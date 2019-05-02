TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;58;SE;8;73%;75%;6
Abilene Dyess;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;56;ESE;7;76%;75%;6
Alice;Variable cloudiness;87;71;ESE;15;77%;74%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny;82;55;SSE;7;34%;25%;11
Amarillo;Sun and clouds;68;49;ESE;7;78%;55%;8
Angleton;Variable cloudiness;81;71;ESE;11;76%;75%;3
Arlington;Rain and a t-storm;73;62;SE;5;77%;82%;4
Austin;Strong thunderstorms;77;66;E;3;81%;87%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Strong thunderstorms;80;66;E;8;84%;87%;3
Bay;Variable cloudiness;82;71;ESE;10;80%;75%;3
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;S;8;77%;84%;6
Beeville;Variable cloudiness;85;72;ESE;12;82%;74%;4
Borger;Warmer;70;50;E;6;77%;35%;8
Bowie;Rain and a t-storm;71;58;NE;5;88%;89%;3
Breckenridge;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;60;S;6;81%;73%;4
Brenham;Strong thunderstorms;79;67;E;7;80%;89%;4
Bridgeport;Rain and a t-storm;73;58;E;4;85%;77%;4
Brownsville;Variable cloudiness;88;75;SE;15;72%;44%;5
Brownwood;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;58;NNE;4;84%;84%;5
Burnet;Strong thunderstorms;75;62;E;6;80%;92%;4
Canadian;Morning showers;69;48;ENE;6;85%;100%;5
Castroville;Strong thunderstorms;80;66;E;7;87%;92%;4
Childress;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;51;NE;8;84%;67%;4
Cleburne;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;SE;5;86%;90%;4
College Station;Strong thunderstorms;79;67;NE;8;84%;90%;4
Comanche;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;59;N;5;85%;80%;4
Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;ESE;7;78%;85%;4
Corpus Christi;More clouds than sun;85;73;ESE;19;75%;56%;4
Corsicana;Rain and a t-storm;75;62;ENE;6;82%;90%;4
Cotulla;Strong thunderstorms;84;68;ESE;12;85%;90%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny;68;46;ESE;11;64%;55%;11
Dallas Love;Rain and a t-storm;75;65;SSE;6;81%;87%;4
Dallas Redbird;Rain and a t-storm;73;62;S;7;85%;88%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain and a t-storm;74;62;SSE;9;85%;85%;4
Decatur;Rain and a t-storm;72;59;NE;5;82%;90%;3
Del Rio;Strong thunderstorms;83;69;ENE;9;81%;74%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A strong t-storm;80;66;NE;10;85%;74%;6
Denton;Rain and a t-storm;73;60;NNE;6;81%;92%;3
Dryden;Strong thunderstorms;82;64;ESE;8;76%;79%;9
Dumas;Partly sunny;68;47;E;7;73%;33%;11
Edinburg;Low clouds breaking;92;76;SE;14;64%;48%;9
El Paso;Mostly sunny;88;60;NW;7;13%;0%;12
Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;81;72;ESE;9;78%;85%;4
Falfurrias;Variable cloudiness;90;73;SE;11;67%;56%;5
Fort Hood;Strong thunderstorms;76;63;E;8;82%;91%;4
Fort Worth;Rain and a t-storm;74;62;SE;4;78%;82%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Rain and a t-storm;74;62;ESE;9;81%;88%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Rain and a t-storm;76;64;SE;8;81%;82%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Rain and a t-storm;74;62;SE;5;87%;87%;4
Fredericksburg;Strong thunderstorms;73;61;SE;7;86%;91%;4
Gainesville;Rain and a t-storm;72;59;NE;5;82%;94%;4
Galveston;Variable cloudiness;80;72;SE;12;80%;74%;4
Gatesville;Strong thunderstorms;75;61;ENE;7;84%;86%;4
Georgetown;Strong thunderstorms;76;63;E;6;83%;89%;3
Giddings;Strong thunderstorms;77;64;E;7;85%;89%;3
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;75;61;SE;5;86%;83%;3
Graham;Rain and a t-storm;72;58;NW;4;85%;75%;3
Granbury;Rain and a t-storm;75;60;SSW;5;78%;86%;3
Grand Prairie;Rain and a t-storm;74;63;SE;5;79%;90%;4
Greenville;Showers and t-storms;75;61;SSW;4;74%;93%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;80;56;ENE;15;33%;2%;12
Hamilton;Strong thunderstorms;74;60;E;6;84%;86%;4
Harlingen;Variable cloudiness;89;73;SE;18;69%;66%;6
Hearne;Strong thunderstorms;77;63;NE;6;86%;89%;4
Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;87;71;ESE;10;71%;74%;4
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;76;62;ENE;6;82%;91%;4
Hereford;Partly sunny;68;50;E;6;73%;66%;11
Hillsboro;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;E;6;80%;85%;3
Hondo;Strong thunderstorms;79;65;E;11;84%;87%;4
Houston;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;ESE;8;77%;86%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;82;72;ESE;11;74%;87%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;ESE;4;73%;86%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;ESE;7;82%;89%;4
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;ESE;9;80%;87%;4
Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;ESE;7;83%;85%;4
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;ESE;10;79%;87%;4
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;ESE;10;83%;85%;4
Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;E;5;80%;88%;4
Ingleside;Variable cloudiness;82;74;ESE;16;82%;74%;4
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;76;63;ENE;5;85%;92%;4
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;SE;4;81%;85%;7
Junction;Strong thunderstorms;77;61;E;7;80%;82%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Strong thunderstorms;78;67;E;9;83%;83%;4
Kerrville;Strong thunderstorms;75;61;ESE;7;88%;88%;4
Killeen;Strong thunderstorms;76;63;E;8;82%;91%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Strong thunderstorms;77;64;ESE;8;85%;86%;4
Kingsville Nas;Variable clouds;88;72;E;16;72%;44%;4
La Grange;Strong thunderstorms;80;68;E;6;83%;88%;3
Lago Vista;Strong thunderstorms;75;64;E;5;83%;89%;3
Lancaster;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;S;5;79%;87%;4
Laredo;Showers and t-storms;91;72;ESE;11;67%;76%;6
Llano;Strong thunderstorms;77;61;NE;6;85%;89%;4
Longview;Showers and t-storms;77;62;ESE;6;81%;92%;4
Lubbock;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;54;E;8;71%;81%;10
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;NE;6;86%;86%;4
Mcallen;Low clouds breaking;92;76;SE;17;65%;56%;9
Mcgregor;Strong thunderstorms;75;62;ENE;9;87%;88%;3
Mckinney;Rain and a t-storm;73;62;SSE;7;86%;81%;4
Mesquite;Rain and a t-storm;74;62;S;5;80%;88%;4
Midland;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;59;E;8;74%;60%;9
Midland Airpark;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;59;E;8;74%;60%;9
Midlothian;Rain and a t-storm;72;61;S;4;94%;87%;3
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;75;62;SSE;4;83%;91%;3
Mineral Wells;Rain and a t-storm;74;60;ESE;8;85%;84%;3
Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;74;60;S;5;78%;84%;3
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;ENE;6;81%;88%;4
New Braunfels;Strong thunderstorms;78;65;E;10;88%;87%;3
Odessa;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;60;ESE;9;56%;60%;9
Orange;Clouds and sun;81;69;SSE;7;74%;73%;8
Palacios;Variable clouds;83;72;ESE;14;84%;75%;4
Palestine;Thunderstorms;75;63;NE;5;82%;97%;4
Pampa;Clouds and sun;68;49;ESE;7;78%;55%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;67;45;ENE;8;70%;35%;6
Paris;Showers and t-storms;72;59;SW;5;79%;92%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny;86;60;ESE;7;43%;9%;11
Perryton;Clouds and sun;69;47;E;7;75%;30%;5
Plainview;Some sun, a t-storm;67;50;ESE;9;84%;77%;8
Pleasanton;Strong thunderstorms;82;67;ENE;9;85%;87%;4
Port Aransas;Variable clouds;80;74;ESE;13;88%;70%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;83;75;SE;15;77%;30%;5
Port Lavaca;More clouds than sun;82;72;ESE;12;80%;74%;4
Randolph AFB;Strong thunderstorms;77;65;ESE;9;87%;87%;3
Robstown;Variable cloudiness;85;71;ESE;17;77%;55%;4
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;73;ESE;12;81%;72%;4
Rocksprings;Strong thunderstorms;75;62;SSE;8;88%;77%;4
San Angelo;Strong thunderstorms;77;58;ENE;6;79%;80%;9
San Antonio;Strong thunderstorms;79;68;E;9;86%;83%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Strong thunderstorms;79;68;E;9;78%;78%;4
San Marcos;Strong thunderstorms;77;65;E;10;84%;86%;3
Seminole;Partly sunny;78;56;E;7;53%;36%;11
Sherman-Denison;Rain and a t-storm;72;59;N;5;88%;77%;4
Snyder;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;58;ENE;7;84%;75%;7
Sonora;Strong thunderstorms;78;61;ENE;8;83%;75%;5
Stephenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;61;ESE;5;81%;75%;3
Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;74;61;SE;4;80%;81%;3
Sweetwater;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;59;N;7;83%;74%;4
Temple;Strong thunderstorms;76;63;ENE;9;90%;89%;3
Terrell;Rain and a t-storm;75;62;SSE;5;79%;90%;4
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;76;63;E;6;77%;95%;4
Uvalde;Strong thunderstorms;77;66;E;7;97%;74%;4
Vernon;Rain and a t-storm;72;56;NE;5;82%;75%;4
Victoria;More clouds than sun;83;69;ESE;13;83%;75%;4
Waco;Strong thunderstorms;75;63;NE;9;87%;87%;3
Weslaco;Low clouds breaking;91;75;SE;14;64%;46%;8
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;ESE;9;81%;86%;3
Wichita Falls;Rain and a t-storm;69;58;NNE;7;87%;77%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;84;60;ESE;8;57%;27%;12
Zapata;Variable cloudiness;90;72;SE;9;69%;44%;4
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather