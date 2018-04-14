TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 1:18 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
655 FPUS54 KFWD 140512 AAD
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
TXZ119-140915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs
around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-140915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs around
60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-140915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up
to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-140915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-140915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-140915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-140915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-140915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-140915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-140915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-140915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-140915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, cold with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-140915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-140915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ117-140915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs around
60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-140915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-140915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-140915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-140915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-140915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Breezy and Much
cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-140915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-140915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-140915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-140915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-140915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Much cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-140915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and Breezy, colder with lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-140915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs
around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-140915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Much cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-140915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of smoke late this evening. Mostly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-140915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around
50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-140915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-140915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ175-140915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-140915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-140915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ148-140915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm late this evening...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ135-140915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke late this
evening. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm late this evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ122-140915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms late this evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of smoke through the night. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ121-140915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up
to 35 mph are possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ120-140915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1212 AM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the
night. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT