TX Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;69;ENE;8;66%;68%;12

Abilene Dyess;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;ENE;9;55%;66%;10

Alice;Showers and t-storms;89;71;ENE;5;72%;77%;11

Alpine;A t-storm around;82;63;ENE;7;61%;55%;11

Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;86;66;SE;16;57%;55%;12

Angleton;Showers and t-storms;88;72;E;7;76%;72%;12

Arlington;Partly sunny;96;76;E;8;52%;55%;11

Austin;Clouds and sun;96;73;ENE;4;57%;55%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Periods of sun;96;73;ENE;8;60%;55%;11

Bay;Some sun, a t-storm;88;73;NE;5;79%;70%;12

Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;S;8;72%;66%;12

Beeville;Showers and t-storms;90;72;SE;6;76%;77%;10

Borger;A t-storm around;87;69;ESE;15;58%;64%;12

Bowie;Sun and some clouds;93;69;ENE;5;63%;55%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;94;72;E;6;52%;55%;9

Brenham;Periods of sun;92;74;S;5;67%;55%;7

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;56%;57%;11

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;6;71%;57%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny;91;72;ENE;7;54%;55%;9

Burnet;Partial sunshine;93;72;ENE;7;54%;55%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny;88;69;ESE;6;64%;55%;12

Castroville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;SE;6;64%;65%;12

Childress;Partly sunny;89;71;ENE;9;61%;55%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny;94;75;ESE;8;59%;55%;9

College Station;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;8;65%;57%;11

Comanche;Partly sunny;92;72;ENE;7;56%;55%;9

Conroe;Clouds and sun;91;72;SSE;5;69%;55%;11

Corpus Christi;Showers and t-storms;87;71;ENE;5;84%;78%;9

Corsicana;Sun and some clouds;94;75;E;8;57%;55%;11

Cotulla;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;E;5;73%;71%;6

Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;86;63;SE;14;61%;55%;12

Dallas Love;Warm with some sun;96;77;ENE;9;59%;66%;10

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;95;75;ESE;9;57%;55%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;96;75;ENE;10;59%;55%;10

Decatur;Partly sunny;95;73;ENE;7;50%;56%;11

Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;5;71%;66%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;6;67%;71%;10

Denton;Partly sunny;95;74;NE;9;56%;59%;12

Dryden;A t-storm around;90;72;ENE;6;55%;69%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;84;64;SE;13;62%;55%;12

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;5;66%;69%;9

El Paso;Lots of sun, breezy;93;74;ESE;14;38%;9%;13

Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ENE;7;77%;68%;12

Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;90;71;ESE;5;72%;77%;10

Fort Hood;Some sun;94;74;ENE;7;59%;55%;8

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;E;8;50%;55%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;E;11;56%;55%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;ENE;9;52%;55%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;96;72;E;7;54%;55%;11

Fredericksburg;Some sun;89;69;ENE;6;60%;56%;9

Gainesville;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;7;56%;60%;12

Galveston;A shower or t-storm;86;77;ESE;10;78%;74%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny;94;73;ENE;6;54%;55%;8

Georgetown;Partly sunny;93;73;NNE;7;59%;55%;7

Giddings;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;5;67%;55%;7

Gilmer;Some sun;93;72;E;5;67%;70%;11

Graham;Partly sunny;94;73;E;5;52%;60%;11

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;ENE;7;52%;55%;9

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;95;77;E;8;52%;55%;10

Greenville;Partial sunshine;96;75;E;7;51%;55%;11

Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;79;65;E;19;57%;55%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny;93;72;E;7;55%;55%;9

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ESE;7;74%;64%;7

Hearne;Partly sunny;93;73;ENE;6;62%;61%;8

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;89;71;ESE;6;65%;67%;6

Henderson;Partly sunny;93;73;ENE;6;64%;55%;12

Hereford;Partly sunny, breezy;87;65;ESE;14;55%;55%;12

Hillsboro;Partial sunshine;93;74;E;8;55%;55%;11

Hondo;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;E;7;69%;71%;12

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;6;72%;70%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ENE;7;78%;68%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;3;66%;69%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;71;ENE;3;79%;72%;12

Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;N;6;78%;68%;12

Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;4;74%;68%;12

Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;ENE;7;70%;71%;12

Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;7;75%;68%;12

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;92;74;E;4;65%;55%;11

Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;89;76;ENE;6;76%;77%;11

Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;93;73;ENE;5;62%;44%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny;92;72;E;4;72%;55%;12

Junction;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;69;E;7;62%;68%;9

Kellyusa Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;ENE;8;67%;69%;6

Kerrville;A t-storm around;90;69;ENE;6;60%;64%;9

Killeen;Some sun;94;74;ENE;7;59%;55%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;94;74;E;7;62%;55%;8

Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;89;72;ENE;6;74%;77%;7

La Grange;Partly sunny;92;73;S;5;69%;55%;6

Lago Vista;Clouds and sun;93;73;E;5;61%;55%;11

Lancaster;Partly sunny;94;75;E;7;55%;55%;11

Laredo;Partly sunny;92;74;E;6;58%;66%;6

Llano;Partial sunshine;93;73;ENE;6;59%;55%;8

Longview;Partly sunny;94;74;ENE;6;64%;70%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny, breezy;88;68;E;15;58%;55%;12

Lufkin;Partial sunshine;93;73;SW;7;65%;44%;12

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;5;69%;66%;9

Mcgregor;Partial sunshine;95;72;ENE;8;58%;55%;9

Mckinney;Sun and some clouds;94;73;ENE;8;62%;66%;12

Mesquite;Partly sunny;94;75;E;7;56%;66%;10

Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;90;71;E;14;60%;55%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;90;71;E;14;60%;55%;10

Midlothian;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;6;61%;55%;11

Mineola;Partly sunny;94;73;E;6;64%;55%;12

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;95;72;E;8;56%;57%;11

Mount Pleasant;Sun and some clouds;94;72;ENE;6;59%;55%;12

Nacogdoches;Sun and some clouds;94;73;NE;6;63%;55%;12

New Braunfels;A t-storm around;93;73;ESE;7;63%;66%;12

Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;87;70;ENE;13;55%;55%;11

Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;5;72%;66%;12

Palacios;Some sun, a t-storm;87;72;NE;6;86%;82%;10

Palestine;Partly sunny;93;73;ENE;6;61%;44%;12

Pampa;Partly sunny;86;68;ESE;8;55%;55%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;86;64;SE;4;62%;64%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;7;62%;44%;12

Pecos;Sunshine and breezy;90;70;E;13;51%;33%;11

Perryton;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;8;55%;55%;11

Plainview;Partly sunny, breezy;86;65;E;16;60%;55%;12

Pleasanton;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;SE;5;70%;72%;6

Port Aransas;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SE;7;78%;84%;9

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SE;7;72%;56%;11

Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SSE;6;81%;77%;12

Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;ENE;7;68%;67%;6

Robstown;Showers and t-storms;87;71;ENE;4;78%;77%;8

Rockport;Showers and t-storms;87;76;SE;6;72%;77%;11

Rocksprings;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;ENE;7;62%;66%;9

San Angelo;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;70;ENE;8;63%;69%;12

San Antonio;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;7;63%;66%;6

San Antonio Stinson;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;ENE;7;69%;73%;7

San Marcos;Partly sunny;92;73;ESE;7;60%;55%;6

Seminole;Partly sunny, breezy;85;66;E;13;56%;50%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partial sunshine;95;71;ENE;8;59%;60%;12

Snyder;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;71;E;15;56%;66%;12

Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;ENE;8;59%;66%;11

Stephenville;Partly sunny;93;73;E;6;56%;55%;9

Sulphur Springs;Sun and some clouds;94;74;ENE;6;60%;55%;12

Sweetwater;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;70;E;13;56%;69%;10

Temple;Clouds and sun;94;74;ENE;9;60%;55%;8

Terrell;Partly sunny;94;75;E;8;59%;66%;10

Tyler;Partly sunny;94;75;E;7;63%;55%;12

Uvalde;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;71;ESE;6;67%;65%;9

Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;ENE;9;47%;55%;11

Victoria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;6;77%;69%;9

Waco;Warm with some sun;96;74;ENE;9;55%;55%;9

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;6;65%;66%;9

Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;S;6;77%;67%;8

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;94;73;E;8;56%;55%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;70;E;13;58%;21%;11

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;93;74;E;5;64%;66%;8

