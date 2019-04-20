TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and breezy;89;65;S;21;47%;5%;10
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and breezy;90;64;S;20;40%;5%;10
Alice;Increasingly windy;87;64;SE;18;65%;4%;11
Alpine;Sunny;87;56;SSW;10;17%;2%;11
Amarillo;Sunny and very warm;86;50;SW;16;25%;13%;10
Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;80;64;SSE;14;60%;2%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny, breezy;82;64;S;15;59%;5%;10
Austin;Mostly sunny;85;64;SSE;10;59%;27%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine and breezy;86;64;SSE;15;64%;27%;10
Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;81;65;SE;14;64%;2%;11
Beaumont;Sunshine and nice;79;62;SSE;10;59%;2%;10
Beeville;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;68;SE;14;59%;3%;11
Borger;Sunny and very warm;88;53;SW;13;24%;13%;9
Bowie;Sunshine and breezy;83;62;SSE;17;55%;7%;10
Breckenridge;Sunshine and breezy;90;65;S;16;43%;5%;10
Brenham;Partly sunny;83;64;SSE;10;59%;4%;10
Bridgeport;Sunshine and breezy;83;63;SSE;15;53%;7%;10
Brownsville;Increasingly windy;85;70;SSE;19;59%;1%;11
Brownwood;Sunshine and breezy;86;60;S;15;52%;4%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;84;63;SSE;11;54%;4%;10
Canadian;Mostly sunny;91;54;SW;11;31%;14%;9
Castroville;Mostly sunny;86;65;SE;10;59%;3%;11
Childress;Breezy with sunshine;93;56;S;16;36%;10%;10
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;63;S;15;69%;5%;10
College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;83;63;SSE;14;62%;4%;10
Comanche;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;62;S;15;53%;6%;10
Conroe;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;10;54%;4%;10
Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;84;68;SE;22;65%;3%;11
Corsicana;Partly sunny, breezy;81;64;S;15;63%;3%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;63;SE;14;58%;2%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;85;46;W;13;26%;12%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;83;65;SSE;17;53%;4%;10
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;80;62;SSE;17;59%;4%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;83;64;SSE;20;52%;5%;10
Decatur;Mostly sunny;82;63;S;14;52%;7%;10
Del Rio;Sunny;89;66;SE;12;59%;5%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Abundant sunshine;87;65;ESE;13;61%;5%;11
Denton;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;64;S;17;57%;5%;10
Dryden;Sunny and very warm;94;64;SE;7;41%;7%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny;84;48;WSW;15;28%;12%;9
Edinburg;Increasingly windy;89;69;SE;17;52%;3%;11
El Paso;Sunshine and breezy;87;60;WSW;14;15%;0%;11
Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;79;65;SE;13;55%;3%;10
Falfurrias;Sunshine and breezy;90;68;SE;14;52%;3%;11
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;63;SSE;17;53%;3%;10
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;64;S;16;54%;5%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;65;SSE;20;52%;5%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and breezy;85;66;S;19;49%;5%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;63;S;17;57%;5%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSE;11;57%;4%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;62;S;16;62%;6%;10
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;77;67;SE;15;64%;2%;11
Gatesville;Sunshine and breezy;84;64;S;14;58%;3%;10
Georgetown;Sunshine and breezy;84;65;SSE;14;59%;3%;10
Giddings;Partly sunny;83;63;SSE;10;61%;4%;10
Gilmer;Partly sunny;81;59;S;8;57%;2%;10
Graham;Lots of sun, breezy;88;63;S;13;49%;7%;10
Granbury;Lots of sun, breezy;86;64;S;15;53%;5%;10
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, breezy;82;64;S;15;57%;5%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;82;63;S;14;55%;4%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;82;60;SW;29;17%;0%;11
Hamilton;Sunshine and breezy;84;63;S;15;56%;4%;10
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;87;67;SE;22;60%;1%;11
Hearne;Partly sunny;82;62;SSE;10;64%;26%;10
Hebbronville;Lots of sun, breezy;88;65;SE;14;51%;2%;11
Henderson;Partly sunny;81;59;S;8;59%;3%;10
Hereford;Sunny and very warm;85;49;SW;14;25%;11%;10
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, breezy;82;63;S;15;61%;3%;10
Hondo;Sunshine and breezy;87;64;SE;14;63%;4%;11
Houston;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;9;57%;3%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;80;65;SE;14;56%;3%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;81;66;SE;8;53%;3%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;81;62;SSE;9;62%;3%;10
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, breezy;79;64;SE;13;61%;3%;10
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;81;62;SSE;10;60%;4%;10
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;82;64;SSE;14;59%;3%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, breezy;81;62;SSE;14;61%;3%;10
Huntsville;Partly sunny;83;63;SSE;8;55%;4%;10
Ingleside;Increasingly windy;81;69;SE;19;70%;3%;11
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;81;60;S;9;57%;2%;10
Jasper;Mostly sunny;81;56;SSE;6;58%;4%;10
Junction;Sunny and breezy;87;61;SSE;14;50%;4%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;63;SE;15;64%;4%;11
Kerrville;Lots of sun, breezy;83;62;SSE;14;60%;4%;11
Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;63;SSE;17;53%;3%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;63;SSE;17;56%;3%;10
Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;86;65;SE;19;64%;3%;11
La Grange;Partly sunny;84;64;SSE;10;68%;4%;10
Lago Vista;Sunshine and breezy;83;62;SSE;13;57%;4%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny, breezy;80;63;S;15;60%;4%;10
Laredo;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;68;SE;15;44%;3%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSE;10;54%;4%;10
Longview;Partly sunny;81;59;S;9;57%;2%;10
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;SW;14;23%;8%;10
Lufkin;Partly sunny;81;57;SSE;9;59%;4%;10
Mcallen;Increasingly windy;89;69;SE;22;57%;3%;11
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, breezy;82;61;S;18;63%;3%;10
Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;80;63;SSE;18;60%;4%;10
Mesquite;Partly sunny, breezy;81;63;S;15;59%;4%;10
Midland;Sunny and very warm;94;63;S;14;29%;7%;10
Midland Airpark;Sunny and very warm;94;63;S;14;29%;7%;10
Midlothian;Partly sunny, breezy;81;62;S;15;65%;3%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny;81;61;S;9;60%;2%;10
Mineral Wells;Breezy with sunshine;86;62;SSE;18;49%;6%;10
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;80;58;S;9;57%;5%;10
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;81;57;SSE;9;59%;1%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;65;SSE;14;61%;3%;11
Odessa;Sunny and very warm;91;62;SSW;13;24%;7%;10
Orange;Sunshine, pleasant;78;62;SSE;9;59%;2%;10
Palacios;Increasingly windy;80;68;SE;17;72%;2%;11
Palestine;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;8;58%;4%;10
Pampa;Sunny and very warm;89;51;SW;16;25%;13%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;88;50;SW;14;27%;14%;9
Paris;Partly sunny, breezy;81;59;S;14;57%;5%;10
Pecos;Sunny and very warm;93;56;WSW;12;20%;8%;10
Perryton;Sunshine and warm;88;52;WSW;12;29%;13%;9
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;86;49;WSW;13;25%;11%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;86;64;SE;10;60%;3%;11
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, breezy;78;70;SSE;15;74%;3%;11
Port Isabel;Increasingly windy;81;71;SSE;19;63%;1%;11
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, breezy;80;69;SSE;14;68%;3%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;63;SSE;15;66%;3%;11
Robstown;Increasingly windy;85;68;SE;21;63%;3%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;79;70;SSE;15;68%;3%;11
Rocksprings;Sunshine and breezy;83;61;SSE;14;57%;5%;11
San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;91;61;S;15;46%;5%;10
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSE;11;62%;3%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Sunshine and breezy;86;64;SE;14;55%;4%;11
San Marcos;Sunshine and breezy;85;65;SSE;14;59%;4%;11
Seminole;Sunny and very warm;89;53;SW;12;22%;7%;10
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;80;62;S;18;56%;6%;10
Snyder;Sunny and very warm;90;61;SSW;14;34%;5%;10
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;SSE;11;48%;6%;11
Stephenville;Breezy with sunshine;84;61;S;16;49%;5%;10
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;81;62;S;11;56%;4%;10
Sweetwater;Sunny and breezy;91;63;S;17;35%;5%;10
Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;62;SSE;19;65%;4%;10
Terrell;Partly sunny, breezy;81;63;S;15;60%;4%;10
Tyler;Partly sunny, breezy;82;61;S;13;55%;4%;10
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;86;64;ESE;9;63%;3%;11
Vernon;Sunshine and breezy;91;63;S;15;38%;9%;10
Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;84;66;SE;15;66%;3%;11
Waco;Partly sunny, breezy;81;63;SSE;18;63%;4%;10
Weslaco;Increasingly windy;87;69;SE;17;53%;3%;11
Wharton;Partly sunny;81;64;SE;11;66%;2%;11
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;63;SSE;17;51%;7%;10
Wink;Sunny and very warm;93;58;S;13;23%;7%;10
Zapata;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;67;SE;13;51%;3%;11
