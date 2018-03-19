TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

323 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

