Published 4:26 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
