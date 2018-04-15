TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:45 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
038 FPUS54 KFWD 150239
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
TXZ119-150930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-150930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-150930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ158-150930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-150930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-150930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-150930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-150930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-150930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-150930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-150930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-150930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ115-150930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ116-150930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-150930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-150930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-150930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-150930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-150930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-150930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ142-150930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-150930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-150930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ143-150930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-150930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-150930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-150930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-150930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-150930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-150930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ160-150930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ174-150930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ175-150930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-150930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-150930-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-150930-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-150930-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-150930-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-150930-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ120-150930-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ105-150930-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ123-150930-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
939 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Su