TX Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny, windy, cooler;50;33;NNW;27;51%;1%;3
Abilene Dyess;Sunny, windy, cooler;50;32;N;26;46%;1%;3
Alice;Turning sunny, windy;66;35;NNW;22;39%;3%;4
Alpine;Sunny and cooler;55;36;NNE;16;42%;0%;4
Amarillo;Sunny, windy, cooler;52;30;N;24;48%;0%;3
Angleton;A morning t-storm;57;30;NNW;20;52%;56%;4
Arlington;Cooler;45;26;NNW;23;52%;4%;3
Austin;Cooler;56;33;NNW;20;43%;3%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Cooler;58;33;NNW;23;44%;3%;4
Bay;A morning t-storm;58;32;NNW;20;54%;55%;4
Beaumont;A strong t-storm;58;31;NW;20;63%;56%;4
Beeville;Not as warm;65;37;NNW;20;44%;4%;4
Borger;Sunny, windy, cooler;51;32;N;22;49%;2%;3
Bowie;Cooler;42;24;NNW;24;55%;2%;3
Breckenridge;Sunny, windy, cooler;49;27;NNW;20;53%;0%;3
Brenham;Cooler;54;30;NNW;22;53%;4%;4
Bridgeport;Cooler;45;25;NNW;23;52%;0%;3
Brownsville;Not as warm;71;45;NNW;20;52%;19%;4
Brownwood;Sunny, windy, cooler;52;25;NNW;22;49%;0%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;30;NNW;20;47%;1%;4
Canadian;Sunny, windy, cooler;46;25;N;21;56%;3%;3
Castroville;Sunny and windy;64;32;N;20;41%;0%;4
Childress;Sunny, windy, cooler;52;29;N;27;47%;0%;3
Cleburne;Cooler;45;26;NNW;27;60%;2%;3
College Station;Cooler;51;30;NNW;23;52%;4%;4
Comanche;Sunny, windy, cooler;50;28;NNW;23;55%;0%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;28;NW;21;54%;8%;4
Corpus Christi;Turning sunny, windy;65;37;NNW;24;43%;5%;4
Corsicana;Cooler;45;27;NNW;24;54%;6%;3
Cotulla;Cooler;64;35;NNW;21;40%;2%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and windy;54;25;N;23;49%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Cooler;45;28;NNW;26;53%;4%;3
Dallas Redbird;Cooler;44;27;NNW;27;49%;4%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler;44;27;NNW;28;50%;4%;3
Decatur;Cooler;43;24;NNW;22;59%;2%;3
Del Rio;Sunny and windy;65;37;NNW;23;39%;1%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, windy, cooler;63;35;NNW;23;36%;1%;4
Denton;Cooler;43;23;NNW;27;56%;2%;3
Dryden;Sunny, windy, cooler;63;38;N;17;36%;1%;4
Dumas;Sunny and windy;51;29;N;21;55%;0%;3
Edinburg;Turning sunny, windy;72;41;NNW;21;39%;6%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;58;33;E;6;31%;0%;4
Ellington;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;33;NW;21;53%;12%;4
Falfurrias;Turning sunny, windy;69;38;NNW;20;40%;4%;4
Fort Hood;Cooler;52;30;NNW;26;46%;3%;4
Fort Worth;Cooler;45;26;NNW;22;51%;2%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Cooler;44;26;NNW;28;46%;25%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Cooler;48;28;NNW;27;45%;3%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler;45;25;NNW;26;50%;3%;3
Fredericksburg;Sunny, windy, cooler;54;27;NNW;20;48%;0%;4
Gainesville;Cooler;40;22;NNW;25;59%;2%;3
Galveston;A morning t-storm;56;35;NW;22;65%;56%;4
Gatesville;Cooler;50;27;NNW;21;53%;1%;4
Georgetown;Cooler;54;30;NNW;22;49%;3%;4
Giddings;Cooler;53;30;NNW;20;50%;3%;4
Gilmer;A little a.m. rain;47;23;NW;20;61%;55%;2
Graham;Sunny, windy, cooler;46;22;NNW;21;59%;0%;3
Granbury;Cooler;48;26;NNW;22;53%;0%;3
Grand Prairie;Cooler;45;27;NNW;23;51%;4%;3
Greenville;Cooler;43;25;NNW;24;56%;28%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;50;34;NE;29;40%;0%;4
Hamilton;Cooler;49;27;NNW;24;55%;1%;4
Harlingen;Turning sunny, windy;68;39;NNW;22;44%;13%;4
Hearne;Cooler;50;28;NNW;23;53%;4%;4
Hebbronville;Not as warm;65;37;NNW;20;39%;2%;4
Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;25;NW;20;57%;55%;2
Hereford;Sunny and windy;54;29;N;26;45%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Cooler;46;27;NNW;25;58%;4%;3
Hondo;Sunny and windy;65;33;N;21;37%;0%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;33;NW;21;50%;10%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, cooler;57;32;NW;22;48%;11%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;34;NW;20;47%;27%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;29;NNW;19;51%;27%;4
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;32;NW;21;51%;27%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;29;NNW;20;52%;8%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;31;NNW;22;50%;9%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;31;NW;21;53%;9%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;26;NW;20;55%;6%;4
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, windy;64;38;NNW;21;45%;25%;4
Jacksonville;Cooler;47;27;NW;20;58%;14%;2
Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;57;27;NW;20;63%;25%;3
Junction;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;31;NNW;21;41%;0%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and windy;62;33;N;21;40%;0%;4
Kerrville;Sunny, windy, cooler;57;28;NNW;21;44%;0%;4
Killeen;Cooler;52;30;NNW;26;46%;3%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cooler;51;29;NNW;25;48%;3%;4
Kingsville Nas;Turning sunny, windy;67;36;NNW;22;41%;5%;4
La Grange;Cooler;56;31;NNW;20;51%;3%;4
Lago Vista;Cooler;54;34;NNW;21;49%;1%;4
Lancaster;Cooler;43;26;NNW;24;56%;6%;3
Laredo;Not as warm;67;40;NNE;15;38%;3%;4
Llano;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;28;NNW;20;46%;0%;4
Longview;Showers and t-storms;49;24;NW;20;58%;60%;2
Lubbock;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;30;N;25;43%;0%;3
Lufkin;Cooler with some sun;50;24;NW;21;59%;15%;3
Mcallen;Turning sunny, windy;72;42;NNW;21;36%;5%;4
Mcgregor;Cooler;48;27;NNW;26;53%;3%;4
Mckinney;Cooler;42;24;NNW;26;53%;25%;3
Mesquite;Cooler;43;26;NNW;24;56%;6%;3
Midland;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;37;N;20;42%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;37;N;20;42%;0%;4
Midlothian;Cooler;45;26;NNW;25;57%;4%;3
Mineola;Occasional a.m. rain;44;24;NNW;22;59%;54%;2
Mineral Wells;Cooler;46;26;NNW;27;47%;3%;3
Mount Pleasant;A little a.m. rain;45;24;NW;22;61%;63%;1
Nacogdoches;Cooler with some sun;53;24;NW;22;55%;16%;3
New Braunfels;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;32;NNW;23;45%;1%;4
Odessa;Sunny and cooler;59;35;N;19;39%;1%;4
Orange;Increasingly windy;62;30;NW;19;59%;58%;3
Palacios;A morning t-storm;61;33;NNW;23;54%;55%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny, cooler;48;26;NW;20;54%;13%;3
Pampa;Sunny, windy, cooler;48;30;N;22;57%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny, windy, cooler;50;28;N;24;52%;2%;3
Paris;Cooler;46;23;NNW;25;58%;25%;1
Pecos;Sunny and cooler;59;32;NNE;16;41%;1%;4
Perryton;Sunny, windy, cooler;46;28;N;27;60%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunny, windy, cooler;52;27;N;26;51%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Turning sunny, windy;64;33;N;20;39%;0%;4
Port Aransas;Turning sunny, windy;62;42;NNW;25;53%;7%;4
Port Isabel;Turning sunny, windy;67;49;NNW;24;51%;22%;4
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;36;NNW;24;52%;5%;4
Randolph AFB;Cooler;60;33;N;21;41%;0%;4
Robstown;Cooler;64;37;NNW;25;44%;4%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny, windy;63;40;NNW;23;49%;6%;4
Rocksprings;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;34;N;22;46%;1%;4
San Angelo;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;32;N;23;44%;1%;4
San Antonio;Sunny and windy;62;34;N;21;43%;0%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and windy;63;34;N;20;34%;1%;4
San Marcos;Cooler;58;32;NNW;24;46%;1%;4
Seminole;Sunny, windy, cooler;57;30;N;19;44%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Much colder;39;24;NNW;24;57%;4%;3
Snyder;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;32;N;22;47%;1%;3
Sonora;Sunny, windy, cooler;57;31;N;24;44%;1%;4
Stephenville;Sunny, windy, cooler;47;28;NNW;26;49%;0%;3
Sulphur Springs;A little a.m. rain;42;25;NNW;27;61%;54%;2
Sweetwater;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;35;N;21;46%;1%;3
Temple;Cooler;50;28;NNW;26;50%;3%;4
Terrell;Cooler;44;25;NNW;25;58%;25%;3
Tyler;A little a.m. rain;47;26;NW;20;55%;55%;2
Uvalde;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;33;NNW;20;42%;1%;4
Vernon;Sunny, windy, cooler;47;26;N;24;49%;0%;3
Victoria;Cooler;62;34;NNW;23;49%;4%;4
Waco;Cooler;49;29;NNW;26;48%;4%;3
Weslaco;Turning sunny, windy;70;41;NNW;20;45%;8%;4
Wharton;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;31;NNW;20;56%;9%;4
Wichita Falls;Cooler;43;26;N;27;52%;0%;3
Wink;Sunny, windy, cooler;61;31;NNE;20;38%;1%;4
Zapata;Turning sunny, windy;69;37;NNW;20;40%;4%;4
