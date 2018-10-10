TX Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and delightful;70;49;ESE;7;63%;0%;5

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and delightful;69;49;ESE;7;57%;0%;5

Alice;Clouds and sun;90;65;ENE;9;67%;42%;4

Alpine;Sunny and nice;78;53;SSE;6;35%;2%;6

Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SE;7;64%;1%;5

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;90;63;N;8;68%;42%;6

Arlington;Turning sunny;73;53;N;9;63%;7%;5

Austin;Clearing, less humid;81;59;NNE;6;65%;8%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds, then sun;82;58;NNE;10;68%;8%;6

Bay;Decreasing clouds;88;62;N;8;70%;15%;6

Beaumont;A morning t-storm;89;62;NNW;6;72%;56%;6

Beeville;Humid with clearing;86;63;NNE;7;79%;38%;6

Borger;Sunny;64;44;ESE;6;64%;1%;5

Bowie;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;NNE;8;65%;7%;5

Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;73;51;ENE;7;59%;3%;5

Brenham;Decreasing clouds;82;58;NNW;6;69%;12%;6

Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;71;49;N;8;61%;6%;5

Brownsville;A t-storm around;92;76;NE;6;78%;64%;6

Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;NE;7;61%;3%;5

Burnet;Turning sunny;78;55;NNE;7;61%;4%;5

Canadian;Sunny;63;43;E;8;68%;1%;5

Castroville;Turning sunny, humid;86;61;NE;6;53%;6%;6

Childress;Sunny and pleasant;68;47;ESE;6;64%;0%;5

Cleburne;Clearing, less humid;74;53;N;9;69%;7%;5

College Station;Decreasing clouds;80;58;N;11;76%;10%;5

Comanche;Sunny;75;52;NE;10;61%;4%;5

Conroe;Decreasing clouds;84;57;NNW;6;69%;13%;5

Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;89;67;NE;10;72%;49%;5

Corsicana;Turning sunny;77;55;NNW;8;63%;11%;5

Cotulla;Decreasing clouds;88;64;ENE;7;63%;13%;6

Dalhart;Abundant sunshine;65;37;E;8;63%;3%;5

Dallas Love;Turning sunny;75;55;N;11;62%;8%;5

Dallas Redbird;Turning sunny;74;54;N;12;64%;8%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Turning sunny;74;52;N;12;61%;8%;5

Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;N;8;61%;7%;5

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;87;65;SE;4;58%;27%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;87;65;SE;5;54%;26%;6

Denton;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;N;10;64%;7%;5

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;ESE;4;41%;2%;6

Dumas;Sunny;63;40;ESE;7;65%;2%;5

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;93;74;ENE;6;69%;64%;5

El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;E;6;34%;0%;5

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;88;64;NNW;8;65%;41%;6

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;89;69;NE;5;70%;56%;5

Fort Hood;Clouds, then sun;77;55;NNE;11;65%;5%;5

Fort Worth;Clearing;73;53;N;9;59%;7%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;N;12;61%;7%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;N;11;55%;7%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Clearing;75;52;N;10;61%;7%;5

Fredericksburg;Turning sunny;78;54;NE;7;60%;4%;6

Gainesville;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;N;8;68%;7%;5

Galveston;A morning t-storm;87;70;N;11;76%;56%;6

Gatesville;Turning sunny;76;53;N;8;65%;5%;5

Georgetown;Clearing, less humid;79;56;N;8;63%;6%;5

Giddings;Decreasing clouds;79;56;N;6;72%;12%;6

Gilmer;Decreasing clouds;78;53;NNW;6;72%;24%;5

Graham;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;NE;6;62%;5%;5

Granbury;Clouds, then sun;75;52;N;8;60%;6%;5

Grand Prairie;Clouds, then sun;75;55;N;8;70%;8%;5

Greenville;Clearing;75;52;NNW;8;58%;10%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, breezy, nice;72;52;NW;16;40%;1%;6

Hamilton;Clearing, less humid;75;52;NNE;9;64%;5%;5

Harlingen;A t-storm around;92;73;E;9;73%;66%;6

Hearne;Clearing, less humid;78;54;NNW;7;69%;9%;5

Hebbronville;A t-storm around;89;67;ENE;7;71%;55%;3

Henderson;Clearing and humid;80;53;NNW;6;68%;28%;5

Hereford;Sunny;69;45;S;7;61%;3%;5

Hillsboro;Turning sunny;75;55;NNW;8;63%;8%;5

Hondo;Turning sunny;87;62;E;7;56%;6%;6

Houston;A t-storm in spots;88;63;NNW;7;68%;41%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;88;64;N;9;63%;41%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;65;N;5;61%;42%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;61;N;7;69%;42%;6

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;89;63;N;8;66%;41%;6

Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;86;60;N;8;70%;15%;6

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;87;63;N;10;67%;42%;6

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;87;61;N;10;71%;41%;6

Huntsville;Decreasing clouds;81;58;NNW;6;71%;12%;5

Ingleside;Partly sunny;88;69;NNE;9;72%;33%;4

Jacksonville;Decreasing clouds;78;56;NNW;6;70%;23%;5

Jasper;A morning t-storm;86;55;NNW;5;71%;60%;5

Junction;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;E;5;62%;3%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Clearing;85;61;ENE;8;63%;7%;6

Kerrville;Clouds, then sun;81;55;NE;6;56%;5%;6

Killeen;Clouds, then sun;77;55;NNE;11;65%;5%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Turning sunny;76;54;NNE;10;68%;5%;5

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm or two;91;69;ENE;8;69%;70%;6

La Grange;Decreasing clouds;82;58;N;6;77%;13%;6

Lago Vista;Clearing, less humid;78;57;NE;6;71%;5%;6

Lancaster;Turning sunny;73;53;N;8;68%;9%;5

Laredo;Humid with some sun;90;69;ESE;6;63%;44%;5

Llano;Turning sunny;80;53;NE;6;62%;4%;5

Longview;Humid with clearing;80;54;NNW;7;66%;25%;5

Lubbock;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;SSE;6;64%;4%;5

Lufkin;A morning t-storm;83;56;NNW;7;75%;58%;5

Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;E;8;69%;73%;6

Mcgregor;Turning sunny;75;55;N;11;71%;7%;5

Mckinney;Turning sunny;73;50;N;11;68%;8%;5

Mesquite;Turning sunny;74;53;N;8;63%;9%;5

Midland;Sunny and nice;76;56;SSE;4;63%;9%;5

Midland Airpark;Sunny and nice;76;56;SSE;4;63%;9%;5

Midlothian;Turning sunny;73;53;N;10;70%;8%;5

Mineola;Clearing and humid;76;52;NNW;7;72%;20%;5

Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;NNE;10;57%;8%;5

Mount Pleasant;Clearing and humid;77;51;NNW;8;65%;23%;5

Nacogdoches;A morning t-storm;82;54;NNW;6;68%;58%;5

New Braunfels;Turning sunny;83;60;NNE;7;62%;7%;6

Odessa;Sunny and beautiful;75;56;ESE;5;49%;10%;5

Orange;A morning t-storm;88;62;NNW;5;68%;55%;5

Palacios;Decreasing clouds;86;63;N;11;78%;15%;6

Palestine;Decreasing clouds;78;54;N;6;70%;20%;5

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;ESE;8;65%;1%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine, but cool;63;39;E;5;62%;1%;5

Paris;Turning sunny;73;50;NNW;9;67%;21%;5

Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;SE;5;44%;3%;5

Perryton;Sunshine;60;41;ENE;7;66%;1%;5

Plainview;Plenty of sun;67;45;SSE;6;67%;4%;5

Pleasanton;Turning sunny;87;62;NE;5;55%;6%;6

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;NNE;9;83%;33%;4

Port Isabel;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;NE;8;79%;68%;6

Port Lavaca;Decreasing clouds;87;65;N;8;76%;17%;6

Randolph AFB;Clearing;83;59;NE;9;66%;7%;6

Robstown;Partly sunny;89;65;NE;9;70%;51%;5

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;87;70;NNE;8;79%;26%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;79;57;E;6;48%;1%;6

San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;76;52;ESE;4;63%;1%;5

San Antonio;Turning sunny;85;62;NE;6;57%;6%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds, then sun;87;63;ENE;8;54%;7%;6

San Marcos;Clearing;82;59;NNE;7;63%;7%;6

Seminole;Sunlit and pleasant;73;49;SE;5;58%;12%;5

Sherman-Denison;Turning sunny;71;50;N;10;68%;8%;5

Snyder;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;ESE;4;67%;1%;5

Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;79;56;E;5;51%;0%;6

Stephenville;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;N;6;59%;6%;5

Sulphur Springs;Turning sunny;75;52;NNW;9;66%;20%;5

Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;ESE;6;63%;0%;5

Temple;Turning sunny;77;55;N;12;71%;7%;5

Terrell;Clearing;75;53;N;8;66%;10%;5

Tyler;Turning sunny, humid;78;54;NNW;7;67%;22%;5

Uvalde;Turning sunny, humid;86;62;ENE;5;56%;27%;6

Vernon;Sunlit and beautiful;70;49;ENE;8;58%;1%;5

Victoria;Decreasing clouds;87;63;N;8;77%;17%;6

Waco;Clearing;77;53;N;12;63%;8%;5

Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;ENE;6;68%;67%;6

Wharton;Decreasing clouds;86;60;N;6;77%;15%;6

Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;69;48;NNE;9;63%;4%;5

Wink;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SE;5;55%;8%;5

Zapata;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;71;E;5;71%;68%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather