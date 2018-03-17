TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:08 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1002 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph