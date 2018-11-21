TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mainly cloudy;61;51;S;9;68%;3%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;60;49;S;8;60%;4%;3
Alice;Mainly cloudy;60;51;NNE;9;84%;44%;1
Alpine;Partly sunny;68;47;SW;9;50%;0%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;62;43;SW;17;60%;5%;3
Angleton;Periods of sun;61;54;E;8;82%;33%;2
Arlington;Clouds and sun;61;52;S;7;63%;55%;3
Austin;Mostly cloudy;60;49;S;1;68%;5%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;61;49;SSE;5;72%;4%;2
Bay;Mostly cloudy;60;53;ENE;7;86%;37%;1
Beaumont;Partly sunny;64;51;E;6;68%;21%;4
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;64;54;NE;6;91%;41%;1
Borger;Partly sunny;65;46;SSW;11;56%;5%;3
Bowie;Clouds and sun;61;47;SSE;7;67%;56%;3
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;63;55;S;8;65%;4%;3
Brenham;Partly sunny;62;52;SE;4;64%;34%;4
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;61;48;SSE;5;66%;55%;3
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy, mist;64;59;NNW;9;93%;69%;1
Brownwood;Mainly cloudy;61;51;S;6;74%;4%;2
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;59;50;SSE;5;73%;3%;2
Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;64;44;SSW;15;66%;5%;3
Castroville;Pleasant and warmer;62;53;SE;5;70%;26%;1
Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;62;48;S;15;65%;8%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny;61;51;S;7;71%;56%;3
College Station;Periods of sun;60;50;SSE;5;76%;20%;4
Comanche;Partly sunny;60;52;S;6;75%;25%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny;63;48;ESE;4;61%;18%;4
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;61;54;NE;12;86%;37%;1
Corsicana;Partly sunny;62;51;SSE;5;59%;55%;3
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;51;SE;4;84%;30%;1
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;63;39;SW;16;46%;4%;3
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;62;51;SSE;6;62%;55%;3
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;60;49;SSE;6;65%;55%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;61;50;SSE;8;63%;55%;3
Decatur;Clouds and sun;61;52;S;7;64%;55%;3
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;60;49;SE;6;79%;4%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;50;SE;6;73%;4%;1
Denton;Clouds and sun;63;52;SSE;8;62%;55%;3
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;59;47;SE;6;80%;4%;3
Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;62;42;SW;15;60%;4%;3
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy, mist;61;57;NW;8;90%;64%;1
El Paso;Clouds breaking;67;45;W;7;48%;0%;3
Ellington;Partly sunny;61;53;ESE;7;72%;26%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;57;NNE;7;88%;39%;1
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;60;50;SSE;5;70%;4%;3
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;62;52;S;7;60%;55%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;61;50;SSE;8;66%;56%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;62;51;SSE;7;63%;55%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;60;50;SSE;5;71%;55%;3
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;59;50;S;4;78%;5%;1
Gainesville;Clouds and sun;62;50;SSE;8;65%;57%;3
Galveston;Sun and clouds;61;55;ESE;12;79%;35%;3
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;61;51;S;5;72%;55%;3
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;60;52;SSE;5;72%;3%;2
Giddings;Periods of sun;59;49;SSE;4;71%;34%;3
Gilmer;Partly sunny;61;47;SE;4;59%;56%;3
Graham;Partly sunny;62;53;S;6;69%;55%;3
Granbury;Partial sunshine;63;54;S;7;67%;55%;3
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;62;52;S;7;60%;55%;3
Greenville;Clouds and sunshine;63;51;SSE;5;56%;55%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Clouds breaking;60;42;W;18;56%;0%;3
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;60;51;S;6;74%;4%;3
Harlingen;Rather cloudy, mist;60;53;NW;15;90%;58%;1
Hearne;Clouds and sun;60;49;SSE;5;69%;19%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;53;NE;6;90%;41%;1
Henderson;Partly sunny;61;46;SE;4;60%;56%;3
Hereford;Partly sunny;61;42;SW;10;62%;6%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;62;52;S;6;63%;55%;3
Hondo;Rather cloudy;63;51;SE;5;71%;26%;1
Houston;Partly sunny;64;53;ENE;6;64%;22%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;62;53;ESE;8;70%;23%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;62;55;ESE;6;65%;24%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny intervals;62;50;ESE;5;78%;25%;3
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;61;54;ESE;7;78%;27%;3
Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;61;49;SE;5;72%;20%;4
Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;62;53;ESE;7;74%;25%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;62;50;ESE;7;74%;33%;4
Huntsville;Partly sunny;61;49;SSE;4;61%;17%;4
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;60;55;ENE;11;86%;39%;1
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;61;48;SSE;4;59%;57%;3
Jasper;Clouds breaking;63;43;ESE;4;64%;14%;3
Junction;Mostly cloudy;62;48;S;4;76%;4%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;60;49;SE;4;74%;26%;1
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;60;50;S;5;83%;7%;1
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;60;50;SSE;5;70%;4%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;59;49;SSE;4;71%;25%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;54;N;11;85%;37%;1
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;61;51;ESE;4;69%;20%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;59;50;SSE;2;75%;3%;2
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;61;51;S;6;64%;56%;3
Laredo;Misty in the morning;60;54;SE;5;78%;51%;2
Llano;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SSE;5;70%;2%;2
Longview;Partly sunny;62;47;SE;5;58%;56%;3
Lubbock;Clouds breaking;58;46;SSW;9;76%;8%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;61;45;SE;4;69%;57%;4
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy, mist;62;55;NW;10;89%;63%;1
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;59;49;SSE;5;76%;55%;3
Mckinney;Clouds and sun;61;48;SSE;7;64%;55%;3
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;62;51;SSE;6;60%;55%;3
Midland;Clouds breaking;63;49;S;7;73%;8%;3
Midland Airpark;Clouds breaking;63;49;S;7;73%;8%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny;59;49;SSE;4;75%;55%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;4;57%;57%;3
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;8;65%;55%;3
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;61;46;SE;5;61%;56%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;61;46;SE;5;60%;57%;4
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SE;5;70%;25%;2
Odessa;Clouds breaking;62;47;S;8;73%;9%;3
Orange;Partly sunny;62;50;E;5;66%;19%;4
Palacios;Mainly cloudy;59;54;ENE;10;92%;37%;1
Palestine;Partly sunny;61;48;SSE;4;62%;58%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;62;45;SSW;16;61%;5%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;64;44;SSW;16;55%;5%;3
Paris;Clouds and sun;61;47;SSE;7;55%;57%;3
Pecos;Partly sunny;65;47;SW;4;69%;8%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;65;44;SSW;13;64%;26%;3
Plainview;Clouds breaking;58;42;SSW;10;71%;8%;3
Pleasanton;Pleasant and warmer;62;53;E;5;72%;26%;1
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;62;60;NE;13;89%;41%;1
Port Isabel;Drizzle;67;62;NNE;14;86%;76%;1
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;62;58;NE;9;86%;34%;1
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;48;SSE;4;76%;26%;2
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;59;53;NNE;10;85%;35%;1
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;62;59;NE;10;87%;40%;1
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;58;50;S;6;83%;4%;2
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SSW;7;70%;3%;3
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;62;53;ESE;5;71%;26%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SE;4;65%;26%;1
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;61;50;SSE;5;70%;25%;3
Seminole;Clouds breaking;61;44;SSW;6;74%;8%;3
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;61;48;SSE;7;63%;55%;3
Snyder;Clouds breaking;60;48;SSW;9;81%;6%;3
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;60;50;S;7;83%;2%;1
Stephenville;Partly sunny;60;49;SSE;4;68%;25%;3
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;62;50;SSE;5;56%;57%;3
Sweetwater;Clouds breaking;61;51;SSW;9;74%;6%;3
Temple;Partly sunny;60;48;SSE;5;75%;2%;4
Terrell;Clouds and sun;62;51;SSE;6;58%;55%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;5;56%;57%;3
Uvalde;Rather cloudy;60;52;SE;5;75%;27%;1
Vernon;Clouds and sun;62;51;S;9;65%;6%;3
Victoria;Rather cloudy;62;54;NE;7;81%;34%;1
Waco;Sun and clouds;59;49;SSE;5;74%;55%;3
Weslaco;Rather cloudy, mist;61;57;NNW;8;91%;59%;1
Wharton;Partly sunny;63;54;NE;6;76%;31%;2
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;63;50;SSE;9;63%;55%;3
Wink;Clouds breaking;64;44;S;6;67%;8%;3
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;58;54;SE;5;90%;29%;1
