TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:18 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
383 FPUS54 KFWD 232012
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
TXZ119-240915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ118-240915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ159-240915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ158-240915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. North winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ104-240915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ103-240915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ093-240915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming clear. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ092-240915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ091-240915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ102-240915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ101-240915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ100-240915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ115-240915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ116-240915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ117-240915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ131-240915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ132-240915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ130-240915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ129-240915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ141-240915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ142-240915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ156-240915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ157-240915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ143-240915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ144-240915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ133-240915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ134-240915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ145-240915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ146-240915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ161-240915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ160-240915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ174-240915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ175-240915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
this evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ162-240915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ147-240915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ148-240915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ135-240915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ122-240915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ121-240915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ120-240915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ105-240915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ123-240915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming clear. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North