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;91;75;E;8;69%;78%;4

Denton;A shower or t-storm;85;74;SSE;11;75%;74%;3

Dryden;A t-storm in spots;96;72;ESE;6;59%;45%;10

Dumas;A t-storm in spots;91;64;SSE;12;50%;65%;12

Edinburg;Thunderstorms;92;78;SE;7;75%;94%;4

El Paso;Partly sunny;102;73;WNW;8;22%;0%;13

Ellington;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;76;ESE;14;94%;95%;3

Falfurrias;Thunderstorms;89;75;SE;7;82%;94%;4

Fort Hood;Rain and a t-storm;80;70;ESE;12;86%;89%;3

Fort Worth;Couple of t-storms;87;75;SSE;10;67%;78%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;85;72;SE;14;73%;74%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Couple of t-storms;86;74;SE;13;67%;78%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Couple of t-storms;84;69;SE;10;74%;77%;3

Fredericksburg;Showers and t-storms;81;71;ESE;6;78%;87%;4

Gainesville;Some sun, a t-storm;84;71;SSE;10;74%;73%;5

Galveston;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;80;SE;21;87%;95%;2

Gatesville;Rain and a t-storm;82;72;SE;7;85%;80%;3

Georgetown;Rain and a t-storm;82;73;ESE;7;89%;89%;3

Giddings;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;72;ESE;6;85%;93%;3

Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;81;72;SE;7;83%;74%;5

Graham;Spotty showers;87;72;SSE;6;69%;79%;5

Granbury;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SE;9;69%;77%;5

Grand Prairie;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;SSE;10;71%;73%;3

Greenville;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;SE;9;67%;80%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;93;70;ESE;11;37%;0%;13

Hamilton;Showers and t-storms;82;71;SE;8;81%;77%;3

Harlingen;Thunderstorms;91;75;S;11;85%;95%;4

Hearne;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;ESE;9;89%;92%;3

Hebbronville;Thunderstorms;86;74;ESE;7;79%;93%;3

Henderson;A shower or t-storm;82;73;SE;8;82%;82%;6

Hereford;A t-storm in spots;93;67;SSE;11;55%;54%;12

Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;84;74;SE;11;75%;77%;3

Hondo;Showers and t-storms;85;74;E;11;85%;90%;3

Houston;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;75;ESE;7;91%;95%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain, a thunderstorm;80;75;ESE;13;98%;95%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;76;ESE;9;86%;95%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;73;ESE;11;97%;95%;3

Houston Clover;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;74;ESE;13;96%;95%;3

Houston Hooks;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;74;ESE;10;94%;95%;3

Houston Hull;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;77;ESE;14;85%;95%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;ESE;14;94%;95%;3

Huntsville;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;ESE;6;87%;93%;3

Ingleside;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;SSE;13;84%;95%;4

Jacksonville;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;73;SE;8;88%;82%;3

Jasper;Showers and t-storms;81;73;ESE;6;87%;88%;4

Junction;Showers and t-storms;84;71;E;8;81%;82%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;E;11;86%;91%;3

Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;84;72;ESE;7;80%;86%;4

Killeen;Rain and a t-storm;80;70;ESE;12;86%;89%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain and a t-storm;79;70;ESE;12;89%;89%;3

Kingsville Nas;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;SE;10;80%;95%;4

La Grange;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;ESE;7;87%;94%;3

Lago Vista;Rain and a t-storm;81;71;E;9;90%;90%;3

Lancaster;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;SE;9;75%;80%;3

Laredo;Showers and t-storms;92;77;ESE;9;67%;85%;4

Llano;Rain and a t-storm;84;73;ESE;7;84%;82%;3

Longview;Humid with a t-storm;82;73;SE;9;81%;74%;6

Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;92;68;SSE;9;60%;45%;12

Lufkin;Humid with a t-storm;80;73;ESE;11;88%;85%;3

Mcallen;Thunderstorms;92;77;SSE;8;80%;94%;4

Mcgregor;Rain and a t-storm;85;71;SE;14;85%;88%;3

Mckinney;Humid with a t-storm;83;72;SSE;13;78%;74%;4

Mesquite;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;SE;10;74%;74%;3

Midland;A t-storm in spots;95;71;SE;6;56%;44%;12

Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;95;71;SE;6;56%;44%;12

Midlothian;Humid with a t-storm;82;69;SE;11;83%;74%;3

Mineola;Humid with a t-storm;83;73;SE;7;81%;80%;4

Mineral Wells;Couple of t-storms;86;72;SE;13;73%;77%;3

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;71;SE;8;75%;65%;4

Nacogdoches;A shower or t-storm;80;72;ESE;8;85%;82%;3

New Braunfels;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;E;9;85%;92%;3

Odessa;A t-storm in spots;94;72;ESE;8;54%;42%;12

Orange;Showers and t-storms;84;76;SE;9;81%;88%;4

Palacios;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;79;SE;15;90%;96%;3

Palestine;A shower or t-storm;82;74;SE;8;79%;82%;5

Pampa;A t-storm in spots;91;68;S;13;57%;82%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm in spots;92;67;SSE;11;58%;66%;12

Paris;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;71;SE;10;71%;63%;3

Pecos;Periods of sunshine;98;70;ESE;7;46%;1%;12

Perryton;A t-storm in spots;95;67;S;14;51%;78%;12

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;88;65;SSE;10;68%;48%;12

Pleasanton;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;E;7;84%;91%;3

Port Aransas;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;SSE;11;84%;95%;4

Port Isabel;Thunderstorms;88;80;SSE;12;81%;96%;4

Port Lavaca;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;77;SE;12;86%;96%;3

Randolph AFB;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;ENE;10;87%;93%;3

Robstown;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;SE;8;94%;95%;4

Rockport;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;SE;11;83%;96%;5

Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;85;71;ESE;8;76%;72%;4

San Angelo;Showers and t-storms;87;71;SE;8;77%;61%;4

San Antonio;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;E;8;82%;91%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;E;10;84%;91%;3

San Marcos;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;E;9;82%;93%;3

Seminole;A t-storm in spots;93;67;SE;6;52%;42%;12

Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SSE;13;70%;60%;4

Snyder;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SE;8;69%;43%;11

Sonora;Showers and t-storms;89;70;ESE;8;68%;70%;4

Stephenville;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SE;10;79%;76%;3

Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;84;73;SE;9;72%;80%;5

Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SE;8;64%;41%;8

Temple;Rain and a t-storm;81;72;ESE;15;90%;89%;2

Terrell;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;73;SE;11;77%;80%;3

Tyler;A shower or t-storm;82;73;SE;10;79%;80%;5

Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;87;72;E;7;78%;86%;3

Vernon;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSE;10;51%;29%;7

Victoria;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;ESE;10;88%;96%;3

Waco;Showers and t-storms;86;72;SE;14;77%;76%;5

Weslaco;Thunderstorms;90;76;SE;7;77%;94%;4

Wharton;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;SE;9;86%;96%;2

Wichita Falls;Cloudy and humid;89;70;SSE;11;64%;44%;4

Wink;Partly sunny;96;69;ESE;8;59%;2%;12

Zapata;Thunderstorms;91;76;ESE;6;76%;89%;4

