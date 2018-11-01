TX Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;61;45;S;9;63%;4%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;61;42;SSW;8;55%;3%;4
Alice;Sunny and cooler;71;47;NNE;15;60%;12%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny;64;37;WNW;8;59%;0%;5
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;58;36;W;6;60%;3%;4
Angleton;Cooler;69;45;NNW;15;67%;18%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny;62;45;NNW;11;60%;14%;4
Austin;Sunshine and cooler;67;46;N;9;56%;9%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and cooler;68;44;NNW;15;57%;9%;4
Bay;Clearing and cooler;69;47;N;14;67%;17%;4
Beaumont;Not as warm;69;48;NNW;9;69%;22%;4
Beeville;Sunny and cooler;70;46;N;11;68%;14%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny;60;39;W;5;60%;2%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny;60;42;WSW;10;65%;15%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cool;63;45;S;7;60%;7%;4
Brenham;Cooler;66;45;NNW;10;66%;8%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;62;42;WSW;10;61%;12%;4
Brownsville;Not as warm;77;57;NNW;11;72%;45%;5
Brownwood;Sunny, but cool;62;41;NNW;9;63%;9%;4
Burnet;Cooler with sunshine;63;44;N;9;59%;8%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny;62;39;W;6;57%;2%;4
Castroville;Sunshine and cooler;70;45;N;8;57%;8%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny;61;42;W;7;62%;4%;4
Cleburne;Sunshine and breezy;62;45;NNW;14;66%;14%;4
College Station;Sunny and cooler;65;45;N;15;70%;9%;4
Comanche;Cool with sunshine;62;44;NNW;10;65%;11%;4
Conroe;Cooler;65;44;NNW;9;69%;13%;4
Corpus Christi;Sunny and cooler;72;50;N;17;62%;15%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;45;NNW;10;65%;14%;4
Cotulla;Cooler with sunshine;69;47;NNE;11;67%;6%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny;59;32;WNW;8;53%;1%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;48;E;15;62%;15%;4
Dallas Redbird;Sunshine and breezy;61;47;ENE;15;66%;14%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;46;ESE;16;61%;15%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny;61;44;WNW;8;61%;13%;4
Del Rio;Cooler with sunshine;68;48;NW;11;65%;4%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and cooler;69;47;NNW;15;60%;4%;4
Denton;Mostly sunny, cool;61;42;NNW;12;61%;16%;4
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;ESE;6;61%;3%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;57;35;WNW;7;60%;1%;4
Edinburg;Cooler;78;55;N;12;58%;29%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny;66;44;ESE;7;49%;0%;4
Ellington;Cooler;68;48;NNW;14;64%;17%;4
Falfurrias;Sunny and cooler;73;51;N;10;58%;16%;5
Fort Hood;Sunny and breezy;64;46;NNW;16;58%;9%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;62;45;NNW;11;55%;14%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;45;SSE;16;59%;14%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;46;S;15;54%;14%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and breezy;63;44;S;14;61%;14%;4
Fredericksburg;Cooler with sunshine;62;41;NNW;10;65%;7%;4
Gainesville;Partly sunny;60;42;SE;11;63%;17%;4
Galveston;Not as warm;70;55;NNW;18;71%;21%;4
Gatesville;Sunny and cooler;63;44;N;10;62%;10%;4
Georgetown;Cooler with sunshine;65;45;N;11;62%;7%;4
Giddings;Sunny and cooler;64;43;N;10;67%;7%;4
Gilmer;Partly sunny, cooler;57;42;NNW;7;84%;28%;2
Graham;Mostly sunny, cool;62;41;S;7;60%;9%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny;63;43;N;9;58%;13%;4
Grand Prairie;Sunshine and cool;61;44;NNW;11;54%;14%;4
Greenville;Cool with some sun;60;44;NNW;10;62%;17%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;57;42;NNE;20;69%;0%;4
Hamilton;Sunny and cool;62;45;NNW;10;63%;11%;4
Harlingen;Cooler;76;55;N;16;60%;30%;5
Hearne;Sunshine and cooler;63;42;N;11;66%;9%;4
Hebbronville;Sunlit and cooler;71;47;N;12;61%;13%;5
Henderson;Cooler with some sun;59;42;NNW;8;77%;24%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny;58;34;WNW;5;61%;2%;4
Hillsboro;Cooler with sunshine;62;44;N;11;61%;13%;4
Hondo;Not as warm;71;45;N;11;58%;8%;4
Houston;Cooler;68;49;NNW;10;67%;15%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;68;49;NNW;15;62%;16%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cooler;69;50;NNW;11;63%;15%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cooler;68;44;NNW;14;69%;15%;4
Houston Clover;Not as warm;69;47;NNW;14;69%;17%;4
Houston Hooks;Cooler;67;45;NNW;14;68%;13%;4
Houston Hull;Cooler;69;46;NNW;15;66%;13%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Clearing and cooler;68;47;NNW;14;72%;14%;4
Huntsville;Clearing and cooler;64;45;NNW;8;69%;12%;4
Ingleside;Sunny, not as warm;71;53;N;16;63%;15%;5
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;44;NNW;8;76%;22%;3
Jasper;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;43;NW;7;77%;24%;3
Junction;Sunny;64;41;N;8;62%;7%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and cooler;68;45;N;10;59%;9%;4
Kerrville;Sunny and cooler;63;40;NNW;9;65%;7%;4
Killeen;Sunny and breezy;64;46;NNW;16;58%;9%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and cooler;65;45;NNW;15;59%;9%;4
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and cooler;74;47;NNE;16;59%;15%;5
La Grange;Cooler with sunshine;66;44;NNW;9;70%;7%;4
Lago Vista;Sunny and cooler;65;48;N;11;61%;9%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;61;45;NNW;11;64%;14%;4
Laredo;Partly sunny, cooler;72;52;ENE;10;58%;8%;5
Llano;Abundant sunshine;65;42;NNW;9;60%;8%;4
Longview;Cooler with some sun;59;43;NNW;8;78%;26%;2
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;58;38;SW;7;65%;3%;4
Lufkin;Cooler with sunshine;62;42;NNW;10;78%;21%;3
Mcallen;Cooler;79;56;N;15;61%;29%;5
Mcgregor;Sunny and cooler;64;45;N;15;68%;12%;4
Mckinney;Breezy with some sun;61;43;ENE;15;69%;16%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;60;45;NNW;11;64%;15%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny;62;42;SW;5;67%;3%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;62;42;SW;5;67%;3%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;45;ESE;14;68%;14%;4
Mineola;Partly sunny, cooler;59;42;NNW;9;79%;25%;3
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;63;42;WNW;12;55%;14%;4
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, cooler;57;41;NNW;9;78%;33%;2
Nacogdoches;Sunshine and cooler;60;42;NNW;8;74%;21%;3
New Braunfels;Cooler with sunshine;68;45;NNW;11;61%;9%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;61;42;SW;7;63%;3%;4
Orange;Not as warm;69;49;NNW;8;72%;23%;4
Palacios;Clearing and cooler;69;48;N;16;72%;16%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;42;NNW;8;73%;19%;3
Pampa;Mostly sunny;59;38;W;7;58%;1%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;61;35;W;4;54%;2%;4
Paris;Cooler;56;42;NNW;14;69%;33%;2
Pecos;Mostly sunny;65;39;SW;6;67%;2%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;61;38;W;6;60%;1%;4
Plainview;Mostly sunny;56;34;W;6;69%;3%;4
Pleasanton;Sunny and cooler;70;45;N;7;55%;9%;4
Port Aransas;Sunny and cooler;70;57;N;14;71%;16%;5
Port Isabel;Not as warm;74;63;N;16;73%;45%;5
Port Lavaca;Cooler;69;49;NNW;14;70%;13%;4
Randolph AFB;Sunny and cooler;68;45;NNW;14;58%;9%;4
Robstown;Sunny and cooler;71;49;NNE;16;60%;14%;5
Rockport;Cooler with sunshine;70;54;N;14;68%;14%;5
Rocksprings;Sunny;62;44;NNE;9;65%;3%;4
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;SE;8;63%;3%;4
San Antonio;Sunshine and cooler;69;46;N;9;57%;8%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Not as warm;70;47;N;9;49%;10%;4
San Marcos;Sunny and cooler;67;44;NNW;12;61%;9%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny;61;38;WNW;7;63%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;58;43;SSE;15;71%;28%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;58;42;SSW;7;70%;3%;4
Sonora;Sunny and cool;62;41;NE;8;62%;3%;4
Stephenville;Sunshine;63;43;WNW;3;57%;12%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cooler;58;44;NNW;14;73%;32%;2
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;60;45;S;7;66%;3%;4
Temple;Sunshine and cooler;64;45;N;15;64%;10%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;61;43;NNW;11;64%;15%;4
Tyler;Sunshine and cooler;60;43;NNW;10;75%;24%;3
Uvalde;Sunshine and cooler;68;44;NNE;7;62%;3%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny;64;44;SSW;6;49%;4%;4
Victoria;Cooler;70;46;NNW;11;69%;10%;4
Waco;Sunny and breezy;64;43;N;15;62%;12%;4
Weslaco;Cooler;77;54;N;11;59%;30%;5
Wharton;Cooler;67;45;NNW;10;74%;15%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;62;45;WSW;9;60%;9%;4
Wink;Mostly sunny;64;38;ENE;5;67%;2%;4
Zapata;Sunny and cooler;73;50;N;9;63%;15%;5
