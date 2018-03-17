TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

_____

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ118-170915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-170915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ158-170915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ104-170915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-170915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ093-170915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-170915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ091-170915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-170915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ101-170915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ100-170915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-170915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ116-170915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ117-170915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ131-170915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ132-170915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ130-170915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-170915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-170915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

TXZ142-170915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ156-170915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ157-170915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ143-170915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ144-170915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-170915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-170915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ145-170915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-170915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ161-170915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ160-170915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-170915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ175-170915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ162-170915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ147-170915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ148-170915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ135-170915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ122-170915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ121-170915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ120-170915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ105-170915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ123-170915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ107-170915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph