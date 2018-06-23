TX Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, windy;101;74;S;21;50%;5%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, windy;103;76;S;22;42%;6%;12

Alice;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;16;66%;17%;8

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;S;7;20%;2%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;N;12;40%;16%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;SSE;14;72%;32%;8

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;15;52%;3%;12

Austin;Clouds breaking;96;78;SSE;12;59%;27%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;98;78;SSE;16;59%;27%;11

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SSE;13;76%;44%;8

Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;SSE;13;71%;31%;8

Beeville;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SE;14;68%;36%;8

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;N;8;45%;69%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;15;55%;6%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;16;42%;5%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;10;67%;44%;8

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;15;49%;5%;12

Brownsville;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;SE;17;69%;47%;8

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;15;47%;3%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;11;55%;4%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;NNW;11;62%;74%;12

Castroville;Some sun returning;98;77;SE;11;59%;26%;11

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;18;53%;16%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;16;57%;3%;12

College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;S;15;69%;35%;8

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;17;49%;4%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SSE;10;69%;30%;8

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SE;17;78%;19%;8

Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;15;59%;27%;9

Cotulla;Clouds breaking;101;77;SE;15;55%;2%;11

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;NE;10;55%;14%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;99;80;S;19;56%;4%;12

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;17;55%;3%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;S;20;57%;27%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;14;46%;6%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;18;52%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;18;50%;5%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;16;53%;5%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;11;50%;27%;13

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;N;9;47%;67%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;14;62%;31%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;WNW;17;16%;0%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSE;13;76%;32%;8

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;12;65%;22%;8

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;78;SSE;17;56%;44%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;17;47%;5%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, windy;99;79;S;20;52%;5%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;79;S;19;48%;5%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;17;52%;3%;12

Fredericksburg;Some sun returning;95;74;SSE;13;52%;27%;11

Gainesville;Sunshine and breezy;96;75;S;16;63%;7%;12

Galveston;Humid with some sun;89;81;SSE;17;79%;44%;8

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;13;54%;3%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;14;58%;26%;11

Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SSE;10;67%;32%;8

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;9;67%;4%;6

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;11;42%;7%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;16;45%;3%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;15;51%;26%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;99;81;S;15;52%;27%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;98;70;WSW;24;18%;0%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;16;52%;4%;12

Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;18;72%;35%;8

Hearne;Humid with some sun;95;77;SSE;11;66%;15%;7

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;94;75;SE;14;63%;26%;13

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;9;64%;7%;9

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;63;N;10;34%;13%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;15;53%;41%;12

Hondo;Clouds breaking, hot;99;76;SE;15;57%;26%;11

Houston;Humid with some sun;92;79;SSE;8;69%;32%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with some sun;90;78;SSE;13;80%;32%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Humid with some sun;92;79;SSE;8;67%;32%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;90;76;SSE;10;77%;32%;8

Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSE;12;76%;32%;8

Houston Hooks;Humid with some sun;91;78;SSE;10;74%;31%;8

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;93;80;SSE;13;68%;32%;8

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;SSE;12;74%;32%;8

Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;93;78;SSE;8;68%;30%;9

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;18;73%;62%;11

Jacksonville;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;9;65%;8%;9

Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;7;71%;30%;9

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;16;51%;4%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;98;76;SE;15;57%;25%;11

Kerrville;Clouds breaking;97;75;SSE;14;55%;27%;11

Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;78;SSE;17;56%;44%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;77;SSE;17;59%;27%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;94;79;SE;17;68%;38%;8

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SSE;10;69%;32%;8

Lago Vista;Clouds breaking;96;77;SSE;14;57%;27%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;15;54%;27%;12

Laredo;Mostly sunny, breezy;102;78;SE;17;49%;26%;12

Llano;Warm with sunshine;101;77;SSE;11;49%;4%;12

Longview;Partly sunny, humid;96;78;S;11;63%;28%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;105;71;SSW;15;37%;9%;12

Lufkin;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;11;65%;30%;12

Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;18;70%;31%;13

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;18;57%;27%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;S;19;61%;5%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;S;15;54%;27%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny;110;75;S;15;32%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;110;75;S;15;32%;4%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;S;17;59%;26%;12

Mineola;Humid with some sun;95;78;S;10;65%;5%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;18;50%;5%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;95;77;S;10;62%;4%;12

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;S;10;70%;27%;9

New Braunfels;Clouds breaking, hot;97;77;SSE;14;61%;26%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;S;14;29%;3%;12

Orange;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SSE;10;72%;44%;8

Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;89;80;SSE;17;79%;32%;8

Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;11;61%;30%;11

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;96;63;NNW;12;47%;70%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;94;63;NE;9;57%;74%;12

Paris;Partly sunny, humid;95;75;S;14;64%;4%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;109;72;S;10;19%;3%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;N;10;55%;74%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SW;13;41%;10%;12

Pleasanton;Clouds breaking, hot;99;77;SE;11;59%;26%;11

Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;87;81;SE;14;81%;62%;8

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, humid;90;80;SE;17;72%;55%;9

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;SE;14;73%;44%;8

Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;97;77;SSE;15;61%;26%;11

Robstown;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;SE;16;73%;36%;8

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SE;14;74%;62%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;17;52%;5%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;104;76;S;18;45%;4%;12

San Antonio;Some sun returning;99;78;SSE;12;62%;25%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking, hot;99;77;SE;14;57%;41%;11

San Marcos;Clouds breaking;96;77;SSE;14;59%;27%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;S;10;29%;7%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;18;57%;7%;12

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;S;16;47%;7%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;18;47%;5%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;17;50%;4%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;13;57%;4%;9

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;18;41%;6%;12

Temple;Windy with some sun;96;77;SSE;19;63%;44%;9

Terrell;Partly sunny, breezy;97;78;S;15;57%;27%;12

Tyler;Humid with some sun;96;78;S;11;63%;27%;9

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;13;56%;3%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;17;42%;10%;12

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;SE;14;72%;30%;8

Waco;Mostly sunny, windy;99;78;S;19;55%;4%;12

Weslaco;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;13;61%;44%;9

Wharton;Humid with some sun;90;76;SE;10;73%;32%;8

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;19;50%;7%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;108;72;SSE;14;24%;4%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny, breezy;97;77;SE;13;59%;12%;13

