TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny, breezy, warm;76;48;SSW;15;36%;0%;3
Abilene Dyess;Sunny, breezy, warm;75;49;SSW;15;31%;0%;3
Alice;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;S;5;62%;15%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;WSW;10;27%;0%;4
Amarillo;Plenty of sun;70;33;NW;17;37%;5%;3
Angleton;Partly sunny;72;59;S;5;77%;23%;4
Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SSW;9;46%;3%;3
Austin;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;SSW;3;45%;5%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;78;56;SSW;7;49%;6%;4
Bay;Partly sunny;72;60;S;4;79%;22%;4
Beaumont;Periods of sun;72;59;S;5;71%;19%;4
Beeville;Some sun, pleasant;79;62;SSE;6;67%;13%;3
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;71;35;NW;13;38%;8%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny, mild;76;48;SSW;9;44%;4%;3
Breckenridge;Sunny, nice and warm;78;49;SW;10;36%;3%;3
Brenham;Partly sunny;76;60;S;5;59%;10%;4
Bridgeport;Sunny and mild;76;47;SSW;8;42%;3%;3
Brownsville;Nice with some sun;81;68;SSE;6;75%;12%;4
Brownwood;Partly sunny;77;48;SW;8;45%;5%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny;77;55;SSW;6;43%;5%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny;73;37;WNW;7;44%;5%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;S;6;45%;6%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny;77;42;WSW;12;36%;2%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSW;9;50%;3%;3
College Station;Partly sunny;74;57;S;7;62%;10%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny;76;51;SW;9;40%;5%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny;74;58;S;5;60%;12%;4
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;S;7;69%;14%;3
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;76;54;S;9;53%;4%;3
Cotulla;Periods of sun;79;54;SSE;5;57%;1%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;69;31;NNW;17;37%;20%;3
Dallas Love;Sunny, nice and warm;77;53;SSW;10;45%;3%;3
Dallas Redbird;Sunny, nice and warm;74;53;SSW;10;46%;3%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;76;54;SSW;12;44%;3%;3
Decatur;Sunny and mild;75;49;SSW;9;40%;3%;3
Del Rio;Partly sunny;77;54;SE;6;55%;3%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;76;53;SE;7;51%;3%;3
Denton;Sunny and mild;76;51;SSW;10;46%;3%;3
Dryden;Some sun, pleasant;76;53;W;6;41%;3%;4
Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;67;31;NW;17;43%;14%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;5;67%;14%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;70;43;W;9;30%;0%;4
Ellington;Partly sunny;71;60;S;4;72%;20%;4
Falfurrias;Nice with some sun;81;66;SSE;5;64%;14%;4
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;8;44%;5%;4
Fort Worth;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;SSW;10;42%;3%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;SSW;12;44%;3%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, nice and warm;78;52;SSW;12;40%;3%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, nice and warm;76;51;SSW;9;46%;3%;3
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, mild;75;53;SSW;7;43%;6%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, mild;74;49;SSW;10;45%;4%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny;71;61;S;5;79%;27%;4
Gatesville;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;7;47%;4%;4
Georgetown;Partly sunny;78;57;SSW;7;46%;5%;4
Giddings;Partly sunny;75;57;S;5;57%;11%;4
Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;72;55;S;5;56%;9%;3
Graham;Sunny and mild;77;47;SW;7;40%;4%;3
Granbury;Sunny, nice and warm;78;51;SSW;8;45%;3%;3
Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;SSW;9;44%;3%;3
Greenville;Sunny and mild;75;54;S;9;46%;3%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;63;41;W;30;30%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny;76;52;SSW;8;44%;4%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;SSE;7;74%;14%;4
Hearne;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;S;5;61%;10%;4
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SSE;5;55%;14%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;71;54;S;5;60%;5%;3
Hereford;Sunshine and breezy;70;34;W;18;36%;4%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;75;52;SSW;9;49%;4%;3
Hondo;Partly sunny;78;55;SSE;6;46%;7%;4
Houston;Clouds and sun, nice;74;61;S;5;63%;17%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, nice;72;60;S;6;69%;19%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;72;61;S;3;63%;18%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of sun;72;57;S;3;75%;18%;4
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;S;4;73%;21%;4
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;72;58;S;4;70%;12%;4
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;74;59;S;5;70%;16%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun, nice;73;59;SSE;5;72%;14%;4
Huntsville;Partly sunny;74;59;S;5;58%;10%;4
Ingleside;Nice with some sun;74;64;SSW;4;72%;13%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;72;56;S;5;54%;5%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;71;52;S;4;68%;4%;4
Junction;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;SSW;8;44%;5%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;75;54;S;5;47%;6%;4
Kerrville;Partly sunny;76;50;SSW;7;46%;6%;4
Killeen;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;8;44%;5%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;76;52;SSW;8;47%;5%;4
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sunshine;78;63;S;6;66%;14%;4
La Grange;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;S;5;64%;12%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;77;56;S;5;45%;5%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;SSW;9;48%;3%;3
Laredo;Periods of sun;80;60;SSE;6;51%;1%;4
Llano;Partly sunny;81;52;SSW;6;45%;5%;4
Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;54;S;6;59%;7%;3
Lubbock;Lots of sun, breezy;72;39;WSW;15;31%;2%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;S;4;71%;3%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny;82;65;SSE;6;74%;15%;4
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;76;51;SSW;9;53%;5%;3
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;75;53;S;12;50%;3%;3
Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;SSW;9;49%;3%;3
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;76;48;WSW;12;30%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;76;48;WSW;12;30%;0%;4
Midlothian;Sunny, nice and warm;74;53;SSW;9;51%;3%;3
Mineola;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;S;6;52%;11%;3
Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;SSW;10;40%;3%;3
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;53;S;5;57%;12%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, warmer;71;54;S;5;62%;2%;3
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;77;56;SSW;7;48%;6%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;73;46;WSW;12;29%;0%;4
Orange;Clouds and sun, nice;72;59;SSE;4;68%;19%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;S;5;83%;21%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny;74;56;S;5;56%;7%;3
Pampa;Mostly sunny;71;33;WNW;14;37%;4%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;72;35;NW;17;39%;6%;3
Paris;Mostly sunny, mild;71;51;S;9;53%;18%;3
Pecos;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;WSW;8;33%;0%;4
Perryton;Mostly sunny;70;33;NW;13;41%;16%;3
Plainview;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;35;W;18;38%;3%;3
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;78;56;SSE;5;46%;6%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;71;67;S;6;77%;13%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;77;70;S;6;76%;11%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;S;6;74%;17%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;76;54;SSW;6;47%;6%;4
Robstown;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;S;5;68%;13%;3
Rockport;Partly sunny;74;66;S;6;74%;15%;4
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, mild;73;51;SSW;8;43%;3%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny;78;48;SW;11;38%;2%;4
San Antonio;Partly sunny;77;56;SSW;6;47%;6%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;77;56;S;5;44%;6%;4
San Marcos;Partly sunny;78;56;SSW;7;49%;6%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny;72;40;WSW;10;33%;1%;3
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;51;SSW;14;46%;3%;3
Snyder;Sunny, nice and warm;73;43;WSW;11;36%;1%;3
Sonora;Nice with some sun;75;48;SSW;9;43%;3%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;77;51;SSW;8;39%;4%;3
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;74;55;S;7;48%;16%;3
Sweetwater;Sunny, breezy, warm;74;47;SW;14;32%;0%;3
Temple;Partly sunny;75;51;S;9;53%;5%;4
Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;S;8;52%;3%;3
Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;56;S;7;53%;10%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny;76;52;SE;6;47%;3%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny, mild;76;46;SW;10;38%;2%;3
Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;S;6;70%;16%;4
Waco;Partly sunny;76;52;SSW;9;52%;4%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;6;69%;15%;4
Wharton;Partly sunny;74;61;S;5;73%;19%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, mild;77;46;SSW;11;42%;4%;3
Wink;Sunshine, pleasant;76;43;WSW;12;31%;0%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SSE;5;60%;6%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather