TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

454 FPUS54 KFWD 172351 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ119-180915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-180915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-180915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-180915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-180915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-180915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-180915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-180915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-180915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-180915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-180915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-180915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-180915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-180915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-180915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-180915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-180915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-180915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-180915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-180915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-180915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-180915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-180915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-180915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-180915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-180915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-180915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-180915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-180915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ161-180915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ160-180915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ174-180915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ175-180915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ162-180915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ147-180915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ148-180915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-180915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-180915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-180915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 9 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-180915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ105-180915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

651 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloud