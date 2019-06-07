TX Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;87;65;ENE;8;63%;0%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;87;66;ENE;7;54%;0%;12

Alice;Partly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;5;55%;7%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;67;WSW;7;27%;0%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;6;59%;3%;12

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;93;74;W;6;70%;48%;10

Arlington;Partly sunny;86;69;N;9;61%;5%;12

Austin;Partly sunny;95;73;NNE;3;55%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;NNE;8;57%;5%;12

Bay;A t-storm in spots;94;75;W;5;75%;57%;11

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;92;71;WSW;7;69%;65%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;6;56%;8%;12

Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;85;65;SE;5;54%;4%;12

Bowie;Clouds and sun;83;63;N;6;71%;4%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;87;66;ENE;6;59%;25%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny;93;71;N;7;60%;27%;12

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;85;64;NNW;6;66%;1%;12

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;101;80;SSE;9;64%;8%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny;88;63;NE;7;59%;0%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;NE;7;48%;0%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;5;62%;9%;12

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;ENE;5;44%;0%;12

Childress;Partly sunny;86;65;ESE;4;61%;4%;12

Cleburne;Humid with some sun;87;68;N;9;68%;25%;12

College Station;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;NW;8;66%;27%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny;87;64;NE;8;61%;0%;12

Conroe;A t-storm in spots;92;70;NNW;7;67%;44%;12

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;100;78;SSE;7;62%;9%;12

Corsicana;Sun and clouds;87;70;N;8;68%;25%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;E;5;49%;0%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;SSE;9;60%;27%;12

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;88;72;N;8;62%;25%;12

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;86;69;NNW;10;66%;25%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;86;70;NNW;11;66%;5%;12

Decatur;Partly sunny;84;65;N;7;63%;2%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;5;49%;0%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;99;74;E;3;49%;0%;12

Denton;Sun and clouds;84;66;N;9;66%;5%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;ESE;6;32%;0%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;SE;7;59%;26%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;6;53%;7%;12

El Paso;Warm with sunshine;100;72;WSW;8;17%;0%;13

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;73;N;5;64%;47%;11

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;6;56%;26%;12

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;90;69;NNE;9;60%;3%;12

Fort Worth;Periods of sun;87;68;N;9;58%;3%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;86;68;NNW;12;64%;3%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;88;70;NNW;10;60%;2%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;86;67;N;7;66%;25%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;NE;6;47%;0%;12

Gainesville;Clouds and sun;83;66;NNW;8;72%;25%;8

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;90;78;W;9;74%;60%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny;90;67;N;8;57%;2%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny, humid;93;69;NNE;7;52%;4%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny;93;70;NNE;6;57%;25%;12

Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;82;68;NW;5;79%;61%;6

Graham;Partly sunny;85;63;ENE;6;65%;25%;11

Granbury;Partly sunny;88;67;NNE;8;58%;25%;12

Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;86;70;N;9;62%;25%;12

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;85;70;NNW;7;67%;42%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;71;NNW;16;22%;0%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny;88;65;NNE;8;59%;1%;12

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;103;79;SSE;9;61%;8%;12

Hearne;Humid with some sun;89;68;N;7;64%;27%;12

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;ESE;5;48%;1%;12

Henderson;Showers and t-storms;83;68;NW;6;78%;60%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny;88;62;SE;6;50%;2%;12

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, humid;87;68;N;8;60%;8%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;NE;6;51%;0%;12

Houston;A t-storm in spots;94;74;NW;6;65%;46%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;93;73;N;8;62%;46%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;95;74;N;2;59%;46%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;69;NNE;3;74%;48%;10

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;93;71;N;5;67%;49%;10

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;91;70;NNW;6;63%;44%;12

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;93;71;NNE;7;73%;47%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;93;71;N;8;66%;45%;11

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;90;71;NNW;7;69%;45%;12

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;95;80;S;7;71%;12%;12

Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;84;69;NW;6;79%;44%;11

Jasper;A shower or t-storm;89;67;NW;6;73%;60%;10

Junction;Mostly sunny;95;69;NE;5;50%;0%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;NE;5;56%;0%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;ENE;6;45%;0%;12

Killeen;Partly sunny;90;69;NNE;9;60%;3%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;NNE;8;62%;4%;12

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;6;61%;27%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;95;72;NE;5;62%;26%;12

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;91;70;NNE;5;58%;2%;12

Lancaster;Partly sunny;85;68;N;8;64%;25%;12

Laredo;Very hot;109;81;ESE;6;37%;0%;12

Llano;Partly sunny;95;68;NE;6;53%;0%;12

Longview;Showers and t-storms;84;69;NW;6;76%;61%;9

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;88;64;SE;6;51%;2%;12

Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;86;67;WNW;7;75%;46%;11

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;105;80;SE;7;54%;7%;12

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, humid;90;68;N;9;67%;9%;12

Mckinney;Partly sunny;85;67;N;10;71%;25%;8

Mesquite;Partly sunny;85;69;N;8;66%;25%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;5;48%;1%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;5;48%;1%;12

Midlothian;Humid with some sun;87;66;NNW;7;70%;25%;12

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;82;68;NW;7;82%;44%;6

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;86;65;N;9;64%;2%;12

Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;82;67;NW;7;81%;69%;6

Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;86;67;NW;6;76%;61%;10

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;ENE;7;49%;1%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;7;35%;1%;12

Orange;Showers and t-storms;91;71;WSW;6;72%;67%;10

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SW;8;67%;56%;12

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;85;69;NNW;6;71%;42%;12

Pampa;Partly sunny;83;62;SE;5;54%;5%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;84;62;SE;3;62%;6%;12

Paris;A t-storm in spots;81;66;NNW;8;78%;46%;5

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;101;68;S;6;31%;2%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;84;63;SE;5;51%;9%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;SE;6;63%;3%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;E;5;49%;0%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;9;78%;11%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;94;80;SSE;11;69%;8%;12

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;SSE;7;61%;25%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;NE;6;60%;0%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;5;63%;27%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;SSE;8;72%;14%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;E;5;41%;0%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;91;67;E;4;59%;0%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;ENE;6;46%;0%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;NE;5;48%;0%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;NE;7;50%;2%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny;93;63;SE;7;38%;2%;12

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;82;67;NNE;9;76%;42%;6

Snyder;Mostly sunny;87;65;ESE;6;55%;1%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;68;E;5;41%;0%;12

Stephenville;Partly sunny;86;66;N;7;62%;0%;12

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;84;69;NNW;8;77%;44%;6

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;87;66;ESE;7;54%;1%;12

Temple;Partly sunny, humid;89;68;NNE;9;70%;9%;12

Terrell;Partly sunny, humid;85;69;NNW;8;71%;26%;12

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;84;68;NW;7;77%;44%;8

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;ENE;4;44%;0%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny;88;66;E;7;51%;1%;12

Victoria;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;7;63%;22%;12

Waco;Partly sunny;91;69;NNW;10;61%;9%;12

Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;7;52%;8%;12

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;93;71;SW;6;72%;47%;11

Wichita Falls;Sunny intervals;86;66;NE;8;64%;0%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny;100;69;ESE;8;34%;2%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;ESE;5;47%;2%;12

