TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A little icy mix;32;28;NNW;9;88%;81%;1
Abilene Dyess;A little wintry mix;32;27;NNW;8;77%;81%;1
Alice;Cooler with drizzle;51;42;N;11;84%;88%;1
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;36;25;N;7;88%;22%;1
Amarillo;Not as cold;36;23;N;5;61%;68%;2
Angleton;Cooler with rain;55;49;NNW;9;94%;92%;1
Arlington;Heavy rain and ice;36;34;NNE;8;83%;89%;1
Austin;Rain and drizzle;44;36;N;6;83%;87%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Rain and drizzle;45;36;N;14;86%;91%;1
Bay;Cooler with rain;55;48;N;9;92%;95%;1
Beaumont;Cooler with rain;53;51;NE;8;98%;94%;1
Beeville;Rain and drizzle;50;44;NNE;10;97%;90%;1
Borger;Not as cold;38;24;NNW;5;58%;57%;2
Bowie;A bit of ice;33;27;NNW;7;80%;83%;1
Breckenridge;A little wintry mix;33;30;NE;6;76%;79%;1
Brenham;Cooler with rain;47;41;N;7;94%;93%;1
Bridgeport;Cloudy, a bit of ice;35;27;NNW;6;82%;80%;1
Brownsville;Drizzle;60;50;NNW;11;93%;82%;1
Brownwood;Cloudy, a bit of ice;34;31;NNE;8;88%;80%;1
Burnet;Rain and ice;38;34;NNE;7;92%;84%;1
Canadian;Not as cold;40;21;NW;5;60%;61%;2
Castroville;Rain and drizzle;45;40;NNE;8;86%;83%;1
Childress;A little icy mix;34;27;WNW;4;59%;83%;1
Cleburne;Rain and ice;36;33;NNE;10;92%;85%;1
College Station;Cooler with rain;46;38;N;12;90%;92%;1
Comanche;Cloudy, a bit of ice;33;30;NNE;8;98%;82%;1
Conroe;Periods of rain;49;45;NNE;7;88%;95%;1
Corpus Christi;Cooler with drizzle;53;43;N;14;84%;90%;1
Corsicana;Colder with rain;39;36;NNE;8;92%;87%;1
Cotulla;Rain and drizzle;48;39;N;8;88%;86%;1
Dalhart;Not as cold;36;19;NNW;7;63%;63%;2
Dallas Love;Cloudy with showers;39;33;N;10;82%;86%;1
Dallas Redbird;Rain and ice;38;32;N;10;84%;86%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain and ice;37;32;N;11;82%;85%;1
Decatur;Cloudy, a bit of ice;34;29;NE;7;83%;81%;1
Del Rio;Rain and drizzle;46;34;NNW;5;84%;75%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain and drizzle;47;33;NNW;6;80%;68%;1
Denton;Rain and ice;35;31;NNE;9;80%;84%;1
Dryden;Cloudy and very cold;38;32;N;7;83%;41%;1
Dumas;Not as cold;35;20;NNW;7;71%;75%;2
Edinburg;Cooler with drizzle;56;48;N;10;88%;71%;1
El Paso;Some snow;39;26;NNW;8;69%;77%;1
Ellington;Periods of rain;52;48;NNW;10;91%;94%;1
Falfurrias;Cooler with drizzle;51;45;N;8;89%;87%;1
Fort Hood;Rain and ice;39;32;N;10;90%;87%;1
Fort Worth;Cloudy, a bit of ice;36;33;NNE;8;77%;82%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy, a bit of ice;36;31;NNW;11;81%;82%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Rain and ice;37;32;N;10;77%;85%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Rain, some ice early;37;31;N;9;85%;82%;1
Fredericksburg;Rain and drizzle;37;32;NNE;8;100%;85%;1
Gainesville;A bit of ice;34;30;NNE;7;74%;81%;1
Galveston;Breezy with rain;57;51;NNE;14;98%;94%;1
Gatesville;Rain, some ice early;37;33;NNE;8;97%;82%;1
Georgetown;Rain and drizzle;40;35;NNE;9;93%;91%;1
Giddings;Periods of rain;42;38;NNE;7;93%;90%;1
Gilmer;Periods of rain;41;38;NNE;5;93%;93%;1
Graham;Cloudy, a bit of ice;32;29;NE;6;78%;83%;1
Granbury;Cloudy, a bit of ice;36;33;NNE;8;91%;82%;1
Grand Prairie;Rain and ice;38;34;NNE;8;86%;86%;1
Greenville;Very cold with rain;39;34;NNE;7;86%;85%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Some snow;27;21;NW;27;85%;85%;1
Hamilton;A bit of ice;35;32;NNE;8;97%;82%;1
Harlingen;Cooler with drizzle;58;45;N;12;88%;72%;1
Hearne;Rain at times;44;39;N;9;88%;91%;1
Hebbronville;Drizzle;48;42;N;9;93%;86%;1
Henderson;Heavy rain, cooler;43;40;NNE;7;90%;92%;1
Hereford;Some snow;35;23;N;5;64%;85%;2
Hillsboro;Rain and drizzle;39;35;NNE;9;89%;90%;1
Hondo;Rain and drizzle;49;36;N;11;79%;84%;1
Houston;Periods of rain;52;47;NNE;8;90%;96%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of rain;54;48;NNW;11;87%;93%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of rain;52;45;NNW;7;86%;96%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of rain;54;47;NNW;8;91%;93%;1
Houston Clover;Periods of rain;55;49;NNW;9;93%;93%;1
Houston Hooks;Periods of rain;51;45;NNW;9;91%;96%;1
Houston Hull;Periods of rain;54;48;NNW;10;84%;96%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Periods of rain;52;47;NNW;11;93%;96%;1
Huntsville;Periods of rain;46;41;NNE;6;92%;95%;1
Ingleside;Rain and drizzle;54;44;N;14;84%;85%;1
Jacksonville;Heavy rain;42;39;NE;7;93%;93%;1
Jasper;Cooler with rain;49;45;NE;6;98%;97%;1
Junction;Rain, some ice early;38;28;N;7;88%;81%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Rain and drizzle;46;37;N;11;83%;85%;1
Kerrville;Rain and drizzle;38;33;NNE;7;98%;85%;1
Killeen;Rain and ice;39;32;N;10;90%;87%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain and drizzle;39;32;N;9;90%;87%;1
Kingsville Nas;Cooler with drizzle;54;43;N;12;81%;88%;1
La Grange;Periods of rain;46;41;N;8;83%;92%;1
Lago Vista;Rain and drizzle;41;35;N;8;95%;81%;1
Lancaster;Rain and ice;37;34;NNE;8;87%;87%;1
Laredo;Occasional rain;51;42;NNE;8;83%;82%;1
Llano;Rain and ice;39;34;NNE;6;90%;85%;1
Longview;Heavy rain, cooler;43;39;NNE;6;87%;95%;1
Lubbock;A little wintry mix;32;26;ENE;5;70%;83%;1
Lufkin;Periods of rain;45;41;N;8;92%;93%;1
Mcallen;Drizzle;60;47;N;8;83%;72%;1
Mcgregor;Rain at times;39;32;N;11;95%;86%;1
Mckinney;Rain and ice;38;31;N;9;83%;85%;1
Mesquite;Rain and ice;37;35;NNE;8;88%;87%;1
Midland;A little wintry mix;34;26;N;7;91%;90%;1
Midland Airpark;A little wintry mix;34;26;N;7;91%;90%;1
Midlothian;Rain and ice;38;32;N;8;94%;87%;1
Mineola;Periods of rain;41;37;NNE;6;94%;93%;1
Mineral Wells;Cloudy, a bit of ice;36;28;NNW;9;79%;79%;1
Mount Pleasant;Periods of rain;41;36;NNE;6;92%;91%;1
Nacogdoches;Periods of rain;45;42;NNE;7;85%;93%;1
New Braunfels;Rain and drizzle;43;39;NNE;11;87%;88%;1
Odessa;A little icy mix;31;26;NNE;9;72%;90%;1
Orange;Cooler with rain;53;51;NE;7;95%;95%;1
Palacios;Rain, breezy, cooler;55;43;N;14;94%;93%;1
Palestine;Heavy rain, cooler;42;39;NNE;6;89%;92%;1
Pampa;Not as cold;38;24;NW;6;57%;59%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as cold;39;22;W;4;55%;56%;2
Paris;Quite cold with rain;37;34;N;7;84%;85%;1
Pecos;A little icy mix;33;27;N;5;76%;83%;1
Perryton;Not as cold;39;21;NW;7;66%;55%;2
Plainview;Some snow;33;23;NNE;4;72%;89%;1
Pleasanton;Rain and drizzle;45;41;NNE;8;87%;86%;1
Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;55;47;N;14;83%;80%;1
Port Isabel;Breezy with drizzle;63;51;NNW;14;87%;83%;1
Port Lavaca;Rain and drizzle;52;46;N;12;91%;96%;1
Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;44;37;N;14;83%;88%;1
Robstown;Cooler with drizzle;52;43;N;12;86%;90%;1
Rockport;Rain and drizzle;53;46;N;14;87%;91%;1
Rocksprings;Rain and drizzle;38;31;NE;8;98%;80%;1
San Angelo;A little icy mix;35;26;N;9;83%;78%;1
San Antonio;Rain and drizzle;44;40;NNE;10;87%;84%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Rain and drizzle;47;38;N;11;73%;87%;1
San Marcos;Rain and drizzle;42;38;NNE;12;87%;87%;1
Seminole;A little icy mix;31;25;NNE;5;81%;90%;1
Sherman-Denison;A bit of ice;35;30;N;8;84%;80%;1
Snyder;A little icy mix;29;27;NNE;7;73%;83%;1
Sonora;A bit of ice;36;30;NNE;9;92%;81%;1
Stephenville;Cloudy, a bit of ice;35;28;N;8;85%;82%;1
Sulphur Springs;Rain, some heavy;39;36;NNE;7;96%;89%;1
Sweetwater;A little icy mix;30;28;NNE;7;84%;83%;1
Temple;Rain and drizzle;40;33;N;11;94%;90%;1
Terrell;Very cold with rain;39;35;NNE;8;93%;88%;1
Tyler;Heavy rain, cooler;42;39;NNE;8;86%;93%;1
Uvalde;Rain and drizzle;45;37;NE;7;90%;83%;1
Vernon;A little icy mix;35;29;ENE;6;51%;83%;1
Victoria;Rain and drizzle;50;44;NNE;12;91%;93%;1
Waco;Periods of rain;40;33;N;12;87%;86%;1
Weslaco;Drizzle;56;48;N;9;87%;83%;1
Wharton;Periods of rain;51;45;NNE;8;92%;95%;1
Wichita Falls;A bit of ice;35;28;NNW;6;70%;85%;1
Wink;A little wintry mix;34;23;NW;7;77%;83%;1
Zapata;Cooler with drizzle;52;45;N;6;83%;84%;1
