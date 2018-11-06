TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cooler;60;47;ENE;10;85%;72%;1
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy and cooler;59;48;NE;9;74%;80%;1
Alice;Partly sunny;89;71;SE;6;73%;66%;3
Alpine;Partly sunny;80;48;ENE;6;30%;7%;4
Amarillo;Much colder;48;37;ESE;10;73%;58%;1
Angleton;A shower or t-storm;85;69;SSE;6;83%;82%;2
Arlington;Cooler;65;52;ENE;10;88%;66%;1
Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;58;NNE;2;74%;79%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;84;58;NNE;6;77%;69%;1
Bay;Showers and t-storms;85;69;SSE;5;83%;85%;2
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;84;65;NE;5;87%;85%;2
Beeville;Periods of sun;87;71;E;5;80%;76%;2
Borger;Cooler;51;37;ESE;8;67%;54%;1
Bowie;Cooler;60;45;ENE;10;84%;65%;1
Breckenridge;Cooler;61;50;NE;8;78%;59%;1
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;84;63;NNE;5;80%;79%;2
Bridgeport;Cooler;62;50;ENE;8;83%;56%;1
Brownsville;Clouds and sun;90;76;SE;10;78%;32%;3
Brownwood;Cooler;69;52;NE;8;84%;76%;1
Burnet;Not as warm;78;55;NNE;6;82%;71%;1
Canadian;Cooler;52;37;E;8;68%;64%;1
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;84;64;NE;5;77%;68%;3
Childress;Cooler;53;40;NE;12;69%;67%;1
Cleburne;Not as warm;66;51;NE;10;91%;70%;1
College Station;Spotty showers;82;60;NE;5;84%;83%;1
Comanche;Cooler;67;51;NE;7;85%;76%;1
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;84;63;NE;5;83%;84%;2
Corpus Christi;Sun and clouds;87;72;SSE;9;78%;73%;3
Corsicana;Not as warm;70;53;NE;9;87%;78%;1
Cotulla;Partly sunny;87;68;E;5;77%;70%;4
Dalhart;Much colder;45;33;ESE;10;76%;76%;1
Dallas Love;Not as warm;66;53;ENE;11;80%;66%;1
Dallas Redbird;Not as warm;65;50;ENE;12;84%;70%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Not as warm;65;50;ENE;14;79%;65%;1
Decatur;Cooler;60;49;ENE;8;88%;65%;1
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;65;ESE;4;81%;58%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rather cloudy, humid;83;63;E;5;79%;51%;3
Denton;Cooler;62;50;ENE;11;84%;65%;1
Dryden;Periods of sun;82;59;NE;5;57%;47%;4
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;45;35;SE;8;77%;79%;1
Edinburg;Clouds and sun, warm;92;75;SE;8;69%;20%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;79;52;SSW;7;28%;0%;4
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;84;70;SSE;4;81%;85%;2
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;6;69%;58%;4
Fort Hood;Not as warm;77;52;NNE;8;76%;77%;1
Fort Worth;Cooler;65;51;ENE;10;78%;66%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Cooler;64;50;ENE;14;80%;65%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Not as warm;66;51;ENE;12;73%;66%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Not as warm;67;50;ENE;10;82%;70%;1
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;78;56;NNE;5;79%;75%;2
Gainesville;Cooler;60;49;ENE;10;86%;64%;1
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;82;70;S;7;88%;87%;2
Gatesville;Not as warm;73;54;NE;7;84%;78%;1
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;79;56;NNE;6;80%;78%;1
Giddings;Spotty showers;81;58;NNE;5;86%;81%;1
Gilmer;Cooler with a shower;63;49;ENE;7;94%;82%;1
Graham;Cooler;60;49;ENE;7;84%;55%;1
Granbury;Not as warm;67;53;NE;8;83%;70%;1
Grand Prairie;Not as warm;67;52;ENE;10;78%;67%;1
Greenville;Cooler;64;51;ENE;10;79%;69%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;69;46;ENE;16;39%;0%;4
Hamilton;Not as warm;70;52;NE;8;86%;76%;1
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;90;72;SE;14;72%;17%;3
Hearne;Mainly cloudy;79;57;NNE;5;85%;78%;1
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;88;71;ESE;5;71%;58%;5
Henderson;A shower;69;51;ENE;7;91%;87%;1
Hereford;Cooler;50;39;ESE;8;71%;68%;1
Hillsboro;Not as warm;70;53;NE;9;80%;76%;1
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;85;66;ENE;5;76%;68%;3
Houston;Showers and t-storms;86;67;ESE;5;81%;84%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;86;68;SSE;5;78%;84%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;86;68;SSE;2;73%;84%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;85;67;S;2;82%;83%;2
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;86;68;SSE;4;84%;84%;2
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;85;65;ENE;3;82%;85%;2
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;88;69;SSE;5;77%;85%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;86;65;E;4;86%;86%;2
Huntsville;Spotty showers;81;58;NE;5;85%;84%;1
Ingleside;Sun and clouds;86;73;SSE;6;80%;74%;3
Jacksonville;A shower;71;52;ENE;7;96%;85%;1
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;82;57;NE;4;91%;85%;1
Junction;Mostly cloudy;81;54;ENE;5;77%;72%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;83;61;NE;4;79%;68%;1
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;80;57;NNE;5;82%;68%;2
Killeen;Not as warm;77;52;NNE;8;76%;77%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Not as warm;77;52;NNE;8;77%;77%;1
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;8;73%;66%;3
La Grange;A shower or t-storm;84;63;NNE;4;83%;80%;1
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;81;55;NE;4;81%;79%;1
Lancaster;Cooler;65;51;ENE;9;87%;70%;1
Laredo;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;6;75%;66%;4
Llano;Mainly cloudy;81;56;NNE;5;77%;78%;1
Longview;Spotty showers;66;51;ENE;8;91%;90%;1
Lubbock;Cooler;53;42;ESE;10;80%;55%;1
Lufkin;Spotty showers;80;55;NE;6;89%;86%;1
Mcallen;Periods of sun;93;76;SE;11;70%;20%;5
Mcgregor;Not as warm;75;54;NNE;9;86%;78%;1
Mckinney;Cooler;63;51;ENE;12;84%;66%;1
Mesquite;Cooler;65;51;ENE;10;86%;70%;1
Midland;Cooler;64;47;ENE;9;76%;70%;1
Midland Airpark;Cooler;64;47;ENE;9;76%;70%;1
Midlothian;Not as warm;66;50;ENE;10;91%;68%;1
Mineola;Cooler;64;50;ENE;7;96%;71%;1
Mineral Wells;Not as warm;66;48;ENE;11;75%;58%;1
Mount Pleasant;Cooler;60;49;ENE;9;92%;74%;1
Nacogdoches;A shower;75;53;NE;6;89%;85%;1
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;83;62;NNE;6;79%;67%;1
Odessa;Cooler but pleasant;65;49;ENE;10;59%;48%;2
Orange;Showers and t-storms;83;63;NE;5;85%;87%;2
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SSE;6;89%;84%;2
Palestine;A brief shower;73;54;NE;6;89%;81%;1
Pampa;Much colder;49;36;ESE;10;69%;74%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;51;33;E;9;60%;69%;1
Paris;Cooler;60;48;ENE;12;74%;66%;1
Pecos;Not as warm;74;48;E;7;47%;6%;4
Perryton;Cooler;50;35;ESE;9;70%;64%;1
Plainview;Much colder;49;38;E;10;83%;56%;1
Pleasanton;Rather cloudy;85;65;NE;5;76%;66%;2
Port Aransas;Some sun, a shower;81;74;SSE;7;94%;73%;2
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;86;77;SSE;12;85%;32%;3
Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;85;72;SSE;7;84%;82%;2
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;83;60;NE;5;80%;66%;1
Robstown;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;7;74%;73%;3
Rockport;Clouds and sun;82;72;SSE;6;90%;73%;2
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;79;58;NE;5;76%;57%;3
San Angelo;Cooler;69;52;NE;7;79%;76%;1
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;84;63;NNE;5;78%;66%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;85;65;ENE;4;69%;66%;1
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;81;60;NNE;6;79%;69%;1
Seminole;Cooler;57;44;ESE;9;66%;67%;1
Sherman-Denison;Cooler;61;47;ENE;11;85%;66%;1
Snyder;Cooler;54;45;ENE;10;87%;69%;1
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;78;56;NE;6;73%;68%;3
Stephenville;Cooler;68;48;NE;4;78%;70%;1
Sulphur Springs;Cooler;62;50;ENE;11;90%;74%;1
Sweetwater;Cooler;58;48;NE;10;83%;77%;1
Temple;Mostly cloudy;78;52;NE;9;82%;74%;1
Terrell;Not as warm;65;51;ENE;9;89%;75%;1
Tyler;Spotty showers;67;51;ENE;8;89%;87%;1
Uvalde;Rather cloudy;82;64;ENE;5;84%;58%;2
Vernon;Cooler;57;47;ENE;11;67%;42%;1
Victoria;A shower or t-storm;87;70;ESE;6;83%;82%;2
Waco;Not as warm;73;54;NNE;10;83%;77%;1
Weslaco;Sun and clouds, warm;91;74;SE;8;70%;35%;4
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;85;68;S;5;84%;84%;2
Wichita Falls;Cooler;56;45;NE;14;76%;40%;1
Wink;Not as warm;71;46;ENE;9;57%;45%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;88;73;SE;5;77%;19%;5
