TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

604 FPUS54 KFWD 292001

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

TXZ119-300945-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ118-300945-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ159-300945-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-300945-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-300945-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-300945-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-300945-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-300945-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-300945-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-300945-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-300945-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-300945-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ115-300945-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ116-300945-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-300945-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ131-300945-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-300945-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-300945-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ129-300945-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ141-300945-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-300945-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ156-300945-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-300945-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-300945-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-300945-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-300945-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-300945-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-300945-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-300945-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-300945-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-300945-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-300945-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-300945-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-300945-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-300945-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-300945-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-300945-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ122-300945-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ121-300945-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ120-300945-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-300945-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-300945-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ107-300945-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-300945-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-300945-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-300945-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

