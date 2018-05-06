TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-062130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-062130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ158-062130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ104-062130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ103-062130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-062130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092-062130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ091-062130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-062130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ101-062130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-062130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-062130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ116-062130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ117-062130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ131-062130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ132-062130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130-062130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ129-062130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ141-062130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-062130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ156-062130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ157-062130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ143-062130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ144-062130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133-062130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-062130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145-062130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-062130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-062130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-062130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ174-062130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ175-062130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ162-062130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ147-062130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148-062130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ135-062130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ122-062130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ121-062130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ120-062130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ105-062130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ123-062130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ107-062130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ106-062130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ095-062130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ094-062130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

