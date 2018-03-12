TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:04 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
_____
489 FPUS54 KFWD 122000
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
TXZ119-131015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-131015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-131015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-131015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-131015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-131015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-131015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-131015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-131015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ102-131015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-131015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-131015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ115-131015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ116-131015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-131015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-131015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-131015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-131015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ129-131015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-131015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-131015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-131015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-131015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ143-131015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-131015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-131015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-131015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-131015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-131015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-131015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ160-131015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-131015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-131015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-131015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ147-131015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ148-131015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ135-131015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ122-131015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-131015-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ120-131015-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ105-131015-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ123-131015-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ107-131015-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ106-131015-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
300 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers