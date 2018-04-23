TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

TXZ119-240915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-240915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-240915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-240915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. North winds

around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-240915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-240915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ093-240915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-240915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-240915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ102-240915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ101-240915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-240915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-240915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-240915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ117-240915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-240915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-240915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-240915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-240915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-240915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-240915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-240915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-240915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-240915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ144-240915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-240915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-240915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-240915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-240915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-240915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-240915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-240915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-240915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

this evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-240915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-240915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-240915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-240915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-240915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-240915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-240915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ105-240915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ123-240915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North