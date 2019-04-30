TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Severe thunderstorms;80;64;SSE;13;82%;70%;8
Abilene Dyess;Severe thunderstorms;81;63;SSE;12;74%;70%;9
Alice;Mostly cloudy;91;72;SSE;18;72%;30%;5
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;WNW;7;21%;3%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;82;45;WSW;12;35%;11%;11
Angleton;A stray shower;82;71;SE;18;75%;51%;5
Arlington;A severe t-storm;78;68;SSE;10;79%;86%;3
Austin;Severe thunderstorms;81;72;ESE;9;81%;93%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Severe thunderstorms;83;71;ESE;13;82%;90%;3
Bay;A shower in places;83;70;SE;17;78%;48%;5
Beaumont;A stray shower;84;72;SSE;12;76%;51%;4
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;87;74;SE;14;73%;44%;3
Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;84;48;WNW;9;37%;28%;10
Bowie;Severe thunderstorms;76;64;SE;11;85%;74%;3
Breckenridge;Severe thunderstorms;79;66;SSE;10;76%;71%;5
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;84;71;SSE;9;75%;44%;3
Bridgeport;Severe thunderstorms;77;64;SSE;9;82%;74%;3
Brownsville;High clouds, breezy;90;76;SSE;18;68%;8%;7
Brownwood;Severe thunderstorms;76;65;SSE;9;85%;72%;3
Burnet;Severe thunderstorms;78;70;SSE;8;80%;90%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny, warmer;83;50;SSW;8;53%;62%;10
Castroville;Showers and t-storms;83;71;ESE;9;79%;74%;2
Childress;Pleasant and warmer;84;54;S;9;62%;31%;11
Cleburne;Severe thunderstorms;77;67;SSE;11;94%;86%;3
College Station;Cloudy and breezy;84;71;SSE;15;77%;74%;4
Comanche;Severe thunderstorms;76;66;SSE;8;86%;72%;5
Conroe;Cloudy;84;71;SE;11;72%;44%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;86;74;SSE;24;75%;30%;4
Corsicana;Severe thunderstorms;80;69;SSE;11;82%;88%;3
Cotulla;Rather cloudy, humid;91;71;ESE;12;68%;39%;8
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;78;40;W;14;43%;27%;10
Dallas Love;Severe thunderstorms;80;70;ESE;14;79%;89%;3
Dallas Redbird;Severe thunderstorms;77;68;SE;14;86%;89%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;ESE;15;83%;88%;3
Decatur;Severe thunderstorms;76;66;SSE;9;82%;74%;3
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;90;71;ENE;8;69%;55%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A morning t-storm;87;70;ENE;9;74%;66%;5
Denton;A severe t-storm;78;67;SE;12;81%;86%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny;92;65;SE;6;51%;30%;11
Dumas;Decreasing clouds;80;43;NW;13;41%;11%;10
Edinburg;Hazy, breezy, warm;94;76;SSE;16;58%;7%;11
El Paso;Plenty of sun;86;57;WNW;10;16%;0%;12
Ellington;A stray shower;82;73;SE;16;76%;54%;5
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;12;58%;8%;9
Fort Hood;Severe thunderstorms;79;68;S;13;83%;91%;3
Fort Worth;Severe thunderstorms;77;68;SSE;11;81%;86%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Severe thunderstorms;78;67;SE;15;83%;87%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Severe thunderstorms;79;68;SSE;14;79%;74%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Severe thunderstorms;78;67;SSE;14;85%;86%;3
Fredericksburg;Severe thunderstorms;76;68;SSE;8;85%;77%;4
Gainesville;Severe thunderstorms;77;65;SSE;11;86%;74%;3
Galveston;A stray shower;81;73;SE;19;79%;49%;5
Gatesville;Severe thunderstorms;78;69;SSE;9;85%;88%;3
Georgetown;Severe thunderstorms;80;71;SSE;10;84%;89%;3
Giddings;Cloudy and humid;82;70;SSE;9;78%;70%;4
Gilmer;Severe thunderstorms;81;68;S;7;83%;86%;3
Graham;Severe thunderstorms;78;64;SSE;9;84%;74%;5
Granbury;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;11;79%;76%;3
Grand Prairie;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;10;79%;89%;3
Greenville;Severe thunderstorms;80;69;ESE;10;75%;91%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;82;58;WSW;21;19%;0%;12
Hamilton;A severe t-storm;76;68;SSE;9;87%;87%;3
Harlingen;Windy with hazy sun;92;72;SSE;22;67%;7%;8
Hearne;Cloudy and humid;81;70;SSE;9;77%;74%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;95;72;SE;12;61%;8%;9
Henderson;Cloudy and humid;82;69;S;9;76%;74%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny;81;44;SW;11;35%;11%;11
Hillsboro;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;10;82%;86%;2
Hondo;Showers and t-storms;85;70;NE;14;81%;70%;3
Houston;A shower in spots;84;74;SSE;10;74%;56%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray shower;83;74;SE;17;72%;55%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower in places;84;74;SE;9;70%;55%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A brief shower;83;71;SE;13;79%;56%;6
Houston Clover;A shower in places;82;73;SE;15;79%;56%;6
Houston Hooks;A shower in places;84;70;SE;13;76%;57%;3
Houston Hull;A shower in places;85;73;SE;16;75%;58%;6
Houston Intercontinental;A shower in spots;85;73;SE;17;78%;56%;4
Huntsville;Cloudy and humid;85;72;SE;8;72%;44%;3
Ingleside;More clouds than sun;83;75;SSE;20;81%;16%;4
Jacksonville;Cloudy and humid;82;69;SSE;9;74%;74%;3
Jasper;Cloudy;85;69;SSE;7;77%;44%;3
Junction;Showers and t-storms;81;66;ESE;10;82%;75%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;84;71;NE;14;84%;76%;3
Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;77;68;SSE;9;82%;77%;3
Killeen;Severe thunderstorms;79;68;S;13;83%;91%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Severe thunderstorms;80;69;SSE;13;83%;90%;3
Kingsville Nas;Breezy with some sun;90;73;SSE;20;72%;29%;6
La Grange;Mainly cloudy, humid;84;72;SSE;8;74%;44%;4
Lago Vista;Severe thunderstorms;78;69;ESE;9;85%;92%;3
Lancaster;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;10;81%;88%;2
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;102;76;SE;10;45%;14%;11
Llano;Severe thunderstorms;79;69;SSE;7;84%;83%;3
Longview;Cloudy and humid;83;70;S;10;77%;74%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;86;53;SSW;12;31%;12%;11
Lufkin;Cloudy and humid;84;68;SE;12;74%;44%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;94;76;SSE;20;64%;6%;12
Mcgregor;Severe thunderstorms;80;68;SSE;14;86%;89%;3
Mckinney;Severe thunderstorms;77;67;E;14;84%;90%;3
Mesquite;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;10;80%;89%;2
Midland;Partly sunny;91;60;SSE;6;44%;15%;11
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;91;60;SSE;6;44%;15%;11
Midlothian;Severe thunderstorms;78;67;S;10;89%;88%;3
Mineola;Severe thunderstorms;81;69;S;7;82%;90%;3
Mineral Wells;Severe thunderstorms;77;65;S;12;85%;74%;3
Mount Pleasant;Severe thunderstorms;80;67;S;7;83%;90%;3
Nacogdoches;Cloudy and humid;83;69;SSE;9;76%;44%;3
New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;82;72;SSE;11;84%;74%;3
Odessa;Mostly sunny;89;61;W;7;33%;11%;11
Orange;A shower in places;82;72;SSE;11;74%;55%;3
Palacios;Sunny intervals;83;75;SE;20;82%;23%;5
Palestine;Cloudy and humid;82;70;SSE;7;77%;74%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;83;46;SW;11;38%;28%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;80;44;S;9;53%;62%;10
Paris;Severe thunderstorms;79;65;ESE;11;81%;89%;2
Pecos;Plenty of sun;91;53;W;8;26%;5%;11
Perryton;Warmer;82;46;ENE;11;50%;70%;10
Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;83;48;SW;11;36%;12%;11
Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SE;9;73%;70%;3
Port Aransas;More clouds than sun;81;75;SE;15;84%;14%;3
Port Isabel;High clouds, breezy;85;76;SSE;17;72%;6%;7
Port Lavaca;Breezy with some sun;83;74;SE;14;77%;26%;5
Randolph AFB;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;71;NE;14;85%;71%;3
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SSE;22;73%;30%;4
Rockport;Variable cloudiness;82;75;SE;15;80%;18%;4
Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;79;66;SE;9;82%;85%;3
San Angelo;Partly sunny;83;64;SE;6;73%;42%;5
San Antonio;Showers and t-storms;82;73;SE;10;83%;75%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Showers and t-storms;82;72;NE;14;75%;75%;3
San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;81;72;SSE;11;79%;89%;3
Seminole;Mostly sunny;87;52;WSW;9;27%;8%;11
Sherman-Denison;Severe thunderstorms;77;64;ESE;14;85%;89%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;86;62;SSE;8;45%;30%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;SE;8;79%;44%;4
Stephenville;A severe t-storm;77;65;S;10;83%;69%;3
Sulphur Springs;Severe thunderstorms;80;69;SSW;8;81%;90%;2
Sweetwater;Nice with some sun;81;65;SSE;10;57%;39%;11
Temple;A severe t-storm;80;69;SSE;15;86%;90%;3
Terrell;Severe thunderstorms;79;69;SSE;10;83%;88%;3
Tyler;Severe thunderstorms;83;70;SSE;11;77%;88%;3
Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;85;70;E;8;80%;87%;4
Vernon;Warmer;85;61;SSE;10;48%;42%;7
Victoria;Rather cloudy;85;73;SE;15;80%;44%;4
Waco;A severe t-storm;78;69;SSE;14;83%;87%;3
Weslaco;Decreasing clouds;92;75;SSE;16;58%;7%;11
Wharton;A stray shower;84;72;SSE;11;78%;51%;4
Wichita Falls;Severe thunderstorms;79;61;S;13;80%;73%;5
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;90;54;SSW;6;23%;6%;11
Zapata;Hot with some sun;98;74;SE;9;55%;12%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather