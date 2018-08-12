TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Couple of t-storms;78;68;S;14;85%;84%;5
Abilene Dyess;Couple of t-storms;79;72;S;14;77%;75%;5
Alice;Breezy with sunshine;97;74;SSE;17;60%;13%;11
Alpine;A t-storm in spots;78;62;SSE;5;71%;53%;10
Amarillo;Partly sunny;85;64;SSE;8;55%;78%;10
Angleton;Humid with some sun;94;74;SSE;10;65%;30%;11
Arlington;A shower or t-storm;86;74;SSE;8;77%;84%;5
Austin;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;9;65%;44%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;94;75;SSE;14;66%;30%;10
Bay;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;11;67%;31%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SSE;6;66%;8%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;SE;14;57%;14%;11
Borger;Partly sunny;86;66;SSE;7;54%;78%;10
Bowie;Showers and t-storms;77;66;S;8;92%;93%;4
Breckenridge;Couple of t-storms;81;71;SSE;9;82%;88%;5
Brenham;Mostly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;9;65%;30%;10
Bridgeport;Couple of t-storms;80;71;S;8;84%;90%;4
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;96;79;SE;15;61%;28%;11
Brownwood;Thunderstorms;82;71;SE;8;80%;94%;3
Burnet;Humid with some sun;88;74;SSE;7;70%;36%;11
Canadian;Clouds and sun;86;65;SSW;5;66%;75%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;10;61%;29%;11
Childress;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SE;9;76%;58%;9
Cleburne;Some sun, a t-storm;87;72;SSE;9;84%;82%;5
College Station;Breezy with some sun;93;75;SSE;14;67%;30%;8
Comanche;Couple of t-storms;82;71;SE;10;81%;90%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny, humid;96;73;SSE;7;66%;29%;11
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;96;78;SSE;19;67%;14%;11
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;75;SE;8;71%;35%;4
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;75;SE;16;58%;27%;11
Dalhart;Partly sunny;88;60;SSE;10;45%;68%;10
Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;87;72;SE;11;77%;87%;5
Dallas Redbird;Episodes of sunshine;86;73;SSE;11;75%;66%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SE;12;81%;87%;4
Decatur;Couple of t-storms;80;69;SSE;8;83%;93%;5
Del Rio;Couple of t-storms;89;76;ESE;9;82%;72%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Couple of t-storms;88;73;E;10;80%;74%;6
Denton;Showers and t-storms;84;72;E;10;81%;89%;5
Dryden;Couple of t-storms;83;69;SE;6;74%;71%;6
Dumas;Partly sunny;85;62;SSE;8;54%;78%;10
Edinburg;Sunshine and breezy;100;80;SE;15;50%;11%;11
El Paso;Partly sunny;91;69;S;5;43%;4%;11
Ellington;Humid with some sun;95;78;SSE;9;63%;29%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;100;77;SE;12;50%;13%;11
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;89;72;SSE;13;68%;36%;6
Fort Worth;Couple of t-storms;86;73;SSE;9;78%;88%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Couple of t-storms;84;72;SSE;12;80%;91%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Couple of t-storms;84;73;SSE;11;77%;91%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;A shower or t-storm;87;73;SSE;10;76%;82%;5
Fredericksburg;Decreasing clouds;87;73;SSE;9;68%;33%;6
Gainesville;Showers and t-storms;81;70;ESE;9;86%;89%;4
Galveston;Partly sunny, humid;92;82;SSE;13;70%;29%;11
Gatesville;Humid with some sun;89;74;SSE;7;71%;39%;6
Georgetown;Humid with some sun;91;76;SSE;9;67%;32%;8
Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;SSE;8;67%;30%;8
Gilmer;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;5;74%;36%;5
Graham;Couple of t-storms;80;69;SSE;7;86%;87%;4
Granbury;Couple of t-storms;85;74;SSE;7;79%;91%;5
Grand Prairie;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SE;8;72%;85%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny, humid;87;75;SE;7;68%;66%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, warmer;81;62;SSE;10;62%;2%;12
Hamilton;Couple of t-storms;85;72;SSE;8;80%;84%;6
Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;98;78;SE;19;60%;14%;11
Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;8;76%;31%;8
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;99;75;SE;12;50%;27%;11
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;5;70%;30%;9
Hereford;Partly sunny;86;63;S;7;54%;44%;11
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;89;73;SSE;9;70%;40%;5
Hondo;Breezy with some sun;96;75;SE;13;65%;29%;10
Houston;Mostly sunny, humid;97;75;SSE;7;62%;29%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SSE;10;64%;29%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, humid;97;79;SSE;7;55%;30%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;SSE;8;67%;30%;11
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SSE;9;66%;29%;11
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;8;67%;29%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SSE;11;60%;30%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;95;75;SSE;9;65%;29%;11
Huntsville;Mostly sunny, humid;93;74;SSE;6;66%;29%;11
Ingleside;Breezy with some sun;94;81;SSE;18;63%;29%;11
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;6;73%;29%;9
Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;92;69;S;4;70%;28%;11
Junction;Couple of t-storms;84;69;SSE;11;82%;85%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Lots of sun, breezy;94;76;SE;14;62%;29%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;10;76%;32%;6
Killeen;Clouds and sun;89;72;SSE;13;68%;36%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny intervals;90;72;SSE;13;72%;35%;6
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;77;SSE;18;60%;13%;11
La Grange;Sunshine and humid;95;75;SSE;8;68%;15%;10
Lago Vista;Sun and clouds;90;76;SSE;10;68%;33%;7
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;87;73;SE;8;76%;66%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny, breezy;102;78;SE;18;43%;8%;11
Llano;Partly sunny, humid;89;73;SSE;6;72%;36%;5
Longview;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;68%;32%;7
Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;6;57%;23%;11
Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;92;71;S;8;71%;29%;11
Mcallen;Breezy with sunshine;101;82;SE;20;53%;11%;11
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;91;74;S;13;71%;36%;6
Mckinney;Some sun, a t-storm;86;72;SSE;11;80%;83%;4
Mesquite;Sunny intervals;87;74;SE;8;73%;66%;5
Midland;A t-storm in spots;86;70;S;5;71%;50%;9
Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;86;70;S;5;71%;50%;9
Midlothian;Humid with some sun;85;70;SSE;8;84%;66%;5
Mineola;Clouds and sunshine;89;73;SE;6;78%;39%;8
Mineral Wells;Couple of t-storms;81;69;SSE;9;82%;91%;4
Mount Pleasant;Periods of sun;89;72;SE;6;73%;44%;10
Nacogdoches;Humid with some sun;92;70;SSE;6;69%;27%;11
New Braunfels;Some sun;94;76;SSE;10;62%;30%;10
Odessa;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SSE;5;63%;46%;9
Orange;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SSE;6;64%;7%;11
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;95;81;SSE;15;69%;31%;11
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;6;66%;30%;10
Pampa;Clouds and sun;84;64;S;7;55%;76%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;87;61;SSE;5;55%;78%;9
Paris;Clearing, a t-storm;85;72;SE;7;74%;71%;5
Pecos;Partly sunny;87;67;SE;4;54%;28%;11
Perryton;Clouds and sun;86;64;S;6;55%;77%;6
Plainview;Partly sunny;81;64;S;6;65%;44%;11
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;10;59%;29%;11
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;93;82;SE;13;69%;29%;9
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;93;81;SE;16;65%;28%;11
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;79;SE;12;62%;31%;11
Randolph AFB;Lots of sun, breezy;93;75;SSE;14;64%;30%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;SSE;16;62%;13%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;94;82;SE;13;65%;55%;10
Rocksprings;Couple of t-storms;83;70;SE;12;80%;82%;6
San Angelo;Couple of t-storms;82;71;S;10;78%;75%;5
San Antonio;Lots of sun, humid;95;77;SSE;10;61%;29%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Lots of sun, breezy;97;77;SE;14;56%;29%;11
San Marcos;Humid with some sun;94;75;SSE;10;62%;30%;10
Seminole;Partial sunshine;84;64;SSE;4;57%;30%;10
Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;82;69;SSE;11;85%;87%;4
Snyder;A t-storm in spots;79;67;S;8;70%;55%;6
Sonora;Couple of t-storms;82;72;SSE;11;83%;85%;5
Stephenville;Couple of t-storms;82;70;S;6;79%;91%;4
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;88;73;SE;7;70%;44%;5
Sweetwater;Couple of t-storms;79;70;S;8;76%;71%;5
Temple;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSE;14;70%;33%;6
Terrell;Clouds and sun;87;73;SE;7;77%;44%;5
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;SE;8;72%;34%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;9;69%;32%;11
Vernon;Couple of t-storms;83;70;S;8;67%;81%;6
Victoria;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;SE;14;64%;14%;11
Waco;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;13;67%;36%;7
Weslaco;Breezy with sunshine;98;79;SE;14;52%;12%;11
Wharton;Sunshine and humid;96;74;SE;8;67%;30%;11
Wichita Falls;Couple of t-storms;79;68;S;11;87%;87%;4
Wink;Humid with some sun;87;66;SE;4;63%;27%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny;102;78;SE;13;50%;9%;11
