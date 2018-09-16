TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Humid with some sun;85;68;SSE;7;75%;30%;4
Abilene Dyess;Sunny intervals;86;70;SSE;6;68%;31%;4
Alice;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;9;81%;52%;5
Alpine;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;62;NE;8;93%;90%;2
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;86;63;S;10;61%;16%;6
Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SW;4;76%;32%;7
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;5;69%;44%;4
Austin;Clouds and sun;90;73;SW;3;68%;28%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;91;72;SW;6;72%;28%;7
Bay;Partly sunny;89;72;N;4;78%;33%;8
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;93;75;WSW;5;75%;51%;8
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SE;6;82%;51%;6
Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;87;66;S;9;58%;15%;7
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SSE;3;75%;45%;3
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;SSE;5;72%;30%;4
Brenham;Humid with some sun;93;73;SSW;4;72%;33%;4
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;88;70;N;2;75%;44%;3
Brownsville;A heavy thunderstorm;91;77;ESE;8;79%;61%;6
Brownwood;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;6;76%;29%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny;87;71;S;5;74%;29%;7
Canadian;Partial sunshine;87;66;S;8;69%;33%;5
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;86;72;ESE;7;83%;54%;3
Childress;Humid with some sun;87;68;SSE;6;73%;35%;5
Cleburne;Very humid;89;73;SE;6;79%;28%;4
College Station;Humid;92;74;SW;3;70%;47%;8
Comanche;Clouds and sun;87;69;S;6;78%;28%;4
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSW;4;72%;48%;6
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;10;86%;47%;7
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;5;72%;48%;4
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;8;87%;55%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;61;S;16;55%;6%;7
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;91;76;S;5;74%;54%;5
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;5;71%;46%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;90;75;S;5;72%;49%;5
Decatur;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SE;5;75%;45%;4
Del Rio;Rain and a t-storm;81;73;ESE;10;93%;85%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain and a t-storm;81;72;ESE;11;90%;85%;2
Denton;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;5;71%;44%;4
Dryden;Rain and a t-storm;78;70;ESE;8;82%;86%;2
Dumas;Sunny and warm;86;62;S;11;64%;8%;7
Edinburg;A heavy thunderstorm;91;78;ESE;8;74%;62%;5
El Paso;Sunny and very warm;91;69;SE;6;44%;3%;8
Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;91;74;SW;3;76%;60%;8
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;7;77%;49%;7
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;5;68%;28%;4
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;5;72%;47%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;5;77%;46%;4
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;4;71%;47%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;90;72;S;2;75%;50%;4
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSE;6;80%;48%;4
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ESE;5;77%;45%;4
Galveston;A shower or t-storm;88;79;WSW;5;80%;59%;8
Gatesville;Clouds and sun;89;70;SSW;5;71%;28%;4
Georgetown;Sun and clouds;90;71;SSW;5;72%;27%;4
Giddings;Clouds and sun;90;70;SSW;4;74%;33%;4
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;92;71;E;4;71%;47%;7
Graham;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;SSE;4;76%;29%;4
Granbury;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;5;70%;29%;4
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;5;71%;45%;5
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;4;65%;47%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;62;E;15;69%;16%;8
Hamilton;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;S;5;75%;28%;4
Harlingen;A heavy thunderstorm;90;76;SE;10;84%;61%;5
Hearne;Humid;91;73;SE;4;73%;47%;4
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;8;78%;57%;4
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;92;71;WNW;4;73%;48%;7
Hereford;Mostly sunny;85;63;S;8;60%;12%;7
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;5;67%;44%;4
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;86;73;E;9;84%;57%;3
Houston;Some sun, a t-storm;93;75;SW;4;71%;60%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with a t-storm;92;73;SW;4;77%;60%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;93;75;WSW;1;68%;60%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun, a t-storm;90;72;SW;1;75%;60%;8
Houston Clover;Humid with a t-storm;91;73;SW;3;77%;59%;8
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;92;73;WSW;2;73%;60%;8
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;93;74;SW;3;71%;60%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with a t-storm;92;75;WSW;4;76%;60%;8
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ENE;3;74%;50%;6
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;SE;8;80%;33%;7
Jacksonville;Humid;91;73;E;4;76%;51%;7
Jasper;Humid with some sun;93;71;NW;4;75%;42%;8
Junction;A t-storm in spots;82;71;SSE;7;86%;50%;2
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;7;82%;51%;4
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;83;70;SE;7;88%;57%;4
Killeen;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;5;68%;28%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;90;69;SSW;5;74%;28%;4
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;9;80%;52%;5
La Grange;Partly sunny;92;72;SSW;4;77%;33%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;87;71;SSW;4;78%;29%;4
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;5;72%;49%;5
Laredo;Humid with a t-storm;89;76;SE;9;76%;80%;5
Llano;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSE;5;78%;30%;4
Longview;A t-storm in spots;94;72;NNE;5;69%;47%;7
Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;66;S;7;71%;34%;5
Lufkin;Humid;91;73;W;4;74%;56%;8
Mcallen;A heavy thunderstorm;92;78;SE;11;79%;61%;6
Mcgregor;Very humid;91;72;SSW;4;74%;29%;4
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SW;4;72%;45%;5
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;5;71%;51%;5
Midland;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;70;SSE;9;83%;67%;2
Midland Airpark;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;70;SSE;9;83%;67%;2
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;89;72;N;2;75%;47%;4
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;92;71;SE;4;74%;48%;7
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SE;4;72%;30%;4
Mount Pleasant;Some sunshine;92;70;E;5;64%;34%;7
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;92;71;NW;4;71%;50%;8
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;7;80%;47%;8
Odessa;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;ESE;8;79%;73%;2
Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;74;W;5;76%;55%;8
Palacios;Humid;87;75;SSE;6;86%;33%;8
Palestine;Humid;90;72;SE;4;75%;54%;8
Pampa;Warm with some sun;86;65;S;10;60%;30%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;88;63;S;8;59%;24%;6
Paris;Partly sunny;92;72;NE;5;60%;36%;7
Pecos;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;68;E;7;80%;74%;2
Perryton;Lots of sun, warm;88;66;S;10;57%;17%;7
Plainview;Partly sunny, humid;81;62;S;7;72%;33%;5
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSE;6;78%;49%;4
Port Aransas;Very humid;87;80;SE;8;75%;34%;8
Port Isabel;A heavy thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;9;80%;66%;7
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;88;74;S;6;78%;33%;8
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;86;73;E;6;81%;47%;4
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SE;8;82%;52%;6
Rockport;Partly sunny;87;78;SE;7;76%;33%;7
Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;77;69;SE;8;94%;65%;2
San Angelo;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SSE;8;78%;55%;2
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;6;81%;51%;4
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;73%;51%;4
San Marcos;Humid and warmer;88;72;SSE;6;78%;29%;4
Seminole;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SE;6;76%;50%;4
Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSW;3;72%;47%;4
Snyder;Partly sunny, humid;82;68;S;7;77%;36%;4
Sonora;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;69;ESE;8;90%;85%;2
Stephenville;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;S;0;72%;28%;4
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;91;73;E;5;68%;47%;5
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;83;69;S;6;75%;34%;4
Temple;Humid with some sun;91;71;SSW;5;74%;28%;4
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;5;73%;52%;5
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;71%;50%;7
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;82;71;E;8;91%;56%;4
Vernon;Clouds and sun;90;72;SSE;6;61%;34%;3
Victoria;Humid with some sun;89;73;S;6;81%;34%;5
Waco;Partly sunny;93;73;S;5;67%;27%;4
Weslaco;A heavy thunderstorm;91;77;ESE;8;76%;61%;5
Wharton;Clouds and sun;90;72;SSW;4;78%;33%;8
Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;4;75%;46%;3
Wink;A t-storm in spots;79;67;SE;10;79%;67%;2
Zapata;A heavy thunderstorm;89;77;ESE;7;76%;67%;5
