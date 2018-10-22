TX Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;69;48;E;5;68%;60%;2
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;68;48;E;5;62%;60%;2
Alice;A little rain;61;58;NNE;11;90%;82%;1
Alpine;Cloudy with a shower;59;50;ENE;6;83%;85%;1
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;66;45;SE;9;64%;86%;2
Angleton;Spotty showers;65;61;NNE;12;86%;83%;1
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;70;53;ENE;6;55%;20%;3
Austin;Cloudy with a shower;63;55;NE;3;74%;74%;1
Austin Bergstrom;A shower or two;65;57;NE;9;78%;80%;1
Bay;Spotty showers;65;59;NNE;12;85%;75%;1
Beaumont;Spotty showers;65;60;NE;8;80%;77%;2
Beeville;Rain and drizzle;62;57;NE;7;98%;82%;1
Borger;Not as warm;67;47;SE;7;66%;67%;2
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;70;50;E;3;63%;23%;3
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;70;52;E;5;61%;30%;2
Brenham;A shower;63;57;NE;7;74%;75%;2
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;49;E;3;63%;24%;3
Brownsville;Cloudy with a shower;70;63;WNW;9;83%;80%;1
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;65;52;E;5;66%;70%;2
Burnet;Cloudy;64;53;ENE;6;67%;81%;1
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;69;50;ESE;7;69%;61%;2
Castroville;Rain and drizzle;60;55;NE;6;83%;97%;1
Childress;Mostly cloudy;69;50;ESE;6;68%;64%;2
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;69;53;ENE;6;63%;27%;4
College Station;A shower or two;65;56;NE;7;80%;66%;2
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;67;51;ESE;5;64%;39%;3
Conroe;A shower in places;64;57;NE;6;70%;58%;2
Corpus Christi;A little rain;64;60;NNE;14;91%;66%;1
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;70;53;ENE;6;60%;27%;4
Cotulla;Rain and drizzle;60;55;NE;6;95%;88%;1
Dalhart;Not as warm;66;44;SE;10;69%;83%;2
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;71;55;ENE;6;60%;41%;3
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;53;ENE;6;62%;19%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;70;52;ENE;6;61%;41%;3
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;69;52;ENE;5;54%;24%;3
Del Rio;Occasional rain;59;54;SSE;3;98%;91%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A bit of rain;59;54;SSE;4;92%;90%;1
Denton;Mostly cloudy;69;52;ENE;6;57%;14%;3
Dryden;Cloudy;58;53;E;6;90%;83%;1
Dumas;Cooler;65;44;SE;9;71%;80%;2
Edinburg;Cloudy with a shower;66;62;NW;8;82%;73%;1
El Paso;Spotty showers;69;57;ESE;7;65%;90%;1
Ellington;Spotty showers;62;59;NNE;10;80%;72%;1
Falfurrias;A little rain;63;60;NNW;7;89%;82%;1
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;53;NE;5;72%;70%;2
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;53;ENE;5;52%;19%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds limiting sun;69;53;E;7;61%;17%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;70;53;E;6;60%;20%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds limiting sun;70;54;E;4;63%;25%;3
Fredericksburg;A thick cloud cover;60;51;ENE;5;75%;85%;1
Gainesville;Sun and some clouds;69;50;ENE;5;61%;13%;4
Galveston;Spotty showers;67;65;NE;20;86%;72%;1
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;66;53;ENE;5;63%;42%;3
Georgetown;A thick cloud cover;64;53;NE;6;65%;70%;1
Giddings;Spotty showers;60;53;NE;6;72%;78%;2
Gilmer;Partly sunny;69;52;ENE;4;63%;21%;4
Graham;Mostly cloudy;70;51;E;5;60%;27%;3
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;70;53;ENE;5;56%;29%;3
Grand Prairie;Clouds limiting sun;70;53;ENE;6;47%;18%;3
Greenville;Sun and some clouds;71;53;ENE;5;52%;10%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Spotty showers;57;46;ENE;22;90%;91%;1
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;66;52;E;5;64%;41%;3
Harlingen;Cloudy with a shower;66;60;NW;14;86%;85%;1
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;64;55;NE;5;68%;60%;3
Hebbronville;Occasional rain;60;57;NNW;8;92%;68%;1
Henderson;Partly sunny;69;52;ENE;5;61%;27%;4
Hereford;An afternoon shower;66;46;SE;7;63%;83%;2
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;69;54;ENE;6;57%;28%;4
Hondo;Rain and drizzle;63;57;NE;8;84%;96%;1
Houston;Spotty showers;64;59;NE;8;76%;72%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Spotty showers;64;59;NE;12;77%;73%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;64;58;NNE;7;78%;73%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Spotty showers;63;58;NNE;8;87%;71%;1
Houston Clover;Spotty showers;64;60;NNE;11;85%;82%;1
Houston Hooks;Spotty showers;63;57;NE;7;86%;75%;2
Houston Hull;Spotty showers;64;60;NE;11;81%;72%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;64;57;NE;10;89%;72%;2
Huntsville;A shower in places;65;56;ENE;4;66%;55%;3
Ingleside;A little rain;65;62;NNE;15;88%;67%;1
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;53;ENE;5;62%;32%;4
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;68;53;NE;4;68%;40%;3
Junction;A touch of rain;62;52;ENE;4;84%;96%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Rain and drizzle;61;54;NE;8;83%;90%;1
Kerrville;Occasional rain;59;52;NE;5;83%;90%;1
Killeen;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;53;NE;5;72%;70%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;51;NE;5;75%;44%;2
Kingsville Nas;A little rain;64;60;N;12;89%;79%;1
La Grange;Spotty showers;62;57;NE;5;75%;76%;1
Lago Vista;Cloudy and cool;63;54;NE;4;82%;75%;1
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;52;ENE;5;57%;18%;3
Laredo;A touch of rain;62;58;NNE;7;83%;86%;1
Llano;Showers around;66;54;ENE;4;68%;90%;1
Longview;Partly sunny;71;53;ENE;5;59%;23%;4
Lubbock;Cloudy;64;46;ESE;8;71%;81%;2
Lufkin;Mainly cloudy;67;55;NE;5;69%;37%;3
Mcallen;Cloudy with a shower;66;62;NW;11;84%;66%;1
Mcgregor;Rather cloudy, cool;68;54;ENE;6;74%;56%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny;69;52;ENE;5;64%;12%;4
Mesquite;Partly sunny;69;53;ENE;5;56%;16%;4
Midland;A brief p.m. shower;63;50;ESE;6;90%;85%;1
Midland Airpark;A brief p.m. shower;63;50;ESE;6;90%;85%;1
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;69;52;ENE;4;69%;22%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;70;52;ENE;4;60%;25%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;70;50;E;5;62%;27%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;70;50;ENE;5;58%;18%;4
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;68;53;NE;5;60%;33%;4
New Braunfels;Rain and drizzle;61;55;NE;7;77%;85%;1
Odessa;Cooler;61;49;ESE;8;80%;89%;1
Orange;Spotty showers;65;60;NE;6;78%;73%;3
Palacios;Breezy with rain;66;59;NNE;15;91%;76%;1
Palestine;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;54;ENE;5;64%;33%;4
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;67;48;SE;9;63%;59%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as warm;68;45;SE;6;66%;70%;2
Paris;Partial sunshine;70;53;ENE;6;51%;17%;4
Pecos;Spotty showers;63;52;E;6;78%;90%;1
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;68;50;SE;8;68%;69%;3
Plainview;Rather cloudy;64;44;ESE;7;63%;79%;2
Pleasanton;Rain and drizzle;60;56;NE;6;83%;91%;1
Port Aransas;A touch of rain;68;66;NNE;15;78%;67%;1
Port Isabel;Cloudy with a shower;71;67;NW;13;79%;84%;1
Port Lavaca;Occasional rain;65;61;NNE;11;82%;86%;1
Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;61;55;NE;9;83%;87%;1
Robstown;A little rain;62;59;NNE;12;91%;66%;1
Rockport;A little rain;66;63;NNE;13;80%;81%;1
Rocksprings;A little rain;57;51;ENE;6;90%;94%;1
San Angelo;Cloudy and cool;64;51;SE;4;81%;77%;1
San Antonio;Rain and drizzle;61;55;NE;7;79%;90%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Rain and drizzle;63;57;NE;8;71%;90%;1
San Marcos;Cloudy with showers;61;55;NE;7;72%;84%;1
Seminole;Cooler;60;46;ESE;6;83%;88%;1
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;70;51;E;5;60%;11%;4
Snyder;Cloudy;65;49;E;7;76%;80%;2
Sonora;A little rain;59;51;ENE;6;87%;94%;1
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;51;E;0;64%;45%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;70;53;ENE;5;53%;22%;4
Sweetwater;Cloudy;65;50;ESE;6;71%;70%;2
Temple;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;55;NE;6;75%;40%;2
Terrell;Partial sunshine;71;53;ENE;6;57%;14%;4
Tyler;Partial sunshine;71;54;ENE;6;58%;27%;4
Uvalde;A little rain;59;54;ENE;5;88%;92%;1
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;72;52;E;6;58%;24%;3
Victoria;Periods of rain;64;58;NNE;9;86%;76%;1
Waco;Mostly cloudy;69;55;ENE;6;67%;33%;4
Weslaco;Cloudy with a shower;66;61;NW;8;82%;80%;1
Wharton;Spotty showers;63;58;NE;7;87%;83%;1
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;51;E;6;67%;24%;3
Wink;Cooler with a shower;61;51;ESE;8;88%;90%;1
Zapata;Occasional rain;63;59;NW;6;84%;81%;1
