TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cold with rain;45;40;N;12;87%;92%;1
Abilene Dyess;Cold with rain;44;40;N;12;83%;91%;1
Alice;Rain and drizzle;57;52;NNW;15;87%;80%;1
Alpine;A shower;39;35;NNE;9;92%;84%;1
Amarillo;Partly sunny;54;41;N;7;40%;1%;5
Angleton;Spotty showers;67;56;N;14;88%;87%;2
Arlington;Cold with heavy rain;47;44;N;9;84%;93%;1
Austin;A touch of rain;52;49;N;10;86%;83%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Breezy with rain;53;50;N;17;91%;84%;1
Bay;Cooler with showers;65;55;N;14;88%;90%;1
Beaumont;Spotty showers;65;57;NNE;9;86%;82%;1
Beeville;Rain and drizzle;55;51;N;10;98%;80%;1
Borger;Partly sunny;57;41;NNW;6;37%;0%;5
Bowie;Cold with rain;45;43;NNW;8;89%;91%;1
Breckenridge;Cold with rain;46;43;N;7;79%;93%;1
Brenham;Spotty showers;56;51;N;10;90%;84%;1
Bridgeport;Cold with heavy rain;45;43;N;8;89%;92%;1
Brownsville;Rain and drizzle;60;54;NW;14;87%;79%;1
Brownwood;Cold with heavy rain;44;42;NNE;11;89%;93%;1
Burnet;A touch of rain;47;45;NNE;8;90%;87%;1
Canadian;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNW;6;43%;0%;4
Castroville;Occasional rain;53;50;N;10;82%;83%;1
Childress;Partly sunny;56;45;E;5;52%;5%;5
Cleburne;Cold with heavy rain;46;44;N;11;92%;91%;1
College Station;Breezy with rain;53;50;N;15;98%;84%;1
Comanche;Cold with heavy rain;43;42;NNE;12;93%;92%;1
Conroe;Spotty showers;58;53;NNE;8;88%;89%;1
Corpus Christi;Rain and drizzle;59;55;NNW;18;88%;79%;1
Corsicana;Cold with rain;48;46;N;10;88%;87%;1
Cotulla;Rain and drizzle;54;51;N;11;94%;79%;1
Dalhart;Partly sunny;58;40;NNE;9;37%;2%;5
Dallas Love;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;12;91%;93%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cold with heavy rain;45;44;N;14;92%;91%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cold with heavy rain;45;44;N;14;89%;93%;1
Decatur;Cold with heavy rain;46;43;N;7;85%;92%;1
Del Rio;Occasional rain;48;47;NNW;13;92%;72%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little rain;50;47;NNW;14;88%;82%;1
Denton;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;NNW;10;79%;92%;1
Dryden;Spotty showers;46;44;N;10;77%;90%;1
Dumas;Partly sunny;56;38;N;7;43%;1%;5
Edinburg;Rain and drizzle;58;54;NW;11;84%;79%;1
El Paso;A passing shower;50;43;E;9;68%;62%;1
Ellington;Spotty showers;65;56;N;12;85%;83%;1
Falfurrias;Rain and drizzle;55;53;NNW;8;91%;79%;2
Fort Hood;Occasional rain;47;45;N;15;95%;86%;1
Fort Worth;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;9;77%;94%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Cold with heavy rain;46;45;N;15;85%;94%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Cold with heavy rain;47;46;N;14;78%;94%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Cold with heavy rain;47;44;N;12;87%;93%;1
Fredericksburg;A touch of rain;45;43;N;9;94%;83%;1
Gainesville;Cold with rain;46;44;NNW;7;79%;93%;1
Galveston;Spotty showers;71;63;N;18;93%;88%;2
Gatesville;Cold with rain;46;45;N;9;91%;87%;1
Georgetown;A little rain;49;47;N;10;86%;86%;1
Giddings;A little rain;51;47;N;10;88%;85%;1
Gilmer;Periods of rain;48;46;NNE;6;93%;91%;1
Graham;Cold with rain;45;42;N;7;84%;92%;1
Granbury;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;8;84%;93%;1
Grand Prairie;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;9;83%;92%;1
Greenville;Cold with heavy rain;48;46;N;6;82%;92%;1
Guadalupe Pass;A shower;41;33;NE;27;81%;81%;1
Hamilton;Heavy morning rain;45;43;N;10;93%;91%;1
Harlingen;Rain and drizzle;60;53;NW;19;85%;79%;1
Hearne;Periods of rain;52;48;NNE;9;90%;87%;1
Hebbronville;Rain and drizzle;53;50;NNW;13;93%;79%;1
Henderson;Periods of rain;50;47;NNE;8;91%;90%;1
Hereford;Partly sunny;51;41;NNE;7;42%;14%;3
Hillsboro;Heavy morning rain;47;45;NNE;9;86%;91%;1
Hondo;Breezy with rain;55;51;NNE;14;82%;83%;1
Houston;Spotty showers;62;56;NNE;9;85%;85%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Spotty showers;65;57;N;14;82%;82%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;65;56;N;9;82%;85%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Spotty showers;64;55;N;11;89%;86%;1
Houston Clover;Spotty showers;67;58;N;14;88%;82%;1
Houston Hooks;Showery;61;55;N;11;89%;91%;1
Houston Hull;Showers;66;57;N;14;84%;91%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;63;55;N;14;94%;87%;1
Huntsville;Periods of rain;55;51;NNE;5;87%;86%;1
Ingleside;Spotty showers;61;55;NNW;18;85%;83%;1
Jacksonville;Occasional rain;50;46;NNE;7;96%;86%;1
Jasper;Cooler with a shower;59;51;NNE;6;93%;81%;1
Junction;Cold with rain;47;44;NNE;11;91%;87%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Rain and drizzle;54;50;N;14;83%;80%;1
Kerrville;Cold with rain;46;44;N;11;94%;74%;1
Killeen;Occasional rain;47;45;N;15;95%;86%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cold with rain;47;44;N;15;96%;87%;1
Kingsville Nas;Rain and drizzle;59;54;NNW;17;86%;79%;1
La Grange;Spotty showers;55;51;N;9;79%;86%;1
Lago Vista;Occasional rain;50;46;N;11;98%;83%;1
Lancaster;Cold with heavy rain;47;44;N;9;90%;91%;1
Laredo;A bit of rain;54;51;NNW;11;84%;81%;1
Llano;Cold with rain;48;46;N;8;87%;88%;1
Longview;Periods of rain;50;47;NNE;7;92%;93%;1
Lubbock;Mainly cloudy;48;43;NNW;8;47%;29%;1
Lufkin;Cooler with rain;55;50;NNE;10;99%;87%;1
Mcallen;Rain and drizzle;62;56;NW;18;83%;79%;1
Mcgregor;Cold with rain;49;45;N;15;95%;88%;1
Mckinney;Cold with heavy rain;46;45;N;12;92%;94%;1
Mesquite;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;9;88%;91%;1
Midland;A shower;47;40;NNE;10;81%;69%;1
Midland Airpark;A shower;47;40;NNE;10;81%;69%;1
Midlothian;Cold with heavy rain;46;43;N;11;100%;91%;1
Mineola;Cold with heavy rain;49;46;NNE;5;99%;91%;1
Mineral Wells;Cold with heavy rain;45;43;N;12;86%;93%;1
Mount Pleasant;Cold with heavy rain;48;45;NNE;8;93%;91%;1
Nacogdoches;Occasional rain;53;49;NNE;8;86%;92%;1
New Braunfels;A little rain;52;49;N;14;83%;83%;1
Odessa;A shower;43;41;NNE;9;66%;69%;1
Orange;Spotty showers;65;57;NNE;8;84%;83%;1
Palacios;Cooler with showers;63;55;N;18;93%;96%;1
Palestine;Periods of rain;50;47;NNE;8;89%;86%;1
Pampa;Partly sunny;58;39;NNW;7;39%;0%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;60;40;N;4;39%;0%;5
Paris;Cold with heavy rain;47;44;N;8;78%;93%;1
Pecos;Spotty showers;44;41;N;6;67%;75%;1
Perryton;Mostly sunny;61;39;N;7;43%;0%;4
Plainview;Clouds and sun;49;40;NNE;8;44%;11%;3
Pleasanton;Rain and drizzle;54;51;N;8;82%;79%;1
Port Aransas;Cooler with a shower;63;59;N;20;79%;81%;2
Port Isabel;Rain and drizzle;63;60;NW;18;78%;79%;1
Port Lavaca;Cooler with showers;60;55;N;14;88%;87%;1
Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;54;49;N;16;87%;79%;1
Robstown;Rain and drizzle;57;53;NNW;16;90%;79%;1
Rockport;Spotty showers;62;57;N;15;81%;83%;1
Rocksprings;Occasional rain;44;41;NNE;11;98%;84%;1
San Angelo;Cold with rain;45;40;N;11;88%;92%;1
San Antonio;Rain and drizzle;54;50;N;12;80%;79%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Rain and drizzle;57;53;N;14;69%;80%;1
San Marcos;A little rain;52;48;N;14;82%;83%;1
Seminole;A shower;44;40;NNE;7;58%;80%;2
Sherman-Denison;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;NNE;9;89%;91%;1
Snyder;A shower;45;42;NNE;9;67%;68%;2
Sonora;Cold with rain;43;41;NNE;10;90%;89%;1
Stephenville;Cold with heavy rain;46;42;N;7;89%;93%;1
Sulphur Springs;Cold with heavy rain;48;46;NNE;9;92%;91%;1
Sweetwater;A little rain;43;41;NNE;8;80%;89%;1
Temple;Cold with rain;49;45;N;16;99%;87%;1
Terrell;Cold with heavy rain;49;46;NNE;8;89%;91%;1
Tyler;Periods of rain;50;47;NNE;9;91%;89%;1
Uvalde;A bit of rain;51;48;N;6;86%;80%;1
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;56;44;WSW;6;48%;21%;4
Victoria;Spotty showers;58;53;N;12;88%;82%;2
Waco;Cold with rain;50;45;N;15;86%;88%;1
Weslaco;Rain and drizzle;57;53;NW;12;82%;80%;1
Wharton;Cooler with showers;61;54;N;10;93%;91%;2
Wichita Falls;A bit of rain;51;45;SW;8;75%;77%;2
Wink;Spotty showers;45;40;NNE;9;75%;75%;1
Zapata;Rain and drizzle;55;51;NW;10;85%;79%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather