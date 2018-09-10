TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, humid;81;66;SE;4;68%;12%;6
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;81;66;SE;4;62%;10%;6
Alice;Showers and t-storms;87;70;ENE;7;83%;86%;3
Alpine;Mostly sunny;82;57;SSE;6;59%;0%;9
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;85;60;SSE;10;53%;4%;8
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;82;70;ESE;6;89%;87%;3
Arlington;Partial sunshine;81;70;ESE;7;77%;44%;5
Austin;A shower or t-storm;86;72;E;4;72%;73%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Some sun, a t-storm;86;71;E;8;76%;73%;5
Bay;Showers and t-storms;83;71;E;5;91%;87%;3
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;81;73;E;6;90%;89%;2
Beeville;Showers and t-storms;86;71;E;6;85%;84%;2
Borger;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;9;54%;4%;7
Bowie;Mostly sunny, humid;79;67;SE;6;78%;44%;5
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;82;67;ESE;6;66%;30%;6
Brenham;A shower or t-storm;83;72;ESE;6;86%;84%;2
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;80;67;SE;5;79%;44%;5
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;6;78%;79%;10
Brownwood;Partly sunny;80;66;ESE;5;73%;44%;5
Burnet;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;ESE;6;78%;39%;5
Canadian;Mostly sunny;86;64;SSE;9;57%;3%;7
Castroville;A shower or t-storm;85;71;E;6;72%;73%;9
Childress;Mostly sunny;85;64;SSE;7;63%;3%;8
Cleburne;Partial sunshine;81;70;E;7;84%;44%;5
College Station;Showers and t-storms;82;71;E;7;84%;76%;2
Comanche;Some sun;81;67;ESE;6;78%;44%;5
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;81;71;ESE;6;90%;87%;2
Corpus Christi;Showers and t-storms;86;73;SE;7;86%;86%;2
Corsicana;Partly sunny;81;70;E;7;81%;44%;4
Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;85;70;ESE;7;84%;75%;5
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;59;S;16;50%;7%;8
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;ESE;8;79%;44%;4
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, humid;81;68;ESE;7;77%;44%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;ESE;8;78%;44%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny;79;67;ESE;6;76%;35%;5
Del Rio;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;S;3;76%;13%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;86;70;SE;3;73%;55%;6
Denton;Clouds and sun;80;69;ESE;8;78%;36%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny;85;67;SE;6;57%;26%;9
Dumas;Mostly sunny;86;59;SSE;10;55%;5%;8
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ESE;5;68%;77%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;SE;7;37%;3%;9
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;80;73;E;7;92%;89%;2
Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;88;72;ESE;5;76%;85%;3
Fort Hood;Showers and t-storms;83;70;E;7;75%;70%;5
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;81;70;ESE;7;74%;44%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, humid;79;69;ESE;8;81%;37%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;81;71;ESE;7;74%;44%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;ESE;6;75%;44%;5
Fredericksburg;Some sunshine;81;66;ESE;6;73%;32%;5
Gainesville;Sunshine and humid;79;67;ESE;7;78%;44%;5
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;83;78;SE;9;87%;89%;3
Gatesville;Some sun;82;69;E;6;77%;44%;5
Georgetown;Showers and t-storms;83;70;E;7;77%;76%;5
Giddings;A shower or t-storm;83;69;ESE;6;85%;75%;2
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;78;68;ENE;5;88%;55%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny;82;67;ESE;5;67%;44%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny;83;70;ESE;6;76%;42%;5
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;81;71;ESE;7;79%;44%;4
Greenville;Partial sunshine;81;70;E;6;71%;55%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;62;E;15;49%;1%;9
Hamilton;Partial sunshine;81;68;ESE;6;78%;42%;5
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;7;82%;79%;7
Hearne;A shower or t-storm;81;70;ESE;6;87%;73%;5
Hebbronville;Showers and t-storms;86;72;E;6;77%;84%;3
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;78;69;E;6;87%;75%;2
Hereford;Mostly sunny;86;60;S;8;53%;5%;8
Hillsboro;Partial sunshine;82;71;E;7;76%;44%;5
Hondo;A shower or t-storm;87;71;NE;6;74%;73%;9
Houston;Showers and t-storms;82;74;E;5;85%;90%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;83;73;ENE;8;93%;90%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;83;75;E;4;82%;90%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;81;70;NE;4;91%;89%;2
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;82;72;ENE;6;92%;89%;2
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;81;70;E;5;91%;85%;2
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;83;72;ENE;7;85%;90%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;81;71;E;7;95%;88%;2
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;81;71;ESE;5;87%;87%;2
Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;87;76;SE;7;82%;87%;2
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;77;69;E;6;91%;77%;5
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;78;69;ESE;5;95%;86%;2
Junction;Partly sunny, humid;84;65;E;4;74%;28%;8
Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;85;72;E;7;75%;73%;6
Kerrville;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;ESE;6;78%;46%;6
Killeen;Showers and t-storms;83;70;E;7;75%;70%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower or t-storm;83;70;E;7;79%;66%;5
Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;88;71;ENE;6;83%;86%;3
La Grange;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SE;5;82%;75%;2
Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;83;71;E;5;78%;73%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;ESE;7;79%;44%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;E;7;69%;44%;4
Llano;Humid with some sun;84;68;SE;5;73%;34%;5
Longview;A t-storm in spots;78;70;ENE;6;84%;66%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;84;61;SE;7;62%;3%;8
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;77;70;E;8;92%;85%;2
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ESE;6;76%;77%;6
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;83;70;E;8;79%;44%;5
Mckinney;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;SE;8;80%;44%;5
Mesquite;Partly sunny;80;70;ESE;7;77%;55%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny;87;66;SE;4;62%;0%;8
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;87;66;SE;4;62%;0%;8
Midlothian;Humid with some sun;80;69;ESE;5;87%;44%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;78;68;E;5;88%;55%;5
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;83;69;ESE;6;75%;40%;5
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;E;6;80%;55%;4
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;78;69;E;6;87%;84%;2
New Braunfels;A shower or t-storm;85;71;E;7;76%;73%;5
Odessa;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;6;57%;1%;8
Orange;Showers and t-storms;80;72;E;6;92%;89%;2
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;83;74;SE;8;92%;82%;2
Palestine;Showers and t-storms;78;68;E;6;86%;77%;5
Pampa;Mostly sunny;86;62;SSE;10;51%;3%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSE;9;52%;3%;7
Paris;Partial sunshine;80;67;E;7;69%;51%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny;88;62;ESE;7;52%;2%;9
Perryton;Mostly sunny;87;63;SSE;11;53%;4%;7
Plainview;Mostly sunny;82;58;SSE;7;65%;3%;8
Pleasanton;A shower or t-storm;87;72;ESE;6;70%;73%;4
Port Aransas;Showers and t-storms;86;78;ESE;7;79%;88%;2
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;89;78;ESE;8;75%;78%;9
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;85;75;ESE;6;86%;85%;2
Randolph AFB;A shower or t-storm;84;71;E;7;78%;73%;6
Robstown;Showers and t-storms;85;72;ESE;6;85%;86%;3
Rockport;Showers and t-storms;86;77;ESE;7;80%;88%;3
Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;ESE;5;71%;53%;6
San Angelo;Sun and some clouds;83;65;SE;3;62%;7%;8
San Antonio;A t-storm, warmer;85;72;E;7;74%;73%;6
San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;87;74;E;7;66%;73%;6
San Marcos;Some sun, a t-storm;84;71;ESE;7;72%;73%;5
Seminole;Mostly sunny;84;59;SE;5;56%;3%;8
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, humid;79;68;SSE;7;78%;55%;5
Snyder;Mostly sunny;83;63;ESE;6;66%;1%;8
Sonora;Partly sunny;82;65;SE;5;64%;5%;6
Stephenville;Partly sunny;82;68;ESE;2;71%;44%;5
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;79;69;E;7;78%;55%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;81;64;ESE;5;67%;5%;7
Temple;Showers and t-storms;83;70;E;8;82%;77%;5
Terrell;Some sun;80;70;E;7;81%;44%;4
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;79;70;E;7;85%;65%;5
Uvalde;A shower or t-storm;84;69;E;5;74%;66%;6
Vernon;Mostly sunny;85;66;SE;7;58%;5%;7
Victoria;Showers and t-storms;86;73;E;6;83%;84%;2
Waco;Partial sunshine;85;70;E;9;73%;44%;5
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;5;69%;78%;7
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;82;71;E;5;86%;90%;2
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;83;68;SE;7;71%;27%;6
Wink;Mostly sunny;87;63;SE;8;58%;2%;8
Zapata;Showers and t-storms;89;75;E;5;75%;77%;4
