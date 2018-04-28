TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:09 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
310 FPUS54 KFWD 280804
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
TXZ119-282130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ118-282130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-282130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-282130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-282130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ103-282130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-282130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-282130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-282130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-282130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ101-282130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-282130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-282130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-282130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-282130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ131-282130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-282130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ130-282130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ129-282130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ141-282130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ142-282130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ156-282130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ157-282130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ143-282130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ144-282130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ133-282130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ134-282130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-282130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-282130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-282130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-282130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-282130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-282130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-282130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ147-282130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
304 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clo