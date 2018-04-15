TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 8:38 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
912 FPUS54 KFWD 151230 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
TXZ119-152115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ118-152115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ159-152115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-152115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ104-152115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ103-152115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ093-152115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ092-152115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-152115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-152115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ101-152115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ100-152115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ115-152115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ116-152115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-152115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ131-152115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ132-152115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ130-152115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ129-152115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-152115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-152115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-152115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ157-152115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-152115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ144-152115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ133-152115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ134-152115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ145-152115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ146-152115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ161-152115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ160-152115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ174-152115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ175-152115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ162-152115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-152115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-152115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-152115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ122-152115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ121-152115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ120-152115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ105-152115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ123-152115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
730 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ107-152115-
Hopkins-
Including the city