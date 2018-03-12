TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ119-131015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-131015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-131015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ158-131015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-131015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-131015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ093-131015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-131015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ091-131015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ102-131015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ101-131015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ100-131015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ115-131015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ116-131015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ117-131015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ131-131015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ132-131015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ130-131015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-131015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ141-131015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ142-131015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-131015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ157-131015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ143-131015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ144-131015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-131015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-131015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-131015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-131015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-131015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

80.

TXZ160-131015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ174-131015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ175-131015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ162-131015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ147-131015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ148-131015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ135-131015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ122-131015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ121-131015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ120-131015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ105-131015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ123-131015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ107-131015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ106-131015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers