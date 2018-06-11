TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:19 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
654 FPUS54 KFWD 110315 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
TXZ119-110915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ118-110915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ159-110915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-110915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-110915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-110915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ093-110915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ092-110915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-110915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-110915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-110915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-110915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-110915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-110915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-110915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-110915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ132-110915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-110915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ129-110915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-110915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ142-110915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-110915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-110915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-110915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-110915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-110915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ134-110915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ145-110915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ146-110915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-110915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-110915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-110915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-110915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ162-110915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ147-110915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ148-110915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-110915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-110915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-110915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-110915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ105-110915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ123-110915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ107-110915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1015 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers