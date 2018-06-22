TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:33 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
216 FPUS54 KFWD 222026
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
TXZ119-230930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-230930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ159-230930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-230930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-230930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-230930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-230930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-230930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-230930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ102-230930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around
100. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-230930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-230930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-230930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-230930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-230930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ131-230930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-230930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-230930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-230930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-230930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-230930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-230930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-230930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-230930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-230930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-230930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-230930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-230930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-230930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-230930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-230930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-230930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-230930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-230930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-230930-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-230930-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-230930-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-230930-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-230930-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-230930-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-230930-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-230930-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-230930-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-230930-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...th