TX Forecast
Updated 1:01 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, windy;101;74;S;21;50%;5%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, windy;103;76;S;22;42%;6%;12
Alice;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;16;66%;17%;8
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;S;7;20%;2%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;N;12;40%;16%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;SSE;14;72%;32%;8
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;15;52%;3%;12
Austin;Clouds breaking;96;78;SSE;12;59%;27%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;98;78;SSE;16;59%;27%;11
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SSE;13;76%;44%;8
Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;SSE;13;71%;31%;8
Beeville;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SE;14;68%;36%;8
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;N;8;45%;69%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;15;55%;6%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;16;42%;5%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;10;67%;44%;8
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;15;49%;5%;12
Brownsville;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;SE;17;69%;47%;8
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;15;47%;3%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;11;55%;4%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;NNW;11;62%;74%;12
Castroville;Some sun returning;98;77;SE;11;59%;26%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;18;53%;16%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;16;57%;3%;12
College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;S;15;69%;35%;8
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;17;49%;4%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SSE;10;69%;30%;8
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SE;17;78%;19%;8
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;15;59%;27%;9
Cotulla;Clouds breaking;101;77;SE;15;55%;2%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;NE;10;55%;14%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;99;80;S;19;56%;4%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;17;55%;3%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;S;20;57%;27%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;14;46%;6%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;18;52%;27%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;18;50%;5%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;16;53%;5%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;11;50%;27%;13
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;N;9;47%;67%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;14;62%;31%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;WNW;17;16%;0%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSE;13;76%;32%;8
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;12;65%;22%;8
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;78;SSE;17;56%;44%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;17;47%;5%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, windy;99;79;S;20;52%;5%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;79;S;19;48%;5%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;17;52%;3%;12
Fredericksburg;Some sun returning;95;74;SSE;13;52%;27%;11
Gainesville;Sunshine and breezy;96;75;S;16;63%;7%;12
Galveston;Humid with some sun;89;81;SSE;17;79%;44%;8
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;13;54%;3%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;14;58%;26%;11
Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SSE;10;67%;32%;8
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;9;67%;4%;6
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;11;42%;7%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;16;45%;3%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;15;51%;26%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;99;81;S;15;52%;27%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;98;70;WSW;24;18%;0%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;16;52%;4%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;18;72%;35%;8
Hearne;Humid with some sun;95;77;SSE;11;66%;15%;7
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;94;75;SE;14;63%;26%;13
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;9;64%;7%;9
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;63;N;10;34%;13%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;15;53%;41%;12
Hondo;Clouds breaking, hot;99;76;SE;15;57%;26%;11
Houston;Humid with some sun;92;79;SSE;8;69%;32%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with some sun;90;78;SSE;13;80%;32%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Humid with some sun;92;79;SSE;8;67%;32%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;90;76;SSE;10;77%;32%;8
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSE;12;76%;32%;8
Houston Hooks;Humid with some sun;91;78;SSE;10;74%;31%;8
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;93;80;SSE;13;68%;32%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;SSE;12;74%;32%;8
Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;93;78;SSE;8;68%;30%;9
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;18;73%;62%;11
Jacksonville;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;9;65%;8%;9
Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;7;71%;30%;9
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;16;51%;4%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;98;76;SE;15;57%;25%;11
Kerrville;Clouds breaking;97;75;SSE;14;55%;27%;11
Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;78;SSE;17;56%;44%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;77;SSE;17;59%;27%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;94;79;SE;17;68%;38%;8
La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SSE;10;69%;32%;8
Lago Vista;Clouds breaking;96;77;SSE;14;57%;27%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;15;54%;27%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny, breezy;102;78;SE;17;49%;26%;12
Llano;Warm with sunshine;101;77;SSE;11;49%;4%;12
Longview;Partly sunny, humid;96;78;S;11;63%;28%;8
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;105;71;SSW;15;37%;9%;12
Lufkin;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;11;65%;30%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;18;70%;31%;13
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;18;57%;27%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;S;19;61%;5%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;S;15;54%;27%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;110;75;S;15;32%;4%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;110;75;S;15;32%;4%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;S;17;59%;26%;12
Mineola;Humid with some sun;95;78;S;10;65%;5%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;18;50%;5%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;95;77;S;10;62%;4%;12
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;S;10;70%;27%;9
New Braunfels;Clouds breaking, hot;97;77;SSE;14;61%;26%;11
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;S;14;29%;3%;12
Orange;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSE;10;72%;44%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;89;80;SSE;17;79%;32%;8
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;11;61%;30%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;96;63;NNW;12;47%;70%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;94;63;NE;9;57%;74%;12
Paris;Partly sunny, humid;95;75;S;14;64%;4%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;109;72;S;10;19%;3%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;N;10;55%;74%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SW;13;41%;10%;12
Pleasanton;Clouds breaking, hot;99;77;SE;11;59%;26%;11
Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;87;81;SE;14;81%;62%;8
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, humid;90;80;SE;17;72%;55%;9
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;SE;14;73%;44%;8
Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;97;77;SSE;15;61%;26%;11
Robstown;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SE;16;73%;36%;8
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SE;14;74%;62%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;17;52%;5%;13
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;104;76;S;18;45%;4%;12
San Antonio;Some sun returning;99;78;SSE;12;62%;25%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking, hot;99;77;SE;14;57%;41%;11
San Marcos;Clouds breaking;96;77;SSE;14;59%;27%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;S;10;29%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;18;57%;7%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;S;16;47%;7%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;18;47%;5%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;17;50%;4%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;13;57%;4%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;18;41%;6%;12
Temple;Windy with some sun;96;77;SSE;19;63%;44%;9
Terrell;Partly sunny, breezy;97;78;S;15;57%;27%;12
Tyler;Humid with some sun;96;78;S;11;63%;27%;9
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;13;56%;3%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;17;42%;10%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;SE;14;72%;30%;8
Waco;Mostly sunny, windy;99;78;S;19;55%;4%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;13;61%;44%;9
Wharton;Humid with some sun;90;76;SE;10;73%;32%;8
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;19;50%;7%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;108;72;SSE;14;24%;4%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny, breezy;97;77;SE;13;59%;12%;13
