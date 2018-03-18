TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:13 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.