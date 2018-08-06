TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;50%;11%;11
Abilene Dyess;Some sun, very warm;98;76;SSE;8;45%;11%;11
Alice;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;9;64%;30%;9
Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;65;SE;6;43%;2%;12
Amarillo;Periods of sun;92;65;SSE;8;46%;65%;11
Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;6;73%;50%;11
Arlington;Sunshine, very warm;99;78;S;7;51%;11%;11
Austin;Sunshine and warm;97;76;SSE;5;57%;8%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;SSE;8;60%;8%;11
Bay;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;6;74%;48%;10
Beaumont;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;5;76%;64%;11
Beeville;A t-storm around;93;74;SE;7;64%;55%;11
Borger;Mostly cloudy;93;68;S;6;47%;65%;8
Bowie;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;74;SE;5;53%;31%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;99;78;SSE;7;44%;20%;11
Brenham;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;6;64%;30%;11
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;100;75;SSE;6;47%;24%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny;94;78;SE;9;66%;33%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;6;50%;8%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;6;54%;8%;11
Canadian;Variable cloudiness;93;69;ESE;6;53%;67%;9
Castroville;Sunshine and warm;97;75;SE;6;55%;7%;11
Childress;Variable cloudiness;98;72;SE;8;41%;33%;9
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;99;77;SSE;8;55%;8%;11
College Station;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;8;66%;27%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;S;8;49%;8%;11
Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSE;6;75%;52%;10
Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;10;75%;46%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;S;8;54%;14%;11
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;99;75;SE;9;57%;27%;11
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;89;61;E;6;54%;66%;8
Dallas Love;Sunshine, very warm;101;81;SSE;8;51%;14%;11
Dallas Redbird;Sunshine, very warm;100;76;SSE;8;51%;11%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;99;76;SSE;10;52%;14%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;S;6;47%;30%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;11;53%;7%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;99;76;SE;11;52%;7%;11
Denton;Partly sunny;99;78;S;8;51%;20%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;10;43%;7%;12
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;87;63;ESE;6;55%;66%;8
Edinburg;Partly sunny;97;77;SE;8;56%;30%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SE;7;29%;30%;12
Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSE;6;71%;46%;8
Falfurrias;Some sun;96;74;SE;7;57%;31%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;51%;9%;11
Fort Worth;Sunshine, very warm;100;78;S;8;46%;14%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;100;78;SSE;9;49%;16%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;101;79;SSE;9;45%;13%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;8;47%;9%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;7;53%;8%;11
Gainesville;Partly sunny;98;76;SSE;7;54%;31%;10
Galveston;A t-storm around;89;79;SE;9;78%;55%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;7;52%;8%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;8;56%;8%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;6;63%;30%;11
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;94;74;S;5;66%;30%;11
Graham;Clouds limiting sun;100;76;SSE;5;45%;25%;9
Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;7;45%;11%;11
Grand Prairie;Sunshine, very warm;99;78;S;7;49%;11%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny;99;79;S;7;49%;21%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;68;E;13;38%;18%;12
Hamilton;Sunshine and warm;98;75;SSE;8;51%;8%;11
Harlingen;Some sun;95;77;SE;11;67%;33%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;S;6;60%;21%;11
Hebbronville;Some sun;95;72;ESE;8;56%;27%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;94;75;S;5;65%;39%;11
Hereford;Periods of sun;94;65;S;8;46%;34%;11
Hillsboro;Warm with sunshine;99;77;SSE;8;49%;7%;11
Hondo;Sunshine and warm;99;75;SE;9;55%;7%;11
Houston;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;6;70%;45%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSE;7;73%;46%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;93;79;SSE;4;61%;45%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;90;74;N;5;73%;45%;9
Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;6;72%;45%;9
Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;91;76;SSE;5;73%;45%;11
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;7;66%;45%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;7;73%;46%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;5;69%;33%;11
Ingleside;A t-storm around;91;81;SE;10;69%;55%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, humid;93;74;S;6;64%;36%;11
Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;S;4;78%;53%;11
Junction;Warm with sunshine;97;75;SSE;7;54%;7%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;8;57%;7%;11
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;7;55%;7%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;51%;9%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;9;55%;9%;11
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;95;76;SE;10;64%;55%;11
La Grange;Partial sunshine;95;74;SSE;6;65%;44%;11
Lago Vista;Sunshine and warm;97;76;SSE;7;57%;8%;11
Lancaster;Sunshine, very warm;99;77;S;7;52%;11%;11
Laredo;Partial sunshine;100;78;SE;10;46%;27%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;6;51%;8%;11
Longview;Partly sunny;95;76;S;6;63%;39%;11
Lubbock;Sunny intervals;96;70;SSE;10;43%;16%;11
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;91;73;S;6;72%;36%;11
Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;SE;10;59%;30%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;10;52%;8%;11
Mckinney;Sunshine, very warm;98;76;SSE;9;54%;17%;11
Mesquite;Sunshine, very warm;98;77;S;7;52%;14%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;9;41%;5%;11
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;9;41%;5%;11
Midlothian;Warm with sunshine;98;73;S;7;56%;9%;11
Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;S;6;62%;24%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;100;73;SE;8;50%;14%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;6;59%;28%;10
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;6;69%;34%;11
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;7;58%;8%;11
Odessa;Sunshine and warm;97;75;S;11;41%;6%;12
Orange;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;5;77%;64%;10
Palacios;A t-storm around;90;78;SE;10;77%;55%;11
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;S;6;57%;23%;11
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;92;65;SSE;7;43%;70%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;92;63;NE;3;51%;69%;11
Paris;Sun and some clouds;95;75;SSE;8;57%;31%;10
Pecos;Sunshine and warm;100;72;SE;7;36%;8%;12
Perryton;Increasing clouds;89;66;ENE;6;53%;71%;10
Plainview;Variable cloudiness;92;65;S;8;49%;29%;10
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;6;56%;6%;11
Port Aransas;A t-storm around;90;82;SE;8;72%;55%;8
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;80;SE;10;70%;44%;12
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;90;79;SE;8;70%;55%;11
Randolph AFB;Sunshine and warm;96;76;SSE;7;61%;8%;11
Robstown;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;8;70%;55%;11
Rockport;A t-storm around;91;82;SE;8;71%;55%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;9;55%;7%;12
San Angelo;Lots of sun, warm;100;74;SSE;8;43%;6%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;6%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;98;78;SE;7;55%;8%;11
San Marcos;Sunshine and warm;96;74;SSE;7;59%;8%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny;94;68;S;8;41%;9%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;99;77;SE;9;50%;31%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;8;47%;8%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;9;50%;6%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;4;50%;10%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SE;7;53%;25%;10
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;98;76;SSE;8;42%;8%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;56%;8%;11
Terrell;Mostly sunny;98;77;S;8;54%;17%;11
Tyler;Warm with sunshine;96;77;S;7;58%;27%;11
Uvalde;Lots of sun, warm;99;73;SE;7;55%;7%;11
Vernon;Partly sunny;99;74;SSE;8;37%;34%;11
Victoria;A t-storm around;93;77;SE;8;70%;55%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;10;48%;8%;11
Weslaco;Partial sunshine;96;76;SE;8;55%;30%;12
Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SE;6;74%;47%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;99;77;ESE;8;45%;34%;8
Wink;Warm with sunshine;99;74;SE;11;36%;7%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;98;77;ESE;8;53%;11%;12
_____
