TX Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;8;49%;7%;9
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SE;9;45%;7%;9
Alice;A t-storm around;96;72;ESE;8;62%;47%;9
Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;65;SE;6;48%;8%;10
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;S;12;43%;6%;9
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;5;77%;53%;8
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;SSE;7;57%;25%;9
Austin;Partial sunshine;98;77;SSE;3;51%;8%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;6;57%;9%;10
Bay;A t-storm in spots;91;74;E;5;79%;60%;7
Beaumont;A shower or two;90;75;S;6;79%;67%;5
Beeville;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;6;63%;49%;9
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;S;10;43%;6%;9
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;6;56%;18%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;7;46%;8%;9
Brenham;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;6;68%;44%;9
Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;96;76;SE;5;52%;15%;9
Brownsville;Sun and clouds;95;76;SE;8;63%;32%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;6;52%;11%;9
Burnet;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;5;56%;27%;10
Canadian;Partly sunny;98;72;S;9;49%;9%;9
Castroville;Partly sunny;97;73;SE;5;55%;10%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;8;45%;6%;9
Cleburne;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;7;62%;19%;9
College Station;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;63%;30%;10
Comanche;Partial sunshine;96;74;SE;7;52%;13%;9
Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;SSE;5;72%;47%;10
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;8;70%;50%;9
Corsicana;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;6;61%;23%;9
Cotulla;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;7;60%;11%;10
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;98;64;S;16;37%;4%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;97;80;ESE;7;56%;27%;9
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;ESE;7;55%;27%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;96;79;ESE;8;55%;26%;9
Decatur;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;6;53%;17%;9
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;98;76;ESE;8;60%;10%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;74;ESE;8;57%;10%;10
Denton;Partly sunny;96;77;SSE;7;58%;25%;8
Dryden;Warm with sunshine;97;73;SE;9;47%;9%;10
Dumas;Partly sunny;96;68;SSW;12;44%;5%;9
Edinburg;A t-storm around;98;76;SE;7;55%;45%;11
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;6;34%;6%;10
Ellington;A t-storm around;90;77;SE;6;79%;55%;6
Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;73;SE;6;58%;50%;10
Fort Hood;Some sunshine;97;74;SSE;7;55%;10%;10
Fort Worth;More sun than clouds;97;78;SSE;7;53%;22%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;SE;9;53%;23%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;98;79;SE;8;50%;22%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SE;6;52%;22%;9
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;6;54%;9%;10
Gainesville;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;7;61%;23%;8
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SE;8;78%;57%;8
Gatesville;Partial sunshine;97;74;SSE;6;56%;12%;9
Georgetown;Partial sunshine;96;75;SSE;6;58%;7%;10
Giddings;A t-storm around;94;73;SSE;5;66%;44%;9
Gilmer;Humid with some sun;93;73;SE;4;69%;26%;9
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;5;47%;9%;9
Granbury;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;6;52%;16%;9
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;7;57%;25%;8
Greenville;Partial sunshine;96;75;SE;6;56%;26%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;90;68;E;14;41%;0%;10
Hamilton;Sun and some clouds;96;74;SSE;6;54%;12%;9
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;95;74;ESE;10;65%;31%;8
Hearne;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;66%;30%;10
Hebbronville;A t-storm around;96;72;ESE;7;52%;42%;9
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;SE;4;66%;10%;9
Hereford;Warm with sunshine;95;69;S;10;43%;6%;9
Hillsboro;Sun and some clouds;97;76;SSE;7;55%;22%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;7;56%;9%;10
Houston;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;6;72%;47%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;90;77;SE;6;78%;64%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;3;65%;48%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;89;72;SE;2;77%;48%;8
Houston Clover;A t-storm around;89;76;SE;5;78%;48%;8
Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;91;72;SSE;4;75%;47%;10
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;6;70%;48%;9
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;6;79%;64%;9
Huntsville;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;4;67%;45%;10
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;80;ESE;8;68%;77%;9
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;5;66%;26%;9
Jasper;A t-storm around;92;72;S;4;74%;53%;9
Junction;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;5;52%;9%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Sun and clouds;97;76;SE;6;57%;10%;8
Kerrville;Sun and some clouds;94;70;SSE;6;57%;27%;10
Killeen;Some sunshine;97;74;SSE;7;55%;10%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;6;59%;10%;10
Kingsville Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;ESE;8;66%;50%;10
La Grange;A t-storm around;96;74;SE;5;66%;44%;9
Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;5;55%;27%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;6;60%;27%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;102;78;SE;8;44%;9%;10
Llano;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;5;53%;9%;10
Longview;Humid with some sun;95;74;SE;5;66%;26%;9
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;S;9;44%;6%;9
Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;72;SSE;5;72%;46%;9
Mcallen;A t-storm around;98;79;ESE;10;58%;44%;11
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;56%;16%;9
Mckinney;Partly sunny;95;77;ESE;8;60%;27%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;6;60%;27%;9
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;8;44%;6%;10
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;8;44%;6%;10
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;ESE;6;61%;25%;9
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;5;67%;19%;9
Mineral Wells;Hot with some sun;97;75;SE;7;53%;21%;9
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;5;66%;26%;8
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;5;65%;15%;9
New Braunfels;Sun and clouds;97;74;SE;6;58%;11%;10
Odessa;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;9;46%;6%;10
Orange;A t-storm around;89;74;S;5;79%;53%;10
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;91;78;ESE;8;76%;71%;9
Palestine;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;62%;20%;9
Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;96;70;S;11;44%;6%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;S;10;37%;7%;9
Paris;Some sun;94;73;SE;6;61%;26%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;8;37%;7%;10
Perryton;Mostly sunny;98;72;S;11;45%;10%;9
Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;S;8;47%;6%;9
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;5;57%;12%;10
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;7;73%;76%;9
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;9;68%;55%;11
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;7;72%;55%;6
Randolph AFB;Periods of sun;97;74;SE;6;59%;12%;8
Robstown;A t-storm around;94;76;ESE;7;66%;49%;10
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SE;7;71%;57%;9
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;6;57%;9%;10
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;7;46%;7%;10
San Antonio;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;6;57%;10%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;5;51%;12%;10
San Marcos;Periods of sun;96;74;SSE;6;59%;9%;8
Seminole;Partly sunny;94;67;SSE;7;43%;6%;10
Sherman-Denison;Sun and some clouds;95;75;ESE;7;59%;26%;9
Snyder;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;8;49%;6%;9
Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;6;52%;9%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;4;49%;15%;9
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;6;62%;26%;9
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;7;46%;6%;9
Temple;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;8;60%;12%;9
Terrell;Partial sunshine;95;75;SE;7;64%;26%;9
Tyler;Partial sunshine;94;75;SE;6;65%;16%;9
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;6;55%;11%;10
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;8;39%;7%;9
Victoria;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SE;6;74%;51%;9
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;9;52%;18%;9
Weslaco;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;7;54%;45%;11
Wharton;A t-storm around;90;73;SE;5;76%;48%;8
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;47%;7%;9
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;11;40%;5%;10
Zapata;Clouds and sun;100;76;ESE;6;52%;12%;11
