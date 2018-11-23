TX Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny, breezy, warm;76;48;SSW;15;36%;0%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunny, breezy, warm;75;49;SSW;15;31%;0%;3

Alice;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;S;5;62%;15%;4

Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;WSW;10;27%;0%;4

Amarillo;Plenty of sun;70;33;NW;17;37%;5%;3

Angleton;Partly sunny;72;59;S;5;77%;23%;4

Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SSW;9;46%;3%;3

Austin;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;SSW;3;45%;5%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;78;56;SSW;7;49%;6%;4

Bay;Partly sunny;72;60;S;4;79%;22%;4

Beaumont;Periods of sun;72;59;S;5;71%;19%;4

Beeville;Some sun, pleasant;79;62;SSE;6;67%;13%;3

Borger;Plenty of sunshine;71;35;NW;13;38%;8%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny, mild;76;48;SSW;9;44%;4%;3

Breckenridge;Sunny, nice and warm;78;49;SW;10;36%;3%;3

Brenham;Partly sunny;76;60;S;5;59%;10%;4

Bridgeport;Sunny and mild;76;47;SSW;8;42%;3%;3

Brownsville;Nice with some sun;81;68;SSE;6;75%;12%;4

Brownwood;Partly sunny;77;48;SW;8;45%;5%;4

Burnet;Partly sunny;77;55;SSW;6;43%;5%;4

Canadian;Mostly sunny;73;37;WNW;7;44%;5%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;S;6;45%;6%;4

Childress;Mostly sunny;77;42;WSW;12;36%;2%;3

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSW;9;50%;3%;3

College Station;Partly sunny;74;57;S;7;62%;10%;4

Comanche;Mostly sunny;76;51;SW;9;40%;5%;3

Conroe;Partly sunny;74;58;S;5;60%;12%;4

Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;S;7;69%;14%;3

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;76;54;S;9;53%;4%;3

Cotulla;Periods of sun;79;54;SSE;5;57%;1%;4

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;69;31;NNW;17;37%;20%;3

Dallas Love;Sunny, nice and warm;77;53;SSW;10;45%;3%;3

Dallas Redbird;Sunny, nice and warm;74;53;SSW;10;46%;3%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;76;54;SSW;12;44%;3%;3

Decatur;Sunny and mild;75;49;SSW;9;40%;3%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny;77;54;SE;6;55%;3%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;76;53;SE;7;51%;3%;3

Denton;Sunny and mild;76;51;SSW;10;46%;3%;3

Dryden;Some sun, pleasant;76;53;W;6;41%;3%;4

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;67;31;NW;17;43%;14%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;5;67%;14%;4

El Paso;Mostly sunny;70;43;W;9;30%;0%;4

Ellington;Partly sunny;71;60;S;4;72%;20%;4

Falfurrias;Nice with some sun;81;66;SSE;5;64%;14%;4

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;8;44%;5%;4

Fort Worth;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;SSW;10;42%;3%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;SSW;12;44%;3%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, nice and warm;78;52;SSW;12;40%;3%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, nice and warm;76;51;SSW;9;46%;3%;3

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, mild;75;53;SSW;7;43%;6%;4

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, mild;74;49;SSW;10;45%;4%;3

Galveston;Partly sunny;71;61;S;5;79%;27%;4

Gatesville;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;7;47%;4%;4

Georgetown;Partly sunny;78;57;SSW;7;46%;5%;4

Giddings;Partly sunny;75;57;S;5;57%;11%;4

Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;72;55;S;5;56%;9%;3

Graham;Sunny and mild;77;47;SW;7;40%;4%;3

Granbury;Sunny, nice and warm;78;51;SSW;8;45%;3%;3

Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;SSW;9;44%;3%;3

Greenville;Sunny and mild;75;54;S;9;46%;3%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;63;41;W;30;30%;0%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny;76;52;SSW;8;44%;4%;3

Harlingen;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;SSE;7;74%;14%;4

Hearne;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;S;5;61%;10%;4

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SSE;5;55%;14%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny;71;54;S;5;60%;5%;3

Hereford;Sunshine and breezy;70;34;W;18;36%;4%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;75;52;SSW;9;49%;4%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny;78;55;SSE;6;46%;7%;4

Houston;Clouds and sun, nice;74;61;S;5;63%;17%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, nice;72;60;S;6;69%;19%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;72;61;S;3;63%;18%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of sun;72;57;S;3;75%;18%;4

Houston Clover;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;S;4;73%;21%;4

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;72;58;S;4;70%;12%;4

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;74;59;S;5;70%;16%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun, nice;73;59;SSE;5;72%;14%;4

Huntsville;Partly sunny;74;59;S;5;58%;10%;4

Ingleside;Nice with some sun;74;64;SSW;4;72%;13%;4

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;72;56;S;5;54%;5%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny;71;52;S;4;68%;4%;4

Junction;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;SSW;8;44%;5%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;75;54;S;5;47%;6%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;76;50;SSW;7;46%;6%;4

Killeen;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;8;44%;5%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;76;52;SSW;8;47%;5%;4

Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sunshine;78;63;S;6;66%;14%;4

La Grange;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;S;5;64%;12%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;77;56;S;5;45%;5%;4

Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;SSW;9;48%;3%;3

Laredo;Periods of sun;80;60;SSE;6;51%;1%;4

Llano;Partly sunny;81;52;SSW;6;45%;5%;4

Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;54;S;6;59%;7%;3

Lubbock;Lots of sun, breezy;72;39;WSW;15;31%;2%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;S;4;71%;3%;3

Mcallen;Partly sunny;82;65;SSE;6;74%;15%;4

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;76;51;SSW;9;53%;5%;3

Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;75;53;S;12;50%;3%;3

Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;SSW;9;49%;3%;3

Midland;Plenty of sunshine;76;48;WSW;12;30%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;76;48;WSW;12;30%;0%;4

Midlothian;Sunny, nice and warm;74;53;SSW;9;51%;3%;3

Mineola;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;S;6;52%;11%;3

Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;SSW;10;40%;3%;3

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;53;S;5;57%;12%;3

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, warmer;71;54;S;5;62%;2%;3

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;77;56;SSW;7;48%;6%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny;73;46;WSW;12;29%;0%;4

Orange;Clouds and sun, nice;72;59;SSE;4;68%;19%;4

Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;S;5;83%;21%;4

Palestine;Partly sunny;74;56;S;5;56%;7%;3

Pampa;Mostly sunny;71;33;WNW;14;37%;4%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;72;35;NW;17;39%;6%;3

Paris;Mostly sunny, mild;71;51;S;9;53%;18%;3

Pecos;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;WSW;8;33%;0%;4

Perryton;Mostly sunny;70;33;NW;13;41%;16%;3

Plainview;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;35;W;18;38%;3%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;78;56;SSE;5;46%;6%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;71;67;S;6;77%;13%;4

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;77;70;S;6;76%;11%;4

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;S;6;74%;17%;4

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;76;54;SSW;6;47%;6%;4

Robstown;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;S;5;68%;13%;3

Rockport;Partly sunny;74;66;S;6;74%;15%;4

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, mild;73;51;SSW;8;43%;3%;4

San Angelo;Partly sunny;78;48;SW;11;38%;2%;4

San Antonio;Partly sunny;77;56;SSW;6;47%;6%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;77;56;S;5;44%;6%;4

San Marcos;Partly sunny;78;56;SSW;7;49%;6%;4

Seminole;Mostly sunny;72;40;WSW;10;33%;1%;3

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;51;SSW;14;46%;3%;3

Snyder;Sunny, nice and warm;73;43;WSW;11;36%;1%;3

Sonora;Nice with some sun;75;48;SSW;9;43%;3%;4

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;77;51;SSW;8;39%;4%;3

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;74;55;S;7;48%;16%;3

Sweetwater;Sunny, breezy, warm;74;47;SW;14;32%;0%;3

Temple;Partly sunny;75;51;S;9;53%;5%;4

Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;S;8;52%;3%;3

Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;56;S;7;53%;10%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;76;52;SE;6;47%;3%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny, mild;76;46;SW;10;38%;2%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;S;6;70%;16%;4

Waco;Partly sunny;76;52;SSW;9;52%;4%;3

Weslaco;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;6;69%;15%;4

Wharton;Partly sunny;74;61;S;5;73%;19%;4

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, mild;77;46;SSW;11;42%;4%;3

Wink;Sunshine, pleasant;76;43;WSW;12;31%;0%;4

Zapata;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SSE;5;60%;6%;4

