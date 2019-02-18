TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;45;32;ENE;11;57%;61%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;43;29;ENE;11;50%;66%;3

Alice;Cooler;61;50;NE;11;58%;73%;2

Alpine;Clouds and sun;60;39;SSE;8;36%;0%;5

Amarillo;Colder;36;17;ESE;15;50%;60%;2

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;64;53;ENE;14;56%;76%;2

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;49;38;ENE;9;44%;62%;3

Austin;Clouds and sun;59;42;NE;6;46%;61%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;12;49%;65%;4

Bay;Mostly cloudy;65;51;ENE;12;58%;77%;2

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;63;51;ENE;12;51%;77%;2

Beeville;Cooler;65;51;ENE;9;61%;71%;1

Borger;Colder;35;18;E;10;46%;33%;2

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;44;31;ENE;9;54%;43%;4

Breckenridge;Cooler;47;35;ENE;8;45%;55%;3

Brenham;Clouds and sun;63;47;NE;8;50%;71%;4

Bridgeport;Rather cloudy;46;32;ENE;8;54%;57%;4

Brownsville;Spotty showers;63;59;N;12;77%;83%;1

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;49;36;ENE;8;41%;58%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny;53;40;ENE;8;45%;58%;5

Canadian;Colder;34;20;E;9;47%;30%;2

Castroville;Cooler;65;46;ENE;9;39%;58%;4

Childress;Partly sunny, colder;38;24;ENE;12;50%;27%;4

Cleburne;Partly sunny;49;37;ENE;10;51%;57%;4

College Station;Clouds and sun;61;45;ENE;12;52%;66%;4

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;48;35;ENE;8;49%;58%;4

Conroe;Clouds and sun;65;48;ENE;8;42%;63%;4

Corpus Christi;Cooler;61;54;NE;16;64%;82%;1

Corsicana;Clouds and sun;51;40;ENE;9;48%;57%;4

Cotulla;Cooler;65;47;E;11;47%;59%;3

Dalhart;Cloudy and colder;33;11;E;16;60%;79%;1

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;38;ENE;11;50%;61%;3

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sunshine;49;37;ENE;12;50%;56%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rather cloudy;49;37;ENE;13;49%;63%;3

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;46;34;ENE;8;47%;57%;4

Del Rio;Cooler;65;47;SE;10;42%;27%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;65;48;ESE;10;40%;27%;3

Denton;Mainly cloudy;49;36;ENE;10;49%;56%;4

Dryden;Partly sunny, cooler;58;44;ESE;10;43%;4%;4

Dumas;Colder;32;14;E;12;55%;64%;1

Edinburg;Cooler;63;57;NNE;10;70%;78%;1

El Paso;Partial sunshine;64;39;WNW;7;28%;10%;5

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;64;50;ENE;13;48%;75%;2

Falfurrias;Cooler;61;54;NE;8;63%;72%;1

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;53;37;NE;11;52%;58%;4

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;49;37;ENE;9;44%;57%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;49;36;ENE;13;49%;57%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;50;37;ENE;12;47%;57%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;50;36;ENE;11;53%;63%;3

Fredericksburg;Rather cloudy;55;39;ENE;7;43%;58%;4

Gainesville;Rather cloudy;46;35;ENE;8;48%;56%;3

Galveston;Mainly cloudy;61;55;ENE;20;62%;78%;2

Gatesville;Clouds and sun;51;39;ENE;8;49%;57%;4

Georgetown;Partly sunny;56;42;NE;9;45%;58%;4

Giddings;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;7;49%;66%;4

Gilmer;Clouds and sun;51;38;ENE;7;48%;82%;4

Graham;Mostly cloudy;46;34;ENE;7;49%;56%;4

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;50;38;ENE;8;49%;57%;3

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;50;37;ENE;9;49%;62%;3

Greenville;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;39;ENE;8;45%;62%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Lots of sun, windy;54;31;ENE;21;27%;12%;5

Hamilton;Rather cloudy;49;37;ENE;9;49%;58%;3

Harlingen;Cooler with a shower;62;57;N;16;79%;81%;1

Hearne;Partly sunny;57;42;NE;8;52%;66%;4

Hebbronville;Cooler;59;50;ENE;7;63%;71%;1

Henderson;Clouds and sun;52;40;ENE;7;46%;71%;4

Hereford;Colder;40;17;ESE;16;49%;59%;2

Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;50;39;ENE;10;52%;57%;4

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;67;46;ENE;12;38%;58%;4

Houston;Periods of sun;65;50;ENE;10;45%;75%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;64;50;ENE;13;47%;75%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;66;52;ENE;10;42%;79%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of sun;65;48;ENE;10;52%;75%;3

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;65;51;ENE;13;50%;76%;2

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;65;48;ENE;11;45%;80%;4

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;67;52;ENE;13;45%;75%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;65;49;ENE;13;48%;75%;4

Huntsville;Clouds and sunshine;61;44;ENE;7;45%;69%;4

Ingleside;Cooler;62;52;NE;15;67%;82%;1

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;52;40;ENE;7;49%;78%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny;61;45;ENE;7;49%;76%;4

Junction;Mostly cloudy;56;39;E;9;46%;30%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;63;44;ENE;12;43%;58%;4

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;57;41;ENE;8;39%;61%;4

Killeen;Partly sunny;53;37;NE;11;52%;58%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;52;37;NE;11;55%;57%;4

Kingsville Nas;Cooler;61;53;NE;12;66%;69%;1

La Grange;Clouds and sun;63;48;NE;7;54%;75%;4

Lago Vista;Clouds and sun;57;42;NE;9;43%;59%;5

Lancaster;Sunny intervals;49;37;ENE;9;47%;55%;4

Laredo;Cooler with some sun;67;52;E;8;50%;57%;3

Llano;Mostly cloudy;55;40;ENE;6;42%;58%;4

Longview;Clouds and sun;52;40;ENE;8;45%;60%;4

Lubbock;Partly sunny;42;24;E;14;47%;57%;4

Lufkin;Partly sunny;59;43;ENE;10;51%;70%;4

Mcallen;Cooler;64;55;N;12;72%;71%;1

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;51;37;NE;12;60%;56%;4

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;49;36;ENE;11;53%;62%;3

Mesquite;Sun and clouds;49;38;ENE;9;47%;62%;4

Midland;Partly sunny, cooler;54;32;E;14;52%;41%;5

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, cooler;54;32;E;14;52%;41%;5

Midlothian;Clouds and sun;49;35;ENE;10;59%;57%;4

Mineola;Clouds and sun;50;39;ENE;7;45%;59%;4

Mineral Wells;Cooler;49;34;ENE;11;48%;57%;3

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;49;37;ENE;8;47%;58%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;57;42;ENE;8;44%;70%;4

New Braunfels;Clouds and sunshine;62;44;NE;12;45%;70%;5

Odessa;Partly sunny, cooler;55;34;E;12;42%;40%;5

Orange;Mostly cloudy;62;49;ENE;10;48%;74%;2

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;66;52;NE;15;60%;67%;2

Palestine;Clouds and sun;54;41;ENE;8;49%;65%;4

Pampa;Colder;34;17;E;11;49%;30%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Colder;34;16;E;11;57%;32%;2

Paris;Mainly cloudy;49;36;ENE;9;50%;58%;3

Pecos;Partly sunny;61;38;ESE;10;36%;1%;4

Perryton;Cloudy and colder;31;17;E;10;55%;38%;1

Plainview;Colder;38;19;E;13;57%;58%;4

Pleasanton;Not as warm;66;48;ENE;9;41%;64%;4

Port Aransas;Cooler;59;56;ENE;16;69%;83%;1

Port Isabel;Spotty showers;63;60;NNE;16;77%;85%;1

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;63;53;ENE;14;60%;67%;2

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;62;42;NE;13;45%;66%;5

Robstown;Cooler;61;50;NE;14;63%;68%;1

Rockport;Cooler;61;55;ENE;13;65%;81%;1

Rocksprings;Rather cloudy;58;42;E;9;39%;28%;4

San Angelo;Cooler;52;37;E;12;50%;54%;2

San Antonio;Partly sunny;64;47;NE;10;43%;58%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Periods of sun;64;46;NE;12;36%;58%;5

San Marcos;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;12;46%;67%;4

Seminole;Partly sunny, cooler;50;26;E;12;47%;26%;5

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;46;33;ENE;11;54%;56%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny;44;29;ENE;11;48%;58%;5

Sonora;Cooler;56;41;E;10;36%;55%;2

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;47;33;ENE;10;54%;63%;4

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;50;38;ENE;9;44%;64%;4

Sweetwater;Cooler;46;32;ENE;10;46%;55%;4

Temple;Clouds and sun;52;40;NE;13;61%;58%;4

Terrell;Clouds and sun;50;38;ENE;9;48%;55%;4

Tyler;Partly sunny;52;39;ENE;9;45%;59%;4

Uvalde;Cooler;64;45;E;8;42%;57%;4

Vernon;Much colder;42;30;ENE;10;43%;59%;4

Victoria;Periods of sun;65;51;ENE;11;57%;66%;2

Waco;Clouds and sun;51;40;NE;12;56%;57%;4

Weslaco;Cooler with a shower;62;57;NNE;10;70%;82%;1

Wharton;Periods of sun;64;51;ENE;9;55%;69%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;42;30;ENE;11;52%;60%;3

Wink;Cooler with some sun;57;35;E;16;42%;40%;5

Zapata;Cooler but pleasant;64;52;E;6;59%;66%;2

