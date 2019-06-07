TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;87;65;ENE;8;63%;0%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;87;66;ENE;7;54%;0%;12
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;5;55%;7%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;67;WSW;7;27%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;6;59%;3%;12
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;93;74;W;6;70%;48%;10
Arlington;Partly sunny;86;69;N;9;61%;5%;12
Austin;Partly sunny;95;73;NNE;3;55%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;NNE;8;57%;5%;12
Bay;A t-storm in spots;94;75;W;5;75%;57%;11
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;92;71;WSW;7;69%;65%;11
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;6;56%;8%;12
Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;85;65;SE;5;54%;4%;12
Bowie;Clouds and sun;83;63;N;6;71%;4%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;87;66;ENE;6;59%;25%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;93;71;N;7;60%;27%;12
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;85;64;NNW;6;66%;1%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;101;80;SSE;9;64%;8%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;88;63;NE;7;59%;0%;12
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;NE;7;48%;0%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;5;62%;9%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;ENE;5;44%;0%;12
Childress;Partly sunny;86;65;ESE;4;61%;4%;12
Cleburne;Humid with some sun;87;68;N;9;68%;25%;12
College Station;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;NW;8;66%;27%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny;87;64;NE;8;61%;0%;12
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;92;70;NNW;7;67%;44%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;100;78;SSE;7;62%;9%;12
Corsicana;Sun and clouds;87;70;N;8;68%;25%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;E;5;49%;0%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;SSE;9;60%;27%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;88;72;N;8;62%;25%;12
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;86;69;NNW;10;66%;25%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;86;70;NNW;11;66%;5%;12
Decatur;Partly sunny;84;65;N;7;63%;2%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;5;49%;0%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;99;74;E;3;49%;0%;12
Denton;Sun and clouds;84;66;N;9;66%;5%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;ESE;6;32%;0%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;SE;7;59%;26%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;6;53%;7%;12
El Paso;Warm with sunshine;100;72;WSW;8;17%;0%;13
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;73;N;5;64%;47%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;6;56%;26%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;90;69;NNE;9;60%;3%;12
Fort Worth;Periods of sun;87;68;N;9;58%;3%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;86;68;NNW;12;64%;3%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;88;70;NNW;10;60%;2%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;86;67;N;7;66%;25%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;NE;6;47%;0%;12
Gainesville;Clouds and sun;83;66;NNW;8;72%;25%;8
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;90;78;W;9;74%;60%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;90;67;N;8;57%;2%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny, humid;93;69;NNE;7;52%;4%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny;93;70;NNE;6;57%;25%;12
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;82;68;NW;5;79%;61%;6
Graham;Partly sunny;85;63;ENE;6;65%;25%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny;88;67;NNE;8;58%;25%;12
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;86;70;N;9;62%;25%;12
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;85;70;NNW;7;67%;42%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;71;NNW;16;22%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny;88;65;NNE;8;59%;1%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;103;79;SSE;9;61%;8%;12
Hearne;Humid with some sun;89;68;N;7;64%;27%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;ESE;5;48%;1%;12
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;83;68;NW;6;78%;60%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny;88;62;SE;6;50%;2%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, humid;87;68;N;8;60%;8%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;NE;6;51%;0%;12
Houston;A t-storm in spots;94;74;NW;6;65%;46%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;93;73;N;8;62%;46%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;95;74;N;2;59%;46%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;69;NNE;3;74%;48%;10
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;93;71;N;5;67%;49%;10
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;91;70;NNW;6;63%;44%;12
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;93;71;NNE;7;73%;47%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;93;71;N;8;66%;45%;11
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;90;71;NNW;7;69%;45%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;95;80;S;7;71%;12%;12
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;84;69;NW;6;79%;44%;11
Jasper;A shower or t-storm;89;67;NW;6;73%;60%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny;95;69;NE;5;50%;0%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;NE;5;56%;0%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;ENE;6;45%;0%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny;90;69;NNE;9;60%;3%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;NNE;8;62%;4%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;6;61%;27%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;95;72;NE;5;62%;26%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;91;70;NNE;5;58%;2%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny;85;68;N;8;64%;25%;12
Laredo;Very hot;109;81;ESE;6;37%;0%;12
Llano;Partly sunny;95;68;NE;6;53%;0%;12
Longview;Showers and t-storms;84;69;NW;6;76%;61%;9
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;88;64;SE;6;51%;2%;12
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;86;67;WNW;7;75%;46%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;105;80;SE;7;54%;7%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, humid;90;68;N;9;67%;9%;12
Mckinney;Partly sunny;85;67;N;10;71%;25%;8
Mesquite;Partly sunny;85;69;N;8;66%;25%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;5;48%;1%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;5;48%;1%;12
Midlothian;Humid with some sun;87;66;NNW;7;70%;25%;12
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;82;68;NW;7;82%;44%;6
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;86;65;N;9;64%;2%;12
Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;82;67;NW;7;81%;69%;6
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;86;67;NW;6;76%;61%;10
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;ENE;7;49%;1%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;7;35%;1%;12
Orange;Showers and t-storms;91;71;WSW;6;72%;67%;10
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SW;8;67%;56%;12
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;85;69;NNW;6;71%;42%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;83;62;SE;5;54%;5%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;84;62;SE;3;62%;6%;12
Paris;A t-storm in spots;81;66;NNW;8;78%;46%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;101;68;S;6;31%;2%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;84;63;SE;5;51%;9%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;SE;6;63%;3%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;E;5;49%;0%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;9;78%;11%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;94;80;SSE;11;69%;8%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;SSE;7;61%;25%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;NE;6;60%;0%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;5;63%;27%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;SSE;8;72%;14%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;E;5;41%;0%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;91;67;E;4;59%;0%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;ENE;6;46%;0%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;NE;5;48%;0%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;NE;7;50%;2%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;93;63;SE;7;38%;2%;12
Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;82;67;NNE;9;76%;42%;6
Snyder;Mostly sunny;87;65;ESE;6;55%;1%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;68;E;5;41%;0%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny;86;66;N;7;62%;0%;12
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;84;69;NNW;8;77%;44%;6
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;87;66;ESE;7;54%;1%;12
Temple;Partly sunny, humid;89;68;NNE;9;70%;9%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny, humid;85;69;NNW;8;71%;26%;12
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;84;68;NW;7;77%;44%;8
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;ENE;4;44%;0%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny;88;66;E;7;51%;1%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;7;63%;22%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;91;69;NNW;10;61%;9%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;7;52%;8%;12
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;93;71;SW;6;72%;47%;11
Wichita Falls;Sunny intervals;86;66;NE;8;64%;0%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny;100;69;ESE;8;34%;2%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;ESE;5;47%;2%;12
