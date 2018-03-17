TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 7:58 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
454 FPUS54 KFWD 172351 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ119-180915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ118-180915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-180915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-180915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-180915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-180915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-180915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-180915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-180915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-180915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-180915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-180915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-180915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-180915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-180915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-180915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-180915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-180915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-180915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-180915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-180915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-180915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-180915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-180915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-180915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-180915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-180915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-180915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-180915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ161-180915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ160-180915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ174-180915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ175-180915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ162-180915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ147-180915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ148-180915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ135-180915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ122-180915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ121-180915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ120-180915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ105-180915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloud