TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;92;71;ESE;10;60%;32%;11
Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;93;69;ESE;11;51%;15%;11
Alice;A shower or t-storm;92;72;E;8;69%;69%;8
Alpine;Not as warm;80;60;E;8;65%;50%;7
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;90;67;ESE;10;51%;32%;9
Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;N;5;75%;78%;7
Arlington;Partly sunny;96;78;ENE;6;53%;25%;12
Austin;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;3;62%;66%;12
Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SE;7;65%;66%;12
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SW;4;79%;75%;11
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ENE;7;75%;75%;12
Beeville;Showers and t-storms;90;73;ESE;7;75%;72%;10
Borger;Partly sunny;92;70;ESE;8;51%;17%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny;91;72;E;4;61%;22%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;95;74;E;7;51%;19%;12
Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;S;4;70%;80%;7
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;94;74;ENE;4;52%;21%;12
Brownsville;A shower or t-storm;93;75;E;10;67%;78%;10
Brownwood;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;7;55%;21%;11
Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;SE;6;55%;64%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny;92;68;ESE;7;60%;32%;12
Castroville;A shower or t-storm;92;73;E;7;62%;66%;6
Childress;Mostly sunny;92;72;ESE;10;55%;20%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;E;7;57%;42%;12
College Station;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;S;6;71%;80%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny;92;73;ESE;8;57%;24%;12
Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;E;4;73%;82%;8
Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;89;74;ESE;8;80%;67%;10
Corsicana;Partly sunny;95;76;ENE;6;58%;44%;12
Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;92;73;E;8;68%;71%;6
Dalhart;Sunny intervals;90;63;ESE;9;54%;10%;11
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;96;79;ENE;6;56%;27%;8
Dallas Redbird;Warm with some sun;97;78;ENE;6;55%;29%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;95;77;ENE;7;58%;25%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;75;ENE;6;51%;34%;12
Del Rio;Showers and t-storms;92;74;SE;10;73%;70%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;91;74;ESE;11;68%;70%;4
Denton;Partly sunny;95;75;NE;7;57%;22%;11
Dryden;A t-storm, cooler;86;70;ESE;9;67%;68%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;88;65;SE;8;56%;44%;12
Edinburg;A thunderstorm;93;75;E;8;64%;69%;9
El Paso;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;11;26%;3%;13
Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;5;76%;78%;7
Falfurrias;A shower or t-storm;92;72;ESE;7;70%;70%;9
Fort Hood;Sun and some clouds;93;75;ENE;5;58%;29%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;97;79;ENE;7;48%;33%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;ENE;8;54%;23%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;98;77;ENE;6;49%;32%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;97;77;ENE;3;51%;32%;12
Fredericksburg;A morning t-storm;88;69;SE;6;60%;64%;6
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;93;74;NE;6;61%;29%;9
Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;7;78%;79%;10
Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;6;55%;28%;12
Georgetown;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;6;56%;66%;11
Giddings;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SSE;5;65%;78%;7
Gilmer;A t-storm around;91;74;NE;5;70%;55%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny;96;73;ENE;6;51%;20%;12
Granbury;Sun and some clouds;96;76;ENE;7;49%;29%;12
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;96;78;ENE;6;53%;26%;12
Greenville;Some sun;95;77;ENE;5;54%;31%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Showers and t-storms;83;63;E;25;47%;70%;12
Hamilton;Some sun;93;73;ESE;7;56%;33%;12
Harlingen;A shower or t-storm;92;74;E;10;70%;82%;9
Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;5;66%;63%;11
Hebbronville;A shower or t-storm;90;72;ESE;8;63%;81%;10
Henderson;A t-storm around;92;75;ESE;5;69%;55%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny;90;66;ESE;9;51%;15%;12
Hillsboro;Partial sunshine;95;76;E;6;53%;30%;12
Hondo;Showers and t-storms;93;74;E;8;66%;69%;6
Houston;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;5;73%;80%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;89;75;S;5;80%;82%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SW;2;68%;84%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;88;70;WSW;2;79%;78%;11
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;N;5;79%;80%;11
Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;3;75%;82%;12
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSE;6;72%;79%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;S;5;76%;82%;8
Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;ESE;4;69%;78%;8
Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;90;77;E;9;71%;80%;9
Jacksonville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;5;70%;56%;12
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;NE;4;76%;74%;8
Junction;Showers and t-storms;88;72;S;7;71%;65%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;93;75;E;8;64%;69%;6
Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;88;69;ESE;7;66%;68%;5
Killeen;Sun and some clouds;93;75;ENE;5;58%;29%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;93;75;ENE;5;62%;29%;12
Kingsville Nas;A shower or t-storm;92;72;ENE;9;71%;80%;10
La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSW;4;72%;78%;6
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;5;63%;66%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;76;ENE;6;56%;41%;12
Laredo;Showers and t-storms;95;75;ESE;10;53%;82%;8
Llano;A shower or t-storm;93;72;SE;6;57%;62%;11
Longview;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;5;67%;55%;11
Lubbock;Clouds and sun;89;68;ESE;11;56%;13%;12
Lufkin;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSE;5;72%;58%;11
Mcallen;A shower or t-storm;94;75;E;9;68%;68%;11
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;96;76;ENE;5;56%;30%;12
Mckinney;Sun and some clouds;93;75;NE;5;63%;26%;12
Mesquite;Partly sunny;95;77;ENE;6;57%;29%;8
Midland;Not as hot;90;72;ESE;12;61%;28%;7
Midland Airpark;Not as hot;90;72;ESE;12;61%;28%;7
Midlothian;Partly sunny;96;76;ENE;3;58%;30%;12
Mineola;A t-storm around;92;75;NE;5;67%;55%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;95;75;ENE;7;52%;27%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;93;74;NNE;5;65%;42%;9
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;92;72;NE;5;71%;55%;11
New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;8;61%;66%;12
Odessa;Cooler but pleasant;86;69;SE;11;58%;28%;12
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;NE;5;76%;84%;12
Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;7;78%;76%;6
Palestine;Partly sunny;92;74;E;5;64%;44%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;90;67;ESE;10;53%;17%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;91;66;SE;5;53%;15%;12
Paris;A thunderstorm;92;75;NE;6;64%;57%;8
Pecos;Partly sunny, cooler;89;67;SE;11;47%;28%;7
Perryton;Partly sunny;92;68;SE;9;50%;12%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;ESE;10;57%;44%;12
Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;92;74;ESE;6;64%;70%;9
Port Aransas;A shower or t-storm;87;78;E;8;74%;80%;6
Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;89;77;E;10;70%;78%;10
Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;7;76%;82%;10
Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;ESE;8;65%;66%;6
Robstown;A shower or t-storm;89;74;E;7;75%;68%;10
Rockport;A shower or t-storm;89;77;ESE;8;69%;78%;11
Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;85;69;SE;9;69%;67%;4
San Angelo;Not as hot;91;70;S;9;60%;30%;11
San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;7;60%;66%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Showers and t-storms;93;76;E;8;65%;70%;12
San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;7;57%;66%;8
Seminole;Not as warm;87;65;ESE;10;53%;11%;12
Sherman-Denison;Sun and some clouds;92;74;NE;6;61%;29%;8
Snyder;Not as hot;90;71;ESE;10;57%;12%;9
Sonora;A shower or t-storm;86;68;S;9;65%;66%;6
Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;73;E;5;54%;28%;12
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;92;76;NE;6;63%;51%;8
Sweetwater;Not as hot;90;71;ESE;8;58%;14%;9
Temple;Partly sunny;94;74;ENE;7;62%;29%;12
Terrell;Partial sunshine;94;76;NE;6;62%;36%;12
Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;NE;6;68%;56%;11
Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;89;73;ENE;8;70%;68%;6
Vernon;Mostly sunny;97;74;E;9;45%;15%;12
Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;7;75%;81%;10
Waco;Partly sunny;97;76;ENE;6;52%;44%;12
Weslaco;A shower or t-storm;92;74;E;8;62%;82%;9
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSE;5;77%;83%;9
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;95;75;E;7;54%;14%;12
Wink;Not as warm;88;68;SE;16;58%;27%;8
Zapata;A shower or t-storm;95;73;ESE;7;56%;65%;10
