TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising to around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with

lows around 50. Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy and Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with patchy

drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning...then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with

patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of sprinkles with

patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles,

thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows around 60. Temperature

rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, thunderstorms with

patchy drizzle in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

935 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles.

Patchy drizzle. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles with patchy drizzle in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around