TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-232115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-232115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-232115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-232115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-232115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ093-232115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-232115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-232115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-232115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-232115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-232115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-232115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-232115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-232115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ131-232115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-232115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-232115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-232115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around

101. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-232115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-232115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-232115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-232115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-232115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-232115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-232115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-232115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-232115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy,

humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-232115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-232115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ160-232115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-232115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ175-232115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ162-232115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ147-232115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ148-232115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ135-232115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-232115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ121-232115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ120-232115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ105-232115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-232115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-232115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-232115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15