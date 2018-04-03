TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:41 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
_____
761 FPUS54 KFWD 030235 AAB
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
TXZ119-030930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-030930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-030930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-030930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-030930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around
60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-030930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around
60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-030930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-030930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature rising to around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ091-030930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ102-030930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature
rising into the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ101-030930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
lows around 50. Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-030930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts
up to 35 mph are possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-030930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-030930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ117-030930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
rising into the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ131-030930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
rising into the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-030930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-030930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ129-030930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy and Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ141-030930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy
drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-030930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-030930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with
patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-030930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-030930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-030930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with
patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-030930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles,
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ134-030930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ145-030930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-030930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-030930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows around 60. Temperature
rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-030930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the
afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-030930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms with
patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-030930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.
Patchy drizzle. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around