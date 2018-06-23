TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:59 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
843 FPUS54 KFWD 231651
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ119-232115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-232115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-232115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy,
humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-232115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-232115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-232115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ093-232115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-232115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-232115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-232115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ101-232115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-232115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-232115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-232115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-232115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ131-232115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-232115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-232115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-232115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around
101. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-232115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-232115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-232115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-232115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-232115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-232115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-232115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-232115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-232115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy,
humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-232115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-232115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-232115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-232115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-232115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-232115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-232115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-232115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-232115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-232115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ121-232115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 109 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ120-232115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 109 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ105-232115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-232115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-232115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-232115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15