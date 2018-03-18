TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ118-182200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-182200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ158-182200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ104-182200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ103-182200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-182200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-182200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-182200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ102-182200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-182200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-182200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-182200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ116-182200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ117-182200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-182200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-182200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-182200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ129-182200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-182200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ142-182200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ156-182200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ157-182200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ143-182200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-182200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ133-182200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-182200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ145-182200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ146-182200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ161-182200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ160-182200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ174-182200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ175-182200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ162-182200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ147-182200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ148-182200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ135-182200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ122-182200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ121-182200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ120-182200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ105-182200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ123-182200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ107-182200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ106-182200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ095-182200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.