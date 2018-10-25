TX Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and beautiful;75;56;SSW;5;65%;1%;4

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;SSW;5;57%;1%;4

Alice;A p.m. shower or two;76;57;WNW;3;75%;57%;3

Alpine;A p.m. shower or two;73;48;E;5;47%;56%;5

Amarillo;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;SW;7;51%;2%;4

Angleton;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;NW;6;69%;5%;5

Arlington;Sunny;72;54;WSW;7;69%;2%;4

Austin;Mostly sunny;79;57;WNW;2;66%;28%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;81;55;NW;5;69%;27%;5

Bay;Mostly sunny;77;56;NW;5;71%;6%;5

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;75;54;NW;6;71%;6%;5

Beeville;Partly sunny;77;57;SW;4;81%;29%;3

Borger;Nice with sunshine;74;48;WSW;7;50%;3%;4

Bowie;Sunny;71;54;WSW;4;72%;1%;4

Breckenridge;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;SW;5;64%;0%;4

Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;N;5;76%;4%;5

Bridgeport;Nice with sunshine;73;53;WSW;4;68%;0%;4

Brownsville;An afternoon shower;81;63;NE;7;79%;74%;3

Brownwood;Nice with sunshine;76;51;SW;6;68%;1%;4

Burnet;Mostly sunny;76;53;NNW;6;67%;4%;5

Canadian;Nice with sunshine;76;46;WNW;8;56%;3%;4

Castroville;Partly sunny;80;56;NE;3;70%;11%;5

Childress;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;SW;5;57%;3%;4

Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;73;55;WSW;7;72%;2%;4

College Station;Warmer with sunshine;76;54;NW;7;74%;4%;5

Comanche;Sunny and delightful;75;54;WSW;7;68%;1%;4

Conroe;Mostly sunny;75;52;NNW;5;74%;4%;5

Corpus Christi;A p.m. shower or two;77;58;WSW;5;72%;57%;3

Corsicana;Sunshine and warmer;73;54;WSW;6;71%;5%;4

Cotulla;A p.m. shower or two;77;55;WSW;2;78%;59%;4

Dalhart;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;WNW;9;46%;1%;4

Dallas Love;Sunny and warmer;74;58;WSW;7;69%;3%;4

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;72;57;WSW;8;70%;3%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;73;57;W;8;68%;3%;4

Decatur;Sunshine and nice;72;54;WSW;5;66%;0%;4

Del Rio;A p.m. shower or two;78;57;S;3;81%;59%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A p.m. shower or two;78;56;S;4;77%;60%;3

Denton;Sunny and warmer;72;53;WSW;7;68%;2%;4

Dryden;A p.m. shower or two;76;55;S;5;75%;57%;5

Dumas;Mostly sunny;72;44;WSW;8;52%;2%;4

Edinburg;A p.m. shower or two;82;63;NE;6;72%;80%;4

El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;E;6;39%;0%;5

Ellington;Mostly sunny;76;57;NNW;6;64%;4%;5

Falfurrias;A p.m. shower or two;79;61;NE;6;73%;58%;3

Fort Hood;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;W;6;69%;5%;5

Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;WSW;6;62%;2%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and nice;73;57;W;8;66%;2%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Warmer with sunshine;75;58;W;7;63%;0%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;74;55;N;5;68%;2%;4

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NNE;6;68%;6%;5

Gainesville;Sunshine;70;53;WSW;7;72%;1%;4

Galveston;Sunshine, pleasant;76;63;NW;9;69%;4%;5

Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;W;6;69%;3%;4

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;NNW;7;68%;6%;5

Giddings;Mostly sunny;76;53;N;5;79%;5%;5

Gilmer;Sunshine;68;51;W;6;79%;6%;4

Graham;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;SW;5;65%;0%;4

Granbury;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;WSW;6;66%;0%;4

Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;72;56;WSW;7;67%;3%;4

Greenville;Warmer with sunshine;71;53;WSW;6;65%;5%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;69;51;WNW;14;54%;25%;5

Hamilton;Sunny and nice;75;54;W;7;69%;2%;4

Harlingen;A p.m. shower or two;79;59;NNE;8;70%;79%;3

Hearne;Warmer with sunshine;74;53;NW;6;77%;4%;5

Hebbronville;A p.m. shower or two;76;58;E;5;77%;61%;3

Henderson;Abundant sunshine;69;51;WNW;6;75%;5%;4

Hereford;Sunny and beautiful;73;45;SW;6;50%;2%;4

Hillsboro;Sunshine and warmer;74;55;W;6;68%;3%;4

Hondo;Nice with some sun;81;55;NNW;3;71%;12%;5

Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;N;6;72%;4%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;NNW;8;64%;4%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;NNW;4;65%;4%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;NNW;4;72%;4%;5

Houston Clover;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;NNW;6;69%;4%;5

Houston Hooks;Nice with sunshine;77;54;NNW;6;70%;4%;5

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;N;7;68%;4%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;NNW;7;73%;4%;5

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;74;56;NNW;6;73%;4%;5

Ingleside;Clouds and sun;77;61;W;4;72%;28%;3

Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;NW;6;76%;5%;4

Jasper;Abundant sunshine;72;50;NW;6;76%;6%;4

Junction;Sunny and warmer;77;51;N;4;69%;10%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun, nice;78;55;WNW;2;71%;10%;4

Kerrville;Clouds and sun;77;51;NE;5;73%;9%;5

Killeen;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;W;6;69%;5%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;75;54;W;5;72%;5%;5

Kingsville Nas;A p.m. shower or two;76;57;NW;4;75%;58%;3

La Grange;Sunshine, pleasant;77;55;N;4;80%;4%;5

Lago Vista;Sunshine, pleasant;76;54;NW;3;73%;5%;5

Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;71;54;WSW;7;70%;4%;4

Laredo;Spotty showers;78;61;SE;6;74%;85%;3

Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;N;6;69%;3%;5

Longview;Sunny;69;51;WNW;7;75%;5%;4

Lubbock;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;SSW;5;53%;2%;4

Lufkin;Sunny;71;53;NW;7;76%;5%;4

Mcallen;A p.m. shower or two;82;63;NE;5;72%;81%;4

Mcgregor;Warmer with sunshine;75;55;WSW;6;74%;4%;4

Mckinney;Sunny;71;54;WSW;7;75%;4%;4

Mesquite;Sunny;71;54;WSW;7;69%;4%;4

Midland;Sunny and delightful;76;55;SSW;3;62%;5%;5

Midland Airpark;Sunny and delightful;76;55;SSW;3;62%;5%;5

Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;72;56;WSW;5;76%;3%;4

Mineola;Abundant sunshine;70;52;W;7;77%;5%;4

Mineral Wells;Warmer with sunshine;74;54;W;6;66%;1%;4

Mount Pleasant;Sunshine;68;50;W;7;73%;7%;4

Nacogdoches;Sunny;70;50;NW;7;75%;5%;4

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;NNE;5;69%;8%;5

Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;SE;6;56%;6%;5

Orange;Mostly sunny;74;53;NW;6;68%;6%;5

Palacios;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;WNW;6;75%;11%;5

Palestine;Brilliant sunshine;71;53;NW;6;76%;5%;4

Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;W;8;51%;2%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;W;6;50%;2%;4

Paris;Sunny;67;49;WSW;8;69%;7%;4

Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;S;4;58%;3%;5

Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;W;9;51%;2%;4

Plainview;Sunshine and nice;71;44;SSW;5;53%;2%;4

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;ENE;3;70%;10%;5

Port Aransas;A p.m. shower or two;73;65;WSW;7;79%;57%;3

Port Isabel;A p.m. shower or two;80;67;NE;9;77%;80%;5

Port Lavaca;Some sun, pleasant;76;58;WNW;4;78%;15%;4

Randolph AFB;Sun and clouds;78;55;NW;4;72%;9%;4

Robstown;A p.m. shower or two;76;58;WSW;4;73%;58%;3

Rockport;Clouds and sun, nice;75;63;WSW;6;79%;25%;3

Rocksprings;A p.m. shower or two;75;55;E;5;72%;56%;5

San Angelo;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;S;4;67%;7%;5

San Antonio;Some sun, pleasant;80;57;NE;4;72%;10%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Periods of sun;81;57;W;3;62%;10%;5

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;NNE;6;67%;27%;5

Seminole;Sunny and nice;74;48;S;5;58%;4%;5

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;69;54;W;7;74%;2%;4

Snyder;Sunny and beautiful;74;52;S;5;61%;0%;4

Sonora;Sunny and nice;77;52;ESE;5;71%;18%;5

Stephenville;Sunny and nice;74;55;WSW;0;66%;0%;4

Sulphur Springs;Brilliant sunshine;69;53;WSW;8;71%;7%;4

Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;S;6;59%;0%;4

Temple;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;54;WSW;6;72%;6%;4

Terrell;Sunshine;71;53;WSW;7;72%;5%;4

Tyler;Sunny;70;52;WNW;7;74%;5%;4

Uvalde;A p.m. shower or two;78;56;ENE;4;76%;58%;4

Vernon;Sunlit and nice;78;52;SW;6;54%;2%;4

Victoria;Clouds and sun;79;57;NW;4;80%;15%;4

Waco;Sunny and warmer;75;54;WSW;7;70%;4%;4

Weslaco;A p.m. shower or two;81;63;NE;6;72%;66%;3

Wharton;Mostly sunny;76;54;NNW;4;79%;7%;5

Wichita Falls;Sunlit and warmer;74;54;SW;6;67%;1%;4

Wink;Sunny and nice;76;51;S;4;64%;4%;5

Zapata;A p.m. shower or two;79;61;E;5;77%;68%;2

