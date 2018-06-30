TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:38 am, Saturday, June 30, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018
_____
186 FPUS54 KFWD 301533 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
TXZ119-302130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-302130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-302130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-302130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-302130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-302130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-302130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-302130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-302130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-302130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-302130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-302130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-302130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-302130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-302130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-302130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-302130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-302130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-302130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-302130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-302130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-302130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-302130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-302130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-302130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-302130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-302130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-302130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-302130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-302130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-302130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-302130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-302130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-302130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-302130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-302130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-302130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-302130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-302130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-302130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1033 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the uppe