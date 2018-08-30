TX Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;10;46%;6%;9

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;11;42%;6%;9

Alice;A t-storm around;94;73;SE;7;63%;47%;10

Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;65;SE;6;46%;0%;10

Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;96;69;S;13;42%;13%;9

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;6;72%;51%;10

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;7;51%;5%;9

Austin;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;4;50%;7%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;99;75;SSE;7;55%;7%;10

Bay;A t-storm around;92;75;E;6;71%;51%;10

Beaumont;A t-storm around;92;74;ESE;6;74%;55%;10

Beeville;Partly sunny;93;73;ESE;6;61%;55%;10

Borger;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;11;40%;14%;9

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;9;51%;5%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;8;44%;6%;9

Brenham;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;6;63%;24%;10

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;8;48%;5%;9

Brownsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SE;7;66%;50%;7

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;7;49%;6%;9

Burnet;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;6;51%;5%;10

Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;S;11;43%;10%;8

Castroville;Sun and some clouds;97;73;SE;6;57%;7%;10

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;13;42%;8%;9

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;8;56%;5%;9

College Station;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;7;60%;18%;9

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;7;49%;5%;9

Conroe;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;6;66%;34%;10

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;8;69%;55%;10

Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;7;55%;4%;9

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;7;62%;11%;10

Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;SSW;16;33%;31%;9

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;98;81;SSE;9;51%;4%;9

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;SSE;8;50%;4%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;97;78;SSE;10;50%;4%;9

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;7;47%;5%;9

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;98;77;SE;8;56%;7%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;8;54%;7%;10

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;8;53%;5%;9

Dryden;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;8;46%;6%;10

Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;96;67;S;13;42%;22%;9

Edinburg;A t-storm around;97;77;SE;7;53%;46%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;7;34%;6%;10

Ellington;A t-storm around;91;78;SE;7;75%;51%;8

Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;ESE;6;58%;49%;10

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;7;51%;5%;9

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;8;47%;5%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;SE;11;50%;5%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;SE;9;46%;5%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;8;48%;5%;9

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;6;51%;7%;10

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;8;54%;4%;9

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;10;75%;53%;10

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;6;50%;5%;9

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;7;53%;5%;10

Giddings;Partly sunny;95;72;SE;6;61%;19%;10

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;95;73;SE;4;65%;6%;9

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;6;44%;6%;9

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;7;47%;5%;9

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;7;49%;5%;9

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;6;49%;3%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with sunshine;90;67;E;14;40%;1%;10

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;7;51%;5%;9

Harlingen;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SE;9;69%;52%;8

Hearne;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;58%;30%;9

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;95;73;ESE;6;53%;31%;10

Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;95;72;SE;5;64%;9%;9

Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;S;11;42%;13%;9

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;7;50%;26%;9

Hondo;Partly sunny;98;73;SE;7;56%;8%;10

Houston;A t-storm around;93;77;SE;6;68%;50%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;91;77;SE;7;75%;50%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;93;77;SE;3;64%;50%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;90;73;ESE;3;74%;49%;10

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;6;75%;50%;10

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;5;71%;36%;10

Houston Hull;A t-storm around;93;77;SE;7;67%;50%;10

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;92;76;SE;7;75%;49%;10

Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;5;63%;22%;9

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;80;SE;8;65%;56%;10

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, humid;94;73;SE;5;62%;6%;9

Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;93;69;SE;4;70%;37%;9

Junction;Mostly sunny;98;73;SSE;6;51%;6%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;7;56%;8%;10

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;6;56%;7%;10

Killeen;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;7;51%;5%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;7;56%;5%;9

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;SE;7;64%;33%;10

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;97;73;SE;5;63%;32%;10

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;6;53%;6%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;6;54%;4%;9

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SE;6;48%;14%;10

Llano;Mostly sunny;98;72;SE;5;49%;5%;10

Longview;Humid with sunshine;96;73;SE;5;62%;9%;9

Lubbock;Sunshine and warm;96;71;SSE;11;44%;7%;9

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;92;72;SSE;6;67%;24%;9

Mcallen;A t-storm around;99;78;SE;8;57%;46%;11

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;53%;4%;9

Mckinney;Lots of sun, warm;96;77;SE;9;55%;3%;9

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;6;53%;4%;9

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;42%;7%;10

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;42%;7%;10

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;7;55%;4%;9

Mineola;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;5;62%;4%;9

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;9;49%;5%;9

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;5;60%;4%;9

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;94;72;SE;5;65%;41%;9

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;7;56%;8%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;9;43%;7%;10

Orange;A t-storm around;90;74;ESE;6;73%;54%;10

Palacios;A t-storm around;91;78;ESE;9;73%;64%;10

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;5;57%;4%;9

Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;S;13;40%;11%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;S;13;34%;12%;9

Paris;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;7;56%;3%;9

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;8;39%;7%;10

Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;S;13;41%;22%;8

Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;94;66;S;10;50%;8%;9

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;6;55%;7%;10

Port Aransas;A t-storm around;89;80;ESE;7;72%;68%;10

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SE;8;69%;55%;9

Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;91;77;ESE;8;68%;55%;10

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;6;58%;27%;10

Robstown;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;6;64%;33%;10

Rockport;A t-storm around;90;80;ESE;7;68%;66%;10

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;56%;6%;10

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;8;43%;6%;10

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;6;56%;7%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;99;77;SE;6;49%;8%;10

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;98;74;SE;7;54%;7%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;SSE;8;42%;7%;9

Sherman-Denison;Sunshine and warm;95;76;SSE;10;53%;3%;9

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;8;47%;7%;9

Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;71;SSE;7;51%;6%;10

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;5;46%;5%;9

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SE;6;55%;3%;9

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;9;44%;6%;9

Temple;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;9;56%;5%;9

Terrell;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;7;56%;3%;9

Tyler;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;6;61%;5%;9

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;97;73;ESE;6;55%;7%;10

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;10;37%;7%;9

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;ESE;7;67%;44%;10

Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;10;49%;4%;9

Weslaco;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;7;53%;46%;11

Wharton;A t-storm around;92;74;ESE;6;70%;49%;10

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;11;43%;5%;9

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;11;38%;7%;10

Zapata;Partly sunny;99;76;ESE;6;53%;31%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather