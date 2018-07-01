TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:48 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018
_____
973 FPUS54 KFWD 010842
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
TXZ119-012115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-012115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-012115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-012115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-012115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-012115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-012115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-012115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-012115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-012115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-012115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around
100. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-012115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around
100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-012115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs
around 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-012115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-012115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-012115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-012115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-012115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-012115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-012115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-012115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-012115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-012115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-012115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-012115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-012115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-012115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-012115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-012115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-012115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-012115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-012115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-012115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-012115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-012115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-012115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-012115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-012115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-012115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-012115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
342 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thund