TX Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;17;71%;36%;6

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;86;67;SSE;17;64%;37%;5

Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;92;75;SE;17;62%;29%;12

Alpine;A strong t-storm;92;64;SE;9;34%;55%;13

Amarillo;A severe t-storm;78;61;SSE;14;73%;84%;4

Angleton;Partly sunny;87;73;SE;12;66%;30%;11

Arlington;Humid with some sun;87;71;S;10;66%;10%;8

Austin;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;SSE;9;59%;33%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Sun and clouds;93;74;SSE;14;61%;33%;7

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;SE;11;67%;30%;8

Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;89;73;SSE;9;68%;30%;11

Beeville;Humid with some sun;91;76;SE;13;64%;29%;11

Borger;A severe t-storm;81;65;S;12;70%;86%;5

Bowie;Low clouds may break;84;68;SSE;11;73%;18%;3

Breckenridge;Periods of sun;88;71;SSE;10;63%;33%;6

Brenham;Sun and clouds;91;73;SSE;9;65%;14%;9

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;86;69;SSE;10;69%;18%;4

Brownsville;Decreasing clouds;92;78;SE;15;65%;11%;11

Brownwood;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSE;10;67%;30%;6

Burnet;Humid with some sun;88;71;SSE;8;65%;44%;8

Canadian;Severe thunderstorms;80;65;S;12;81%;90%;4

Castroville;Humid with some sun;92;73;SE;10;66%;44%;10

Childress;A severe t-storm;81;64;E;14;81%;85%;3

Cleburne;Humid with some sun;87;70;SSE;11;78%;28%;7

College Station;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;12;63%;30%;9

Comanche;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;10;67%;30%;6

Conroe;Partly sunny;90;70;SE;8;64%;11%;10

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;SE;18;65%;17%;11

Corsicana;Humid with some sun;89;70;SSE;10;69%;27%;8

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;SE;16;54%;18%;12

Dalhart;A severe t-storm;79;55;SE;12;68%;84%;8

Dallas Love;Some sun;90;73;SSE;12;61%;10%;8

Dallas Redbird;Humid with some sun;88;70;SSE;13;66%;9%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy with some sun;88;70;SSE;15;64%;11%;8

Decatur;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;70;SSE;9;68%;17%;4

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;92;74;SE;17;65%;44%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;92;73;ESE;18;67%;44%;9

Denton;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;70;S;11;67%;15%;4

Dryden;A strong t-storm;90;70;SE;15;62%;52%;9

Dumas;Severe thunderstorms;77;59;S;13;64%;86%;8

Edinburg;Decreasing clouds;95;78;SE;15;59%;10%;11

El Paso;Sunshine;93;66;W;9;11%;1%;12

Ellington;Partly sunny;88;74;SE;11;62%;30%;11

Falfurrias;Decreasing clouds;94;77;SE;12;61%;29%;11

Fort Hood;Humid with some sun;89;69;S;14;65%;29%;8

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, humid;87;70;SSE;11;65%;28%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with some sun;88;69;SSE;15;64%;28%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy with some sun;88;70;SSE;14;63%;28%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, humid;88;68;SSE;12;67%;12%;7

Fredericksburg;Humid with some sun;85;69;SSE;8;68%;35%;8

Gainesville;Low clouds may break;84;69;SSE;9;76%;18%;4

Galveston;Partly sunny;85;76;SE;13;73%;30%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;10;67%;29%;7

Georgetown;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;10;65%;44%;7

Giddings;Humid with some sun;91;73;SSE;8;65%;20%;9

Gilmer;Humid with some sun;87;68;SSE;6;75%;6%;9

Graham;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;69;SSE;7;68%;30%;4

Granbury;Warm with some sun;89;72;SSE;10;62%;15%;8

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;S;10;66%;10%;8

Greenville;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;9;63%;30%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and windy;87;65;N;22;22%;27%;13

Hamilton;Periods of sun;87;69;SSE;11;68%;16%;6

Harlingen;Decreasing clouds;93;76;SE;18;59%;10%;11

Hearne;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;8;70%;30%;8

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;13;61%;27%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;88;68;S;6;69%;6%;8

Hereford;A severe t-storm;80;61;S;13;61%;84%;4

Hillsboro;Humid with some sun;88;70;SSE;11;66%;28%;7

Hondo;Partly sunny, breezy;91;73;SE;16;64%;44%;11

Houston;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;SE;8;67%;30%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;89;74;SE;12;61%;30%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;4;58%;30%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;72;SE;7;68%;30%;11

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;88;73;SE;11;65%;30%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;8;61%;11%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;12;66%;30%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;90;74;SE;12;66%;30%;12

Huntsville;Warm with some sun;90;72;SSE;7;63%;11%;9

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;SE;16;71%;30%;11

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;88;68;S;7;68%;6%;9

Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;S;5;68%;30%;11

Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;88;72;SSE;14;66%;32%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy with some sun;91;74;SE;14;64%;44%;9

Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;SE;10;71%;44%;8

Killeen;Humid with some sun;89;69;S;14;65%;29%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid with some sun;89;70;S;14;66%;44%;8

Kingsville Nas;Decreasing clouds;90;76;SE;17;64%;29%;11

La Grange;Sun and clouds;92;74;SE;7;74%;33%;9

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;11;67%;37%;6

Lancaster;Humid with some sun;87;70;SSE;9;67%;9%;8

Laredo;Partly sunny, breezy;98;78;SE;17;52%;28%;12

Llano;Humid with some sun;89;72;SSE;8;66%;31%;8

Longview;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;SSE;7;71%;27%;8

Lubbock;A severe t-storm;81;66;S;12;75%;84%;4

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;88;68;S;8;66%;10%;12

Mcallen;Decreasing clouds;94;78;SE;18;56%;28%;11

Mcgregor;Partial sunshine;89;70;SSE;15;69%;44%;7

Mckinney;Low clouds may break;87;69;SSE;13;67%;30%;5

Mesquite;Humid with some sun;88;70;S;9;67%;9%;8

Midland;A strong t-storm;89;68;SSE;16;73%;76%;6

Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;89;68;SSE;16;73%;76%;6

Midlothian;Humid with some sun;87;68;SSE;10;71%;9%;8

Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;87;68;SSE;6;75%;6%;9

Mineral Wells;Sunny intervals;87;68;SSE;13;67%;14%;5

Mount Pleasant;Turning sunny, humid;86;67;SSE;7;71%;27%;10

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;89;69;S;7;69%;5%;12

New Braunfels;Humid with some sun;91;73;SE;11;67%;44%;9

Odessa;A strong t-storm;87;68;SSE;15;60%;76%;6

Orange;Humid with sunshine;87;73;SSE;8;68%;10%;12

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;SE;15;71%;14%;8

Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;SSE;7;68%;6%;9

Pampa;A severe t-storm;78;63;SSE;14;76%;92%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A severe t-storm;79;60;SSE;13;74%;93%;4

Paris;Partly sunny, humid;85;67;SSE;8;72%;9%;8

Pecos;A strong t-storm;95;69;SE;8;43%;55%;11

Perryton;A severe t-storm;81;64;S;13;62%;90%;7

Plainview;A severe t-storm;78;62;S;10;83%;84%;4

Pleasanton;Humid with some sun;92;73;SE;10;64%;44%;11

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;85;79;SE;13;79%;29%;10

Port Isabel;Decreasing clouds;87;79;SE;16;71%;28%;11

Port Lavaca;Some sun;87;76;SE;12;73%;30%;8

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;SE;14;67%;44%;9

Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;89;76;SE;17;65%;29%;11

Rockport;Humid with sunshine;86;78;SE;13;75%;30%;10

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;84;68;SE;15;73%;33%;7

San Angelo;Partly sunny;88;65;SSE;15;68%;36%;6

San Antonio;Humid with some sun;92;74;SE;11;68%;36%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Partial sunshine;93;75;SE;13;56%;44%;11

San Marcos;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;11;65%;44%;7

Seminole;A severe t-storm;85;66;SSE;11;58%;84%;5

Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;84;70;SSE;12;72%;34%;5

Snyder;A strong t-storm;85;67;SSE;13;74%;76%;4

Sonora;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;14;67%;33%;5

Stephenville;Clouds and sun;86;67;SSE;12;69%;16%;6

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;8;67%;8%;9

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;68;SSE;14;68%;42%;4

Temple;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;SSE;14;71%;44%;7

Terrell;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;SSE;10;71%;28%;8

Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;S;8;68%;27%;9

Uvalde;Humid with some sun;91;72;ESE;10;70%;44%;11

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;85;70;SSE;12;62%;44%;3

Victoria;Breezy with some sun;90;75;SE;14;71%;20%;11

Waco;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;14;64%;30%;8

Weslaco;Decreasing clouds;94;77;SE;15;58%;28%;11

Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;SE;9;71%;13%;12

Wichita Falls;Low clouds may break;84;69;SSE;12;74%;39%;3

Wink;A strong t-storm;92;70;SE;15;56%;55%;12

Zapata;Sunshine, very warm;96;77;SE;13;58%;28%;12

