TX Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;68;SSE;7;73%;63%;6

Abilene Dyess;Mainly cloudy;80;66;S;7;64%;63%;6

Alice;Partly sunny;93;73;ESE;10;66%;11%;11

Alpine;A t-storm in spots;81;65;SE;8;59%;71%;13

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;79;59;SSE;9;65%;44%;9

Angleton;Periods of sun;89;72;E;6;72%;36%;6

Arlington;Partly sunny;85;67;SE;6;50%;17%;12

Austin;A thunderstorm;86;72;ENE;2;75%;66%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Some sun, a t-storm;88;72;E;7;72%;65%;6

Bay;Partly sunny;90;74;E;5;73%;34%;6

Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;89;73;SSW;5;74%;63%;7

Beeville;Humid with some sun;92;76;SE;8;65%;55%;12

Borger;Variable cloudiness;81;63;SSE;8;57%;44%;10

Bowie;Partly sunny;83;63;N;3;57%;16%;12

Breckenridge;Partial sunshine;84;67;SE;6;58%;59%;12

Brenham;Some sun, a t-storm;87;73;SSE;5;77%;64%;6

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;84;63;SE;2;58%;21%;12

Brownsville;Humid with some sun;92;78;ESE;10;70%;29%;9

Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;80;66;SE;6;79%;71%;5

Burnet;A thunderstorm;83;70;ESE;6;80%;77%;6

Canadian;Variable cloudiness;82;61;SSE;8;58%;34%;10

Castroville;A thunderstorm;88;73;ESE;7;72%;55%;7

Childress;Variable cloudiness;83;65;S;6;55%;36%;10

Cleburne;Partly sunny;84;67;ESE;7;65%;63%;12

College Station;A thunderstorm;87;72;SE;6;76%;61%;6

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;6;76%;63%;4

Conroe;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;5;72%;54%;6

Corpus Christi;Variable clouds;92;77;ESE;14;67%;44%;10

Corsicana;Partly sunny;85;67;E;6;65%;18%;12

Cotulla;Partly sunny;96;74;ESE;10;61%;27%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny;79;57;SSE;12;65%;35%;12

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;87;71;ESE;4;49%;15%;12

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;6;54%;16%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;86;69;ESE;6;50%;15%;12

Decatur;Partly sunny;84;65;SE;6;46%;17%;12

Del Rio;A thunderstorm;89;76;SE;12;76%;76%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A thunderstorm;87;75;ESE;10;78%;76%;8

Denton;Partly sunny;86;64;ESE;6;51%;14%;12

Dryden;Some sun, a t-storm;85;71;SE;14;74%;76%;6

Dumas;Variable clouds;77;58;SSE;10;66%;44%;10

Edinburg;Sun and some clouds;94;77;ESE;9;62%;55%;11

El Paso;Partial sunshine;90;69;E;9;39%;44%;12

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;4;68%;51%;6

Falfurrias;Partial sunshine;94;75;ESE;8;60%;28%;12

Fort Hood;Some sun, a t-storm;82;69;E;6;77%;76%;5

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;86;67;SE;6;49%;17%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;87;67;E;7;53%;34%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;86;68;ESE;5;53%;18%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;3;61%;37%;12

Fredericksburg;A thunderstorm;81;69;ESE;6;78%;76%;7

Gainesville;Partly sunny, humid;84;63;SE;5;54%;10%;12

Galveston;Clouds and sun;87;79;ESE;7;75%;35%;7

Gatesville;A thunderstorm;82;69;ESE;6;77%;76%;6

Georgetown;Some sun, a t-storm;84;71;ESE;6;76%;78%;5

Giddings;A thunderstorm;87;72;SE;5;72%;66%;6

Gilmer;Partly sunny;85;64;NNW;4;60%;5%;12

Graham;Partly sunny;83;64;SE;5;56%;56%;12

Granbury;Sun and some clouds;85;67;SE;6;54%;63%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;6;48%;17%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny;87;65;ESE;4;45%;8%;12

Guadalupe Pass;A shower or t-storm;76;63;E;22;67%;78%;13

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;82;67;SE;6;76%;63%;6

Harlingen;Humid with some sun;93;77;ESE;13;69%;28%;11

Hearne;A thunderstorm;85;70;ENE;5;78%;63%;4

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;92;74;ESE;8;60%;26%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny;86;65;NNE;4;59%;6%;12

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;80;60;S;9;63%;44%;9

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;84;68;E;6;59%;55%;10

Hondo;A thunderstorm;88;71;E;10;70%;52%;8

Houston;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;5;74%;53%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;6;69%;52%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;0;67%;53%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ESE;1;77%;52%;6

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;4;72%;51%;6

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ENE;3;74%;54%;6

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;90;71;NE;5;76%;52%;6

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ENE;5;78%;55%;5

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;87;72;E;5;68%;50%;6

Ingleside;Clouds and sun;89;79;ESE;10;74%;55%;7

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;86;67;NE;5;63%;10%;12

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;88;67;ESE;4;68%;46%;8

Junction;A thunderstorm;84;71;E;8;76%;76%;7

Kellyusa Airport;A thunderstorm;88;73;ENE;9;75%;55%;6

Kerrville;Some sun, a t-storm;84;70;ESE;7;78%;76%;7

Killeen;Some sun, a t-storm;82;69;E;6;77%;76%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;A thunderstorm;82;69;E;6;81%;76%;5

Kingsville Nas;Variable cloudiness;93;77;ESE;11;69%;55%;10

La Grange;A thunderstorm;89;73;SE;4;76%;62%;6

Lago Vista;A thunderstorm;82;71;E;4;80%;76%;6

Lancaster;Partly sunny;84;65;ESE;6;52%;16%;12

Laredo;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;10;55%;26%;11

Llano;A thunderstorm;85;71;ESE;6;77%;76%;6

Longview;Partly sunny;87;64;N;5;56%;4%;12

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;79;64;SSE;9;72%;63%;9

Lufkin;Partly sunny;88;69;WNW;5;70%;12%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;ESE;12;64%;27%;11

Mcgregor;Some sun, a t-storm;83;68;SSE;6;77%;76%;7

Mckinney;Partly sunny;86;65;N;5;54%;11%;12

Mesquite;Partly sunny;85;66;ESE;6;50%;14%;12

Midland;Showers and t-storms;80;68;E;9;83%;81%;4

Midland Airpark;Showers and t-storms;80;68;E;9;83%;81%;4

Midlothian;Partly sunny;84;66;E;2;62%;18%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny;85;63;ENE;5;60%;8%;12

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;84;65;ESE;5;63%;54%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;85;62;NE;4;55%;5%;12

Nacogdoches;Sun and clouds;88;64;NNE;5;63%;7%;12

New Braunfels;A thunderstorm;88;72;ESE;7;74%;57%;6

Odessa;Showers and t-storms;79;67;SE;11;80%;81%;6

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSW;5;74%;64%;11

Palacios;Clouds and sun;90;77;ESE;9;72%;32%;7

Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;86;66;ENE;4;62%;14%;12

Pampa;Variable cloudiness;79;61;SSE;9;57%;44%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Variable cloudiness;80;60;S;7;59%;36%;10

Paris;Partly sunny;85;62;ESE;4;54%;5%;12

Pecos;Showers and t-storms;81;68;ESE;10;73%;80%;9

Perryton;Variable cloudiness;81;62;SSE;10;54%;36%;10

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;76;60;SSE;9;72%;63%;9

Pleasanton;Humid with some sun;89;73;SE;7;71%;28%;6

Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;86;80;ESE;10;81%;45%;8

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;79;ESE;11;76%;29%;10

Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;89;76;SE;9;73%;32%;7

Randolph AFB;A thunderstorm;88;71;ENE;8;76%;56%;6

Robstown;Variable clouds;91;76;ESE;10;69%;44%;10

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;87;78;ESE;9;77%;55%;9

Rocksprings;A thunderstorm;84;70;SE;10;74%;76%;10

San Angelo;A thunderstorm;81;68;ESE;7;79%;76%;6

San Antonio;A thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;7;72%;54%;6

San Antonio Stinson;A thunderstorm;90;75;E;8;64%;54%;7

San Marcos;A thunderstorm;87;72;ESE;7;72%;60%;6

Seminole;A shower or t-storm;78;64;SE;7;78%;78%;7

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;85;64;S;3;54%;28%;12

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;79;65;SE;8;77%;63%;5

Sonora;A thunderstorm;84;70;SE;10;71%;76%;10

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;81;66;N;4;70%;63%;9

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, humid;86;64;ESE;5;51%;6%;12

Sweetwater;Showers and t-storms;79;67;SE;8;76%;80%;6

Temple;A thunderstorm;83;69;E;6;85%;77%;6

Terrell;Partly sunny, humid;85;65;ESE;6;54%;13%;12

Tyler;Partly sunny;86;65;NE;5;57%;9%;12

Uvalde;A thunderstorm;89;72;ESE;8;77%;76%;11

Vernon;Partly sunny;86;64;SE;7;44%;33%;12

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;SE;8;77%;32%;7

Waco;Clouds and sun;85;68;SSE;6;68%;61%;8

Weslaco;Partial sunshine;93;76;ESE;9;61%;55%;11

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;5;80%;49%;7

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;84;64;SSE;5;58%;22%;12

Wink;A t-storm in spots;80;70;E;11;76%;72%;5

Zapata;Partly sunny;95;76;ESE;8;61%;44%;11

